Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Eastside 62, Lebanon 42
EASTSIDE (62) – Stanley 6, Bond 4, Carter 14, Clay 15, McCoy 8, Hammonds 9, Johnson 4, Gibson 2.
LEBANON (42) –Varney 13, Couch 9, Brooks 2, Keys 10, Campbell 8.
Eastside 13 12 19 18—62
Lebanon 6 12 11 13—42
3-point goals – Eastside 2 (Clay, Hammonds), Lebanon 2 (Varney, Couch). JV game – Lebanon won.
Radford 58, Northwood 10
RADFORD (58) – Thompson 0, Bryant 11, Owens 10, Heenan 4, Mi. Watkins 8, Ma. Watkins 5, Fender 11, Lytton 4, Burton 2, Orndorff 0, Burks 3.
NORTHWOOD (10) – Armstrong 0, Tuell 3, Gates 0, Briggs 2, Goff 0, Turley 5, Perkins 0, Zhang 0.
People are also reading…
Radford 14 19 14 11—58
Northwood 3 4 2 1—10
3-point goals – Radford 2 (Ma. Watkins, Burks)
BOYS
Chilhowie 76, Marion 59
MARION (59) – Carroll 21, Wolfe 17, Osborne 6, Kahely 5, Dimit 5, Burchett 5.
CHILHOWIE (76) – Booth 9, Hall 19, Nash 20, Goodwin 24, Thomas 4.
Marion 9 18 10 22—59
Chilhowie 17 14 27 18—76
3-point goals – Marion 9 (Carroll 5, Wolfe 2, Dimit, Burchett), Chilhowie 10 (Nash 6, Hall 2, Booth, Goodwin). JV game – Chilhowie won, 46-36.
Lebanon 57, Eastside 53
EASTSIDE (53) – C. Mullins 5, Sutherland 9, Ramey 3, Fields 2, S. Mullins 14, Collins 2, E. Mullins 0, Hilton 4, Lawson 8, McCoy 6.
LEBANON (57) – Hertig 2, Musick 7, Wess 3, Parker 10, Vencill 1, Lambert 10, Keene 11, Tatum 0, Reece 13.
Eastside 11 9 20 13—53
Lebanon 13 12 17 15—57
3-point goals – Eastside 5 (S. Mullins 2, C. Mullins, Sutherland, Ramey), Lebanon 6 (Lambert 2, Musick, Wess, Parker, Reece)
J.I. Burton 52, Honaker 50
J.I. BURTON (52) – D. Sturgill 1, Cl. Hart 12, Gilliam 16, Godsey 12, Tate 5, Lane 0, Keys 6.
HONAKER (50) – P. Musick 6, Whitt 0, Barnhart 0, Bandy 14, Hilton 0, Gill 0, Hart 11, C. Boyd 14, A. Musick 5, M. Boyd 0.
J.I. Burton 10 16 10 10 6—52
Honaker 14 11 15 6 4—50
3-point goals – JIB 6 (Godsey 4, Cl. Hart, Tate), Honaker 3 (C. Boyd 2, Hart)
John Battle 53, Holston 47
HOLSTON (47) – Finley 18, Collie 3, Tweed 0, Di. Bott 2, Du. Bott 6, Hess 0, Ca. Caywood 5, Co. Caywood 13.
JOHN BATTLE (53) – Barr 0, Bailey 1, Meade 2, Emerson 5, Blackburn 5, Ratliff 7, Danser 5, Gibson 9, Owens 4, Gobble 15.
Holston 6 18 13 10—47
John Battle 9 12 16 16—53
3-point goals – Holston 6 (Gibson 3, Danser, Blackburn, Emerson), JB 8 (Finley 5, Co. Caywood 2, Ca. Caywood).
Ridgeview 95, Middlesboro (Ky.) 71
MIDDLESBORO (71) – Barnard 4, Grigsby 14, Beck 19, Osborne 7, Zenk 2, King 10, Sturgill 2, Hatfield 4, Kyle 9.
RIDGEVIEW (95) – Counts 6, Evans 2, Sutherland 0, Owens 23, Honaker 3, Justice 10, Smith 0, Robinette 21, Steele 0, Hill 23, O’Quinn 6, Compton 0, Scanlon 0, Phipps 0.
Middlesboro 14 9 33 15—71
Ridgeview 28 25 17 24—94
3-point goals – Middlesboro 4 (Grigsby 2, Osborne, King), Ridgeview 8 (Owens 4, Robinette 2, Honaker, Hill).
Virginia High 57, Abingdon 42
VIRGINIA HIGH (57) – Mozell 3, Worley 21, Owens 0, Lang 0, Woolen 3, Cheers 6, Perry 0, Green 4, Martin 12, Smith 0, Carpenter 8.
ABINGDON (42) – Honaker 3, Rogers 0, Turman 0, Osborne 5, Ramsey 6, Ketron 26, Pomrenke 2, Lambert 0, Dotson 0, Brooks 0, Muncy 0, Linkous 0.
Virginia High 17 13 10 17—57
Abingdon 12 12 6 12—42
3-point goals – VHS 5 (Cheers 2, Mozell, Worley, Carpenter), Abingdon 1 (Turman)