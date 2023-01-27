Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Tennessee High 56, Unicoi County 52
UNICOI COUNTY (52)
Rush 3 1-2 8, Farnor 0 0-0 0, Metcalf 5 0-1 12, Lingerfelt 4 3-4 14, Bennett 2 2-3 6, Bailey 6 0-0 12. Totals 20 6-10 52
TENNESSEE HIGH (56)
Carter 2 0-0 4, Flaherty 0 0-0 0, Cross 7 3-4 18, Kinch 5 2-4 16, Foote 2 0-0 4, Wilson 1 0-0 3, West 0 0-0 0, Strouth 0 0-0 0, Tabor 4 1-2 9, Canter 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-10 56
Unicoi County 15 9 18 10 -- 52
Tennessee High 13 9 18 16 -- 56
3-point goals—Unicoi County 6 (Lingerfelt 3, Metcalf 2, Rush 1), Tennessee High 6 (Kinch 4, Wilson 1, Cross 1)
People are also reading…
Wise Central 62, Gate City 58
WISE CENTRAL (62) - Mullins 0 0-0 0, Jordan 1 2-2 5, Brickey 2 0-2 7, McAmis 12 6-9 32, Sturgill 0 0-0 0, Looney 7 4-4 18. Totals 22 12-16 62.
GATE CITY (58) - Gibson 5 3-3 14, J. Carrico 5 1-3 11, M. Bays 4 1-3 10, Steele 3 0-1 6, Ervin 5 3-3 17, Baker 0 0-2 0, Lane 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-14 58.
Wise Central 15 7 18 22-62
Gate City 14 14 4 26-58
3-point goals –WCC 5 (McAmis 2, Brickey 2, Jordan), GC 6 (Ervin 4, Bays, Gibson). Total fouls – WCC 14, GC 18. Fouled out – Mullins.
Rural Retreat 49, Holston 12
HOLSTON (12) – Turner 3, Parks 2, Musser 2, Keith 1, Widener 2, Crabtree 2.
RURAL RETREAT (49) – B. Moore 16, Fiscus 16, T. Moore 3, Davidson 3, Crigger 6, Fortuner 2, Cox 3.
Holston 2 1 8 1—12
Rural Retreat 12 19 3 15—49
3-point goals – Holston, none. RR 4 (Fiscus 3, Cox). JV game – RR won.
Abingdon 59, Lee High 41
ABINGDON (59) – Smith 0, Green 10, Baker 14, O’Quinn 6, Waters 9, Jennings 4, Ball 4, Seymore 5, Fullen 2, Buddington 5.
LEE HIGH (41) – Seals 2, Sage 3, Hammonds 21, Garrett 2, Carter 2, Duncan 11, Hall 0, Johnson 0.
Abingdon 18 14 11 16—59
Lee High 16 3 12 10—41
3-point goals – Abingdon 5 (Baker 3, O’Quinn, Buddington), Lee 3 (Duncan 2, Sage)
J.I. Burton 49, Rye Cove 36
J.I. BURTON (49) – R. Sensabaugh 3, M. Sensabaugh 0, T. Phipps 14, A. Phipps 0, Absher 4, Fields 3, Williams 17, Hollinger 8.
RYE COVE (36) – Lamb 10, Harless 13, Hood 0, Love 0, Holland 3, Mosley 0, Gibson 0, G. Turner 10, J. Turner 0, Darnell 0.
J.I. Burton 12 14 11 12—49
Rye Cove 4 9 12 11—36
3-point goals – JIB 3 (Williams 3), RC 2 (Lamb, Holland)
Honaker 71, Council 10
COUNCIL (10) – I. Ratliff 4, M. Ratliff 0, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 2, Street 0, Runyon 0, Keen 4.
HONAKER (71) – Jessee 12, Hart 5, McNulty 15, Nolley 12, Miller 8, Ray 8, Lowe 2, Stevens 4, Barton 5.
Council 4 0 4 2—10
Honaker 12 28 17 4—71
3-point goals – Council, none. Honaker. 4 (Hart, Nolley, Ray, Barton).
Patrick Henry 39, Northwood 31
PATRICK HENRY (39) – Addair 13, Buckley 2, Cook 0, Riley 8, Harvey 0, Wright 4, Fields 0, Wallace 0, Barr 6, Yarber 6.
NORTHWOOD (31) – Armstrong 3, Gates 0, Briggs 22, Goff 2, Perkins 2, Zhang 2.
Patrick Henry 11 10 10 8—39
Northwood 9 5 8 9—31
3-point goals – PH, none. Northwood 3 (Briggs 3).
George Wythe 43, Bland County 22
BLAND COUNTY (22) – Rasnake 0, Sandlin 0, Tindall 0, Collins 0, Dillow 8, Rasnake 0, B. Sanders 3, Tatanka 0, D. Sanders 11.
GEORGE WYTHE (43) – Luttrell 2, Cannoy 3, Berry 8, Scott 2, Tate 9, Faulkner 0, Leonard 2, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 2, Repass 8.
Bland County 5 5 7 5—22
George Wythe 15 7 13 8—43
3-point goals – BC 2 (Dillow 2), GW 4 (Berry 2, Cannoy, Carter-Bennett).
Thomas Walker 60, Castlewood 33
CASTLEWOOD (33) – Varney 18, Summers 8, Hall 3, B. Phillips 3, Sutherland 1, Amos 0, Fields 0, J. Phillips 0, Worley 0.
THOMAS WALKER (60) – McPherson 19, M. Marcum 15, Bigge 13, Woods 5, C. Marcum 4, Lee 4, Spurlock 0, Lawson 0.
Castlewood 16 6 6 5—33
Thomas Walker 23 8 19 10—60
3-point goals – Castlewood 4 (Varney 2, Hall, B. Phillips), TW 4 (McPherson 3, M. Marcum)
Virginia High 45, Tazewell 43
TAZEWELL (43) – Rowe 0, Nunley 0, M. Day 22, Mitchem 0, Hancock 6, Gillespie 15.
VIRGINIA HIGH (45) – M.K. Wilson 6, Wright 21, Martin 0, Hutton 2, Page 0, Carpenter 4, Cobb 3, McCloud 2, M. Kariuki 7, T. Kariuki 0.
Tazewell 9 10 7 17—43
Virginia High 13 14 8 10—45
3-point goals – Tazewell 6 (M. Day 6), VHS 7 (Wright 5, Cobb, M. Kariuki)
Grundy 48, Hurley 8
HURLEY (8) – J. Hilton 3, Hagerman 4, Stacy 1.
GRUNDY (48) – Looney 6, Bostic 15, Dotson 5, Compton 2, Belcher 6, Estep 10, Stacy 4.
Hurley 0 2 4 2—8
Grundy 12 14 10 12—48
3-point goals – Hurley 1 (J. Hilton), Grundy 3 (Bostic, Dotson, Stacy).
Eastside 57, Twin Springs 41
EASTSIDE (57) – Stanley 6, Bower 0, Bond 2, Carter 12, Clay 14, Compton 0, McCoy 2, Hammons 21, Johnson 0, Gibson 0.
TWIN SPRINGS (41) – Turner 0, Dunn 22, Larkins 6, Gillenwater 2, Davidson 1, Castle 5, Gillenwater 0, Keith 5.
Eastside 9 14 21 13—57
Twin Springs 3 13 10 15—41
3-point goals – Eastside 1 (Hammons), TS 5 (Dunn 3, Castle, Keith)
Richlands 62, Graham 27
GRAHAM (27)
Myasia Hanley 12, Lester 4, Gray 2, Scarberry 2, Du 6, Doss 1.
RICHLANDS (62)
Annsley Trivette 21, Humphrey 3, Queen 5, Reynolds 8, Jaylin Altizer 9, Rife 7, Erica Lamie 9.
Graham 0 12 10 5 - 27
Richlands 21 12 19 10 - 67
3-point goals: GR 2 (Du 2); RL 7 (Trivette 2, Altizer 2, Humphrey, Queen, Reynolds). JV-RL 41-10.
BOYS
Tennessee High 56, Unicoi County 48
UNICOI COUNTY (48)
Jones 4 0-1 10, Hensley 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Sellars 0 0-0 0, Hensley 1 2-2 4, Johnson 3 2-6 9, Simmons 4 0-0 9, Slagle 6 1-2 14. Totals 19 5-11 48
TENNESSEE HIGH (56)
Brown 6 0-0 13, Sizemore 1 0-0 3, Musick 4 6-9 15, Fritts 2 0-1 5, Phillips 2 0-1 4, Phipps 0 0-0 0, Dufore 6 2-4 16, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-15 56
Unicoi County 14 6 14 14 -- 48
Tennessee High 12 8 19 17 -- 56
3-point goals—Unicoi County 5 (Jones 2, Slagle 1, Johnson 1, Simmons 1), Tennessee High 6 (Dufore 2, Fritts 1, Musick 1, Sizemore 1, Brown 1)
Virginia High 82, Tazewell 42
TAZEWELL (42)
W.Patterson 0, Dagout 3, Stone 1, Ray 22, B.Patterson 6, Blankenship 8, E.Martin 0, Williams 0, Cline 2.
VIRGINIA HIGH (82)
Mozell 14, Worley 17, Owens 2, Lang 6, Woolen 9, Cheers 12, Perry 0, Green 3, A.Martin 11, Smith 5, Carpenter 7.
Tazewell 11 5 17 9 - 42
Virginia High 18 24 25 15 - 82
3-point goals: TX 9 (Ray 6, Blankenship 2, Stone); VH (15) Mozell 4, Cheers 4, Woolen 3, Worley, Green, Smith, Carpenter).
Patrick Henry 75, Northwood 46
PATRICK HENRY (75)
H.Addair 14, Jackson 3, D.Blevins 21, K.Gobble 10, K.Gobble 12, Cline 5, Jake Hall 10.
NORTHWOOD (46)
Turley 3, Maiden 4, Sam Rhea 13, Johnson 4, Williams 2, Havens 4, Owen Doane 12, Kirk 4.
Patrick Henry 23 21 14 17 - 75
Northwood 9 17 7 12 - 46
3-point goals: PH 4 (Gobble, Jackson, Addair, Cline); NW 0. JV-PH won.
Chilhowie 68, Lebanon 67
LEBANON (67) – Musick 2, Breeding 0, Wess 6, Parker 5, Vencill 0, Keene 24, Lambert 10, Hertig 0, Tatum 3, Reece 17.
CHILHOWIE (68) – Booth 10, Hall 25, Nash 3, Sturgill 0, Bartuski 21, Taylor 0, Goodwin 9, Thomas 0.
Lebanon 10 18 17 22—67
Chilhowie 16 17 13 22—68
3-point goals – Lebanon 8 (Keene 5, Reece 2, Tatum), Chilhowie 6 (Hall 3, Bartuski 2, Nash).
J.I. Burton 60, Rye Cove 49
J.I. BURTON (60)
Williams 5 Hart 0, D.Sturgill 5, Hart 10, Gilliam 22, Godsey 4, Tate 3, Keys 11.
RYE COVE (49)
Barnette 3, McElyea 10, Osborne 16, Chavez 2, T.Darnell 0, Rollins 2, L.Jessee 0, J.Jessee 0, Roach-Hodge 6, Bowen 10.
J.I. Burton 14 15 13 18 - 60
Rye Cove 13 10 17 9 - 49
3-point goals: JB 2 (Williams, Hart); RC 8 (Osborne 3, McElyea 2, Bowen 2, Roach-Hodge).
Wise Central 65, Gate City 55
WISE CENTRAL (65) – Kiser 0 1-2 1, Boggs 0 0-1 0, E. Collins 9 12-13 30, Church2 2-2 6, Collie 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Dotson 8 3-4 27, Gillenwater 0 1-6 1. Totals 19 19-28 65.
GATE CITY (55) – Barnett 0 1-2 1, McMurray 6 5-5 17, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Cassidy 2 6-8 10, Garrett 6 3-7 17, Morris 3 4-7 10. Totals 17 19-27 55.
Wise Central 9 13 9 34-65
Gate City 11 9 20 15-55
3-point goals –WCC 8 (Dotson), GC 2 (Garrett). Total fouls – WCC 24, GC 19. Fouled out – Church, Barnett.
Abingdon 87, Lee High 73
ABINGDON (87) – Honaker 14, Turman 10, Ketron 9, Osborne 22, Ramsey 24, Rogers 3, Pomrenke 0, Lambert 0, Dotson 6, Muncy 0, Linkous 0, Brooks 0.
LEE HIGH (73) – C. Leonard 11, Pendergraft 25, Hammonds 5, Napier 0, J. Leonard 11, Early 19, Troutman 2, Scott 0.
Abingdon 22 27 17 21—87
Lee High 17 15 21 18—73
3-point goals – Abingdon 11 (Honaker 4, Turnman 2, Osborne 2, Dotson 2, Rogers), Lee 14 (Pendergraft 4, C. Leonard 3, J. Leonard 3, Early 3, Hammonds).
Grundy 62, Hurley 45
HURLEY (45) – Bailey 9, Hurley 13, Adkins 4, May 0, Prater 0, Young 0, Gilbert 19, Mullins 0.
GRUNDY (62) – Looney 17, Johnson 21, Conaway 10, Lester 0, I. Boyd 10, Estep 0, D. Boyd 2, Stiltner 0, Combs 2, Sabale 0, Coleman 0.
Hurley 7 13 8 17—45
Grundy 21 10 11 20—62
3-point goals – Hurley 5 (Hurley 3, Gilbert 2), Grundy 1 (Johnson)
Thomas Walker 67, Castlewood 46
CASTLEWOOD (46) – Sanders 10, King 0, A. Glovier 0, Dishman 31, Phillips 0, Harvey 0, Dotson 5, McConnell 0.
THOMAS WALKER (67) – Kimberlin 18, A. Grabeel 5, Hollandsworth 17, Will 6, C. Grabeel 15, McCurry 0, Epperly 4, Collins 0, Norris 2.
Castlewood 11 13 13 9—46
Thomas Walker 16 13 21 17—67
3-point goals – Castlewood 2 (Sanders, Dishman), TW 8 (C. Grabeel 3, Kimberlin 2, A. Grabeel, Hollandsworth, Will)
West Ridge 72, Daniel Boone 63
WEST RIDGE (72) – Horne 12, Witcher 18, Sherfey 6, Harris 6, Bright 0, Frazier 8, Leming 0, Tate 2, Arnold 20.
DANIEL BOONE (63) – McGongle 2, Kirkpatrick 8, Livingston 36, Utsman 0, Erickson 0, Hamlin 7, Long 10, Smith 0, Drozdov 0, Nickles 0.
West Ridge 12 22 18 20—72
Daniel Boone 15 8 16 24—63
3-point goals – WR 8 (Witcher 3, Horne 2, Sherfey 2, Harris), DB 3 (Livingston, Hamlin, Long)
Richlands 61, Graham 32
GRAHAM (32) – Sharpe 0, Pruitt 3, Dalton 0, Roberts 2, Vineyard 0, Isabelle 19, Aiden 0, Edwards 6, Poe 2.
RICHLANDS (61) – Ratliff 7, Blankenship 3, Reynolds 23, W. Boyd 7, C. Mullins 17, Newberry 0, Lewis 2, Adkins 0, Herndon 2.
3-point goals: Graham 1 (Pruitt), Richlands 7 (Reynolds 3, Mullins 2, Ratliff, Blankenship)
Rural Retreat 68, Holston 61
HOLSTON (61) – Finley 12, Collie 0, Tweed 2, Di. Bott 2, Du. Bott 21, Hess 1, Ca. Caywood 9, Co. Caywood 24.
RURAL RETREAT (68) – Smelser 11, Roberts 11, Shelton 0, Crockett 16, Hight 18, Musser 6, Gilman 0, Patton 0, Worley 6, Carico 0, Onate 0.
Holston 7 13 18 23—61
Rural Retreat 18 11 16 23—68
3-point goals – Holston 6 (Finley 2, Du. Bott 2, Ca. Caywood, Co. Caywood), RR 9 (Hight 5, Musser 2, Smelser, Roberts).
Eastside 69, Twin Springs 61
EASTSIDE (69) – C. Mullins 15, Sutherland 16, Ramey 3, S. Mullins 7, Collins 2, Hilton 0, Lawson 6, McCoy 20
TWIN SPRINGS (61) – Owens 16, Lane 29, Horne 8, Castle 7, Counts 0, Mullins 0, Kilgore 1.
Eastside 16 14 15 24—69
Twin Springs 10 17 9 25—61
3-point goals – Eastside 7 (C. Mullins 5, Sutherland, Ramey), TS 6 (Lane 3, Owens, Horne, Castle)
Ridgeview 74, John Battle 48
RIDGEVIEW (74) – Counts 2, Evans 0, Sutherland 0, Owens 17, Honaker 4, Justice 3, Robinette 20, Steele 2, Hill 12, O’Quinn 4, Compton 6, Scanlon 0, Phillips 4.
JOHN BATTLE (48) – Barr 0, Bailey 2, Meade 10, Emerson 0, Blackburn 0, Reynolds 0, Ratliff 2, Dancer 2, Gibson 3, Owens 5, Gobble 24
Ridgeview 28 16 14 22—74
John Battle 10 12 13 13—48
3-point goals – Ridgeview 7 (Robinette 4, Owens 3), JB 4 (Meade 2, Gobble 2)
George Wythe 87, Bland County 44
BLAND COUNTY (44) – Watters 2, James 8, Bone 0, Smith 3, Nolley 2, Pauley 7, Bearer 0, Thompson 20, Pennington 0, Myers 0, Coleman 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (87) – Delp 7, T. Rainey 11, Huff 8, B. Rainey 4, Kirtner 20, Luttrell 0, Goode 20, Campbell 8, Hale 0, Pulliam 2, Martin 7.
Bland County 11 10 17 6—44
George Wythe 29 30 18 9—87
3-point goals – BC 9 (Thompson 5, James 2, Smith, Pauley), GW 16 (Kirtner 6, Goode 3, T. Rainey 3, Campbell 2, Martin, Delp).