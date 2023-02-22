BOYS
Graham 54, Union 40
UNION (40) - Wharton 3 1-3 7, Bunch 1 0-0 3, Bostic 5 1-4 12, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Huff 0 4-8 4, Anderson 5 3-4 14, Honeycutt 0 0-0 0, Cochran 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-19 40.
GRAHAM (54) - Graham 5 1-1 11, Ray 8 2-2 18, Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Watkins 4 2-2 10, Sexton 3 0-0 6, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Floyd 3 3-4 9, Vineyard 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0, Dean 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-9 54.
Union 5 8 12 15-40
Graham 10 17 11 16-54
3-point goals – Union 3 (Bunch, Bostic, Anderson), Graham none. Total fouls – Union 8, Graham 17. Fouled out – none.
Ridgeview 75, Marion 61
MARION (61) – Langston 5 5-7 15, Keheley 1 1-1 3, Ford 4 0-0 9, Osborne 4 1-2 12, Wolfe 5 12-13 22, Whitt 0 0-0 0, Dimit 0 0-0 0, Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Sayers 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 19-23 61.
RIDGEVIEW (75) – Counts 1 4-4 6, Owens 1 2-2 4, Robinette 8 3-4 24, Hill 12 1-1 25, O’Quinn 1 0-0 2, Evans 0 0-0 0, Sutherland 2 0-0 4, Justice 3 2-2 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Steele 0 0-0 0, Compton 1 0-0 2, Scanlon 0 0-0 0, Phipps 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-13 75.
Marion 8 11 19 23—61
Ridgeview 17 29 12 17—75
3-point goals – Marion 4 (Osborne 3, Ford), Ridgeview 5 (Robinette 5). Total fouls – Marion 12, Ridgeview 19. Fouled out - Counts. Technicals – Robinette.
Virginia High 64, Wise County Central 48
WISE CENTRAL (48)
P.Collins 2 0-0 5, Boggs 8 0-0 23, E.Collins 4 1-2 9, Church 0 0-0 0, Dotson 1 0-1 2, Kiser 0 0-0 0, Collie 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 1 0-0 3, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Trent 0 0-0 0, Villard 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-3 48.
VIRGINIA HIGH (64)
Worley 7 3-5 17, Owens 1 0-1 2, Green 5 1-2 14, Martin 6 1-1 14, Carpenter 2 2-2 7, Mozell 0 3-6 3, Lang 0 0-0 0, Wooten 1 0-0 2, Cheers 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 10-17 64.
Wise Central 11 9 10 18 -- 48
Virginia High 19 19 12 14 -- 64
3-point goals--Wise Central 9 (Boggs 7, P.Collins, Gillenwater), Virginia High 6 (Green 3, Martin, Smith, Carpenter). Total fouls--Wise Central 17, Virginia High 9. Fouled out--Church. Technical foul--E.Collins.
Gate City 80, Richlands 65
RICHLANDS (65) – Ratliff 2 1-4 5, Blankenship 3 0-0 9, Reynolds 6 13-15 26, Boyd 3 1-2 9, Mullins 7 0-0 14, Newberry 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Adkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-21 65.
GATE CITY (80) – Barnett 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 3-3 9, McMurray 1 0-0 2, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Austin 0 0-0 0, Henderson 1 2-2 5, Mullins 1 0-0 3, Cassidy 8 4-7 20, Garrett 6 4-4 16, Morris 12 1-3 25. Totals 32 14-19 80.
Richlands 11 16 9 29—65
Gate City 12 25 24 19—80
3-point goals – Richlands 6 (Blankenship 3, Boyd 2, Reynolds), GC 2 (Henderosn, Mullins). Total fouls – Richlands 21, GC 20. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none