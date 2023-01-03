Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Central 56, Gate City 44
GATE CITY (44) – Gibson 1 1-3 4, Carrico 3 5-5 12, M. Bays 5 4-4 15, A. Bays 0 0-0 0, Steele 3 0-2 6, Ervin 2 3-4 7, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-18 44.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (56) – Mullins 1 0-0 3, Jordan 2 0-0 4, Brickey 2 0-0 4, McAmis 11 6-7 30, Sturgill 0 0-0 0, Looney 6 3-7 15. Totals 22 9-14 56.
Gate City 4 10 17 13-44
Wise Central 16 13 9 18-56
3-point goals – GC 3 (Gibson, Bays, Carrico), WCC 3 (McAmis 2, Mullins). Total fouls – GC 16, WCC 15. Fouled out – none
Union 59, Virginia High 17
VIRGINIA HIGH (17) - Wilson 1, Wright 7, Hutton 1, Page 1, Carpenter 3, Cobb 0, McCloud 1, M.Kariuki 3, T.Kariuki 0.
UNION (59) - Lamb 2, Blagg 14, McKinney 6, Lopez 2, Slagle 27, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Bailey 6, Henderson 2.
Virginia High 4 2 10 1 - 17
Union 9 20 20 10 - 59
3-point goals: VH 3 (Wright 2, M.Kariuki); UN 3 (Blagg, Slagle, Bailey). JV: UN 41-12.
Honaker 44, Grundy 29
GRUNDY (29) - Armendirez 0, Looney 11, Bostic 6, Dotson 0, Belcher 4, Estep 8, Stacy 0.
HONAKER (44) - Jessee 13, Hart 4, McNulty 11, Nolley 12, Miller 1, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 3, Farmer 0, Barton 0.
Grundy 5 3 8 13 - 19
Honaker 13 10 9 12 - 44
3-point goals: GR 2 (Looney, Bostic); HK 3 (Nolley 2, Stevens). JV: HK won.
George Wythe 46, Bland County 15
GEORGE WYTHE (46) – Luttrell 6, Cannoy 1, Berry 7, Scott 2, Tate 12, Faulkner 4, Malavolti 3, Wolfe 6, Carter-Bennett 3.
BLAND COUNTY (15) – Rasnake 4, Sandline 0, M. Tindall 0, Collins 0, C. Tindall 1, Crigger 0, Dillow 3, B. Sanders 2, Meadows 2, D. Sanders 3.
George Wythe 13 11 13 7—46
Bland County 6 3 4 2—15
3-point goals – GW 7 (Tate 3, Luttrell, Berry, Malavolti, Wolfe), BC, none.
Eastside 55, Rye Cove 43
EASTSIDE (55) – Stanley 8, Bowe 0, Bond 2, Carter 10, Clay 14, Compton 0, McCoy 3, Hammonds 18, Gibson 0.
RYE COVE (43) – Harless 7, Hood 0, Love 2, Holland 8, Mosley 2, Gibson 6, G. Turner 18, J. Turner 0.
Eastside 16 15 10 14—55
Rye Cove 5 11 10 17—43
3-point goals – Eastside 1 (Hammonds), RC 2 (Holland 2)
Abingdon 47, Lee High 37
LEE HIGH (37) – Seals 0, Sage 2, Hammonds 16, Garrett 8, Carter 1, Duncan 7, Hall 3, Johnson 0.
ABINGDON (47) – Smith 0, Green 14, Baker 19, O’Quinn 4, Waters 8, Jennings 2, Fuller 0, Buddington 0.
Lee High 12 13 9 3—37
Abingdon 6 14 10 17—47
3-point goals – Lee 6 (Hammonds 2, Garrett 2, Duncan), Abingdon 1 (Baker).
Council 28, Hurley 17
HURLEY (17) – Ma. Hagy 0, Hilton 0, Mc. Hagy 0, Coleman 0, Hagerman 3, Jackson 9, Lester 2, Stacy 2, Blankenship 1.
COUNCIL (28) – Rasnake 11, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 8, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 5, M. Street 0, Keen 4.
Hurley 5 7 3 2—17
Council 2 7 4 15—28
3-point goals – Hurley 1 (Jackson), Council 3 (Rasnake 2, O. Street)
J.I. Burton 49, Thomas Walker 20
J.I. BURTON (49) – Williams 20, R. Sensabaugh 14, Phipps 5, Absher 4, Hollinger 4, Fields 2, M. Sensabaugh 0.
THOMAS WALKER (20) – C. Marcum 5, McPherson 5, Bigge 5, Woods 3, Spurlock 2, M. Marcum 0, Bailey 0, Lawson 0, Lee 0.
J.I. Burton 13 14 14 8—49
Thomas Walker 4 2 6 7—20
3-point goals – JIB 3 (Williams 2, Phipps), TW 1 (McPherson)
BOYS
Gate City 72, Wise Central 66
GATE CITY (72) – McMurray 4 2-5 12, Austin 0 2-3 2, Henderson 1 0-0 3, Byrd 0 0-0 0, Cassidy 0 8-10 8, Garrett 7 7-7 22, Morris 9 9-10 25. Totals 20 25-28 72.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (66) – P. Collins 4 2-2 12, Boggs 7 4-9 22, E. Collins 7 1-1 16, Church 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-2 0, Dotson 3 4-5 11, Gillenwater 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-23 66.
Gate City 19 18 15 20-72
Wise Central 12 15 19 20-66
3-point goals – GC 4 (McMurray 2, Garrett, Henderson), WCC 9 (Boggs 4, P. Collins 2, Gillenwater, Dotson, E. Collins). Total fouls – GC 27, WCC 26. Fouled out – Gillenwater, Church, E.Collins
Marion 52, Holston 34
HOLSTON (34)
Finley 2, Harper Collie 14, Tweed 2, Dy.Bott 0, Du.Bott 2, Hess 0, Cl.Caywood 3, Cole Caywood 11.
MARION (52)
Whitt 0, Dimit 0, Langston 4, Keheley 6, Reid Osborne 13, Davis 0, Parker Wolfe 10, JB Carroll 17, Sayers 2.
Holston 8 13 7 6 - 34
Marion 11 10 10 21 - 52
3-point goals: HL 4 (Collie 3, Co.Caywood); MR 2 (Osborne, Carroll). JV-MR 33-23.
East Ridge (Ky.) 97, Richlands 63
EAST RIDGE (97) – Mason 11, Puckett 6, Wallace 0, Keene 8, Ramsey 0, Adkins 9, Ward 6, Kendrick 6, Riley 0, Jess 0, Howell 13, Stanley 15, Bodine 0, C. Damron 17, G. Damron 6.
RICHLANDS (63) – Ratliff 10, Blankenship 4, Reynolds 30, Boyd 1, Mullins 9, Gage 9.
East Ridge 24 18 31 24—97
Richlands 16 14 17 16—63
3-point goals – ER 16 (C. Damron 5, G. Damron 2, Howell 2, Keene 2, Ward, Kendrick, Mason, Puckett, Stanley), Richlands 4 (Reynolds 4).
Ridgeview 74, John Battle 50
JOHN BATTLE (50) – Barr 0, Bailey 4, Meade 1, Emerson 2, Blackburn 2, Reynolds 0, Ratliff 14, Danser 2, Gibson 6, Owens 2, Gobble 21.
RIDGEVIEW (74) – Counts 6, Evans 0, Sutherland 2, Owens 8, Honaker 2, Justice 4, Smith 0, Robinette 28, Steele 0, Hill 20, O’Quinn 4.
John Battle 14 7 10 19—50
Ridgeview 14 30 18 12—74
3-point goals – JB 2 (Ratliff, Gibson), Ridgeview 6 (Robinette 3, Owens 2, Counts).
Twin Springs 81, Castlewood 32
CASTLEWOOD (32) – Sanders 1, King 3, A. Glovier 0, Dishman 18, Harvey 6, J. Glovier 0, Dotson 4.
TWIN SPRINGS (81) – Owens 30, Lane 24, Horne 7, Castle 6, Counts 6, Dingus 0, Kilgore 4, Mullins 2, Cox 0, Calhoun 0, Hughes 2, Salyer 0.
Castlewood 6 10 11 5—32
Twin Springs 25 23 29 4—81
3-point goals – Castlewood 1 (Harvey), TS 9 (Owens 4, Lane 3, Castle 2).
Honaker 55, Grundy 53
GRUNDY (53) – Looney 15, Johnson 10, Gilbert 13, I. Boyd 6, D. Boyd 0, Lester 7, Stiltner 0, Conaway 2.
HONAKER (55) – Musick 6, Whitt 0, Bandy 16, Hilton 0, Gill 0, C. Boyd 21, Musick 0, Hart 12, M. Boyd 0.
Grundy 11 10 6 20 6—53
Honaker 10 12 14 10 8—55
3-point goals – Grundy 4 (Gilbert 2, Johnson, Lester), Honaker 4 (C. Boyd 4).
Abingdon 79, Lee High 41
LEE HIGH (41) – C. Leonard 15, Hammonds 6, Pendergraft 5, J. Leonard 4, Early 11, Troutman 0, Scott 0, May 0.
ABINGDON (79) – Honaker 4, Turman 4, Ketron 8, Osborne 22, Ramsey 22, Rogers 5, Pomrenke 4, Lambert 0, Dotson 10, Muncy 0, Linkous 0.
Lee High 11 8 13 9—41
Abingdon 20 22 23 14—79
3-point goals – Lee 3 (C. Leonard, J. Leonard, Troutman), Abingdon 4 (Dotson 2, Osborne, Rogers).
Eastside 73, Rye Cove 37
EASTSIDE (73) – C. Mullins 6, Sutherland 11, Ramey 2, Fields 5, Gillenwater 0, Johnson 0, S. Mullins 8, Collins 4, Hilton 6, Lawson 2, McCoy 29.
RYE COVE (37) – Barnette 2, McElyea 0, Osborne 7, Chavez 2, T. Darnell 0, Rollins 0, Jessee 9, P. Darnell 4, Jessee 2, Roach-Hodge 0, Bowen 11.
Eastside 23 28 15 7—73
Rye Cove 10 9 15 3—37
3-point goals – Eastside 5 (C. Mullins 2, Sutherland 2, Fields), RC 1 (Osborne)
David Crockett 64, Sullivan East 44
SULLIVAN EAST (44)
Witcher 2 0-0 5, Lowe 2 0-0 5, Ringley 0 0-0 0, Ridlehuber 0 0-0 0, Cross 2 1-2 6, Fisher 6 4-5 17, Laisure 4 3-4 11. Totals 16 8-11 44
DAVID CROCKETT (64)
Shingledecker 2 2-3 6, Arnold 0 3-4 3, Jones 1 0-0 3, Gouge 4 3-4 11, Beason 9 0-0 19, McGuire 3 0-0 6, Fox 2 2-3 6, Cash 4 2-4 10. Totals 25 12-16 64
Sullivan East 9 9 10 16 -- 44
David Crockett 12 23 8 21 -- 64
3-point goals—East 4 (Fisher 1, Cross 1, Lowe 1, Witcher 1), Crockett 2 (Jones 1, Beason 1)