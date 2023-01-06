Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Rural Retreat 62, Patrick Henry 13
PATRICK HENRY (13)
Maiden 4, Buckley 2, Yarber 4, Wright 3.
Rural Retreat (62)
Davidson 2, Fiscus 19, Cox 7, Crigger 6, Bailey 1, B. Moore 21, Musser 4, Fortuner 2
Patrick Henry 3 6 0 4 — 13
Rural Retreat. 20 24 12 6 — 62
3-point goals: PH 0; RR 4 (Fiscus 3, Cox)
Elizabethton 59, Sullivan East 46
ELIZABETHTON (59)
Holly 2 0-0 6, Lyon 10 0-0 21, Lane 4 0-0 10, 3 0-0 6, Fowler 1 0-0 3, Whitson 3 0-0 9, Lee 2 0-0 4..
People are also reading…
SULLIVAN EAST (46)
Cox 0 0-0 0, McCarter 1 1-2 4, Hurley 1 0-0 3, Cairns 1 0-0 3, Hare 11 2-2 28, Holly 0 0-0 0, Ashbrook 2 0-0 6, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Woomer 0 0-0 0.
Elizabethton 8 20 20 11 -- 59
Sullivan East 9 7 14 16 -- 46
3-point goals: EZ 9 (Whitson 3, Holly 2, Lane 2, Fowler, Lyon), SE 9 (Hare 4, Ashbrook 2, Hicks, Hurley, McCarter). JV-EZ 71-38.
Wise County Central 61, Abingdon 34
ABINGDON (34) – Smith 0, Green 5, Lauren Baker 13, O’Quinn 5, Waters 7, Jennings 0, Bell 0, Fullen 0, Buddington 4.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (61) - Mullins 2, Salyer 0, Slemp 0, Youmessi 0, Jordan 5, Lawson 3, Brickey 8, Tompkins 1, McAmis 22, Sturgill 4, Villanueva 0, Looney 16.
Abingdon 13 4 10 7 - 34
Wise Central 18 17 14 12 - 61
3-point goals: AB 4 (Baker 2, O’Quinn, Waters) ; WC 8 (McAmis 5, Brickey 2, Lawson). JV: WCC 41-26.
Honaker 53, Twin Valley 28
TWIN VALLEY (28)
Davis 3, J.Vencill 2, Moore 13, H.Vencill 5, Bales 3, Hawthorne 2.
HONAKER (53)
Kate Jessee 18, Hart 1, McNulty 14, Nolley 12, Miller 6, Lowe 2.
Twin Valley 4 12 7 5 - 28
Honaker 11 12 20 10 - 53
3-point goals: TV 2 (Bales, Davis); HK 2 (Nolley 2). JV-HK won.
Virginia High 48, Graham 29
GRAHAM (29) – Dales 4 1-4 9, Lanier 1 0-0 2, Hanley 2 5-8 9, Lester 1 0-0 2, Gray 0 0-0 0, Spaulding 1 0-0 3, Scarberry 1 0-1 2, Du 0 0-0 0, Spurgeon 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-13 29.
VIRGINIA HIGH – (48) Wilson 5 5-8 18, Wright 2 2-5 8, Hutton 2 1-2 6, Page 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Cobb 3 0-0 7, McCloud 0 0-0 0, M. Kariuki 2 0-0 5, T. Kariuki 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-17 48.
Graham 6 8 9 6 - 29
Virginia High 16 14 10 8 - 48
3-point goals – G 1 (Spaulding), VHS 8 (Wilson 3, Wright 2, M. Kariuki, Hutton, Cobb). Total fouls – G 18, VHS 14. Fouled out – none.
Lebanon 67, Northwood 25
NORTHWOOD (25) – Gates 3, Betts 7, Briggs 6, Goff 1, Turley 3, Perkins 6.
LEBANON (67) – Morgan Varney 33, Lauren Horne 12, Keys 6, Campbell 6, Couch 5, Hess 3, Brooks 2, Sykes 2.
Northwood 9 5 3 8—25
Lebanon 23 27 12 5—67
3-point goals – Northwood 5 (Briggs 2, Turley, Gates, Betts), Lebanon 6 (Varney). JV game – Lebanon won.
J.I. Burton 57, Rye Cove 25
RYE COVE (25) – Harless 5, Hood 2, Love 2, Holland 12, Mosley 1, Gibson 0, G. Turner 3, J. Turner 0, Darnell 0.
J.I. BURTON (57) – M. Sensabaugh 0, R. Sensabaugh 6, T. Phipps 13, A. Phipps 2, Absher 9, Fields 2, Williams 12, Hollinger 13.
Rye Cove 9 6 7 3—25
J.I. Burton 12 12 18 15—57
3-point goals – RC 3 (Holland 2, Harless), JIB 2 (Williams 2)
Union 52, John Battle 22
UNION (52) – Bailey 17, Slagle 13, Lamb 11, Blagg 4, McKinney 3, Lopez 2, Rutherford 2, Hughes 0, Henderson 0.
JOHN BATTLE (22) – Ralston 9, Kelley 7, Blaylock 2, Bishop 2, Wallace 1, McKee 1, Smith 0, Odum 0, Singleton 0, Bennett 0, Little 0, Shutters 0.
Union 11 15 14 12—52
John Battle 7 5 7 3—22
3-point goals – Union 8 (Bailey 5, Lamb 3), JB, none. JV game – Union won, 39-19.
Grundy 70, Council 22
GRUNDY (70) – Armendoriz 7, Looney 14, Bostic 17, Dotson 5, Compton 3, Belcher 6, Estep 16, Stacy 2.
COUNCIL (22) – Rasnake 17, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 0, M. Stevens 2, O. Street 2, M. Street 0, Keen 1.
Grundy 18 18 16 18—70
Council 0 9 3 10—22
3-point goals – Grundy 4 (Armendoriz, Dotson, Compton, Estep), Council 5 (Rasnake 5).
BOYS
Virginia High 65, Graham 51
GRAHAM (51) - Graham 3 3-3 8, Ray 2 1-2 5, Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Sexton 5 0-0 13, Dalton 2 0-0 6, Jennings 2 1-1 5, Roberts 0 2-2 2, Floyd 4 0-0 8, Vineyard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-7 51.
VIRGINIA HIGH (65) – Mozzell 2 1-2 6, Worley 9 5-6 25, Owens 0 0-0 0, Lang 2 2-2 8, Woolen 0 0-0 0, Cheers 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Martin 4 1-2 9, Smith 0 1-2 1, Carpenter 3 4-4 11. Totals 22 14-18 65.
Graham 7 7 19 18 - 51
Virginia High 14 19 21 11 - 65
3-point goals – Graham 5 (Sexton 3, Dalton 2), VHS 7 (Worley 2, Lang 2, Mozzell, Carpenter, Cheers). Total fouls – G 17, VHS 11. Fouled out – none.
Abingdon 66, Wise County Central 53
ABINGDON (66)
Rogers 3, Honaker 6, Muncy 0, Lambert 1, Turman 0, Linkous 0, Beckett Dotson 9, Ketron 0, Osborne 14, Ramsey 33.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (53)
Kiser 0, Chance Boggs 10, Collins 32, Church 4, Collie 0, Carter 0, C.Dotson 5, Gillenwater 2.
Abingdon 16 16 15 19 - 66
Wise Central 12 16 12 13 - 53
3-point goals: AB 6 (Dotson 3, Osborne, Ramsey, Rogers); WCC 6 (Collins 3, Boggs 2, C.Dotson).
Lebanon 72, Northwood 36
NORTHWOOD (36) – Turley 3, Ayers 4, Maiden 2, DeBord 0, Rhea 11, Johnson 0, Williams 0, Havens 2, Dyess 0, Doane 10, Kirk 4, Surber 0.
LEBANON (72) – Hertig 0, Musick 10, Breeding 2, Wess 1, Vencill 1, Lambert 3, Keene 25, Tatum 0, Reece 24, Patrick 6.
Northwood 2 13 15 6—36
Lebanon 20 24 14 12—72
3-point goals – Northwood 4 (Doane 2, Rhea, Turley), Lebanon 5 (Musick 2, Patrick 2, Keene)
Honaker 66, Twin Valley 27
TWIN VALLEY (27) – C. Cooper 1, Bailey 0, Lamb 0, Blackburn 0, B. Cooper 3, Fuller 10, I. Cooper 2, Thompson 0, Lester 6, Presley 2, Dotson 3.
HONAKER (66) – Musick 6, Whitt 13, Barnhart 0, Bandy 18, Gill 6, Hart 7, C. Boyd 16, M. Boyd 0.
Twin Valley 4 10 6 7—27
Honaker 15 20 25 6—66
3-point goals – TV 1 (B. Cooper), Honaker 5 (Whitt 3, C. Boyd 2)
Patrick Henry 63, Rural Retreat 54
RURAL RETREAT (54) – Smesler 10, Roberts 10, Shelton 6, Crockett 6, Hight 14, Gable 4, Gilmer 0, Dutton 0, Worley 2, Brace 2, Dante 0, Crowell 0.
PATRICK HENRY (63) – Addair 8, Jackson 3, Blevins 16, Ko. Gobble 3, Ka. Gobble 12, Cline 0, Hall 21.
Rural Retreat 14 16 10 14—54
Patrick Henry 15 15 15 18—63
3-point goals – RR 3 (Shelton 2, Hight), PH 5 (Blevins 2, Addair, Jackson, Ko. Gobble).
Union 44, John Battle 38
UNION (44) – R. Anderson 14, Wharton 10, Huff 6, Cochrane 5, Bunch 5, Bostic 2, Reynolds 2, C. Anderson 0, Honeycutt 0.
JOHN BATTLE (38) – Ratliff 21, Gobble 10, Bailey 7, Meade 0, Emerson 0, Dansey 0, Gibson 0, Owens 0.
Union 11 9 8 16—44
John Battle 2 12 7 17—38
3-point goals – Union 5 (Wharton 2, Cochrane, R. Anderson, Bunch), JB 2 (Meade, Ratliff). JV game – Battle won, 49-44 (OT)
Thomas Walker 81, Castlewood 60
THOMAS WALKER (81) – Kimberlin 12, Lowe 6, A. Grabeel 6, Hollandsworth 20, Will 9, C. Grabeel 6, McCurry 4, Epperly 14, Collins 4.
CASTLEWOOD (60) – Sanders 8, King 2, Glover 0, Dishman 39, Harvey 2, Glovier 0, Dotson 6.
Thomas Walker 22 20 19 20—81
Castlewood 12 19 8 21—60
3-point goals – TW 7 (Hollandsworth 4, C. Grabeel 2, Will), Castlewood 3 (Sanders 3).
Elizabethton 110, Sullivan East 109
ELIZABETHTON (110) – Whaley 4, Stephens 22, J. Wallin 0, Barnett 5, Mitchell 29, Bates 0, Churchill 7, Paulson 4, Hobbs 6, Smith 0, Ball 33.
SULLIVAN EAST (109) – Witcher 8, Lowe 0, Ringley 5, Donohue 0, Ridlehuber 3, Cross 20, Fisher 42, Laisure 31.
Elizabethton 23 15 15 29 3 10 15—110
Sullivan East 19 23 19 21 3 10 14—109
3-point goals – Elizabethton 7 (Mitchell 5, Churchill, Stephens), SE 8 (Fisher 5, Ridlehuber, Ringley, Witcher)