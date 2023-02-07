GIRLS
Richlands 58, Marion 31
RICHLANDS (58) – Trivette 12 4-5 30, Humphrey 0 0-0 0, Queen 1 0-1 3, Reynolds 0 2-2 2, Altizer 1 0-0 2, Rife 5 0-0 10, Lamie 3 3-4 11. Totals 23 9-14 58.
MARION (31) – Pennington 0 0-0 0, Whitt 2 0-0 5, Moss 4 5-7 13, Greer 1 2-2 4, Langston 3 1-2 9. Totals 9 8-11 31.
Richlands 12 19 16 11-58
Marion 6 10 9 6-31
3-point goals – Richlands 5 (Trivette 2, Lamie 2, Queen), Marion 3 (Langston 2, Whitt), Total fouls – Richlands 8, Marion 14. Fouled out – none. JV game -
Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry 16
LEBANON (57) - Varney 22, Horne 2, Couch 21, Keys 4, Jones 4, Campbell 4.
PATRICK HENRY (16) - Addair 4, Maiden 3, Yarber 2, Wright 7.
Lebanon 22 13 13 9 - 57
Patrick Henry 2 7 3 4 - 16
3-point goals: LB 3 (Varney 2, Couch); PH 1 (Wright). JV-LB 39-25.
Sullivan East 60, Unicoi County 51
UNICOI COUNTY (51) - Rush 8, Farnor 0, Jocelyn Metcalf 16, Lingerfelt 3, Vidrio 0, Bowling 0, Bennett 8, Olivia Bailey 16.
SULLIVAN EAST (60) - Cox 3, McCarter 0, Kylie Hurley 10, Cairns 8, Hicks 0, Jenna Hare 30, Holly 0, Ashbrook 2, Johnson 7.
Unicoi County 12 17 11 11 -- 51
Sullivan East 15 5 21 19 -- 60
3-point goals: UC 4 (Metcalf 2, Bennett, Lingerfelt); SE 9 (Hare 3, Hurley 3, Cairns 2, Cox). JV-SE 47-42.
Ridgeview 42, Union 40
RIDGEVIEW (42) - Braelynn Strouth 12, Perry 0, Sutherland 3, Hill 6, Grant 6, Mullins 0, Wright 1, Sykes 3, Hadaya Abshire 11.
UNION (40) - Isabella Blagg 15, McKinney 4, Lopez 7, Slagle 8, Bailey 6, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Henderson 0.
Ridgeview 7 10 12 13 - 42
Union 10 10 5 15 - 40
3-point goals: RV 6 (Strouth 2, Grant 2, Abshire 2); UN 4 (Lopez 2, Bailey 2). JV-UN 57-19.
Tennessee High 46, Volunteer 34
VOLUNTEER (34) - Huff 0 3-4 3, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Lawson 2 2-3 7, Malloux 3 1-2 7, Head 1 0-0 3, Wright 0 0-0 0, Begley 1 1-2 3, Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Barton 1 1-1 3, McClaran 0 0-0 0, McPherson 1 0-0 2, Jackson 3 0-0 6.
TENNESSEE HIGH (46) - Carter 0 0-2 0, Flaherty 0 0-0 0, Cross 7 5-8 19, Kinch 3 4-4 12, Foote 1 1-4 3, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Strouth 0 0-0 0, Tabor 2 0-4 4, Canter 2 1-1 5.
Volunteer 6 10 1 17 - 34
Tennessee High 14 13 10 9 - 46
3-point goals: VH 1 (Lawson); TH 3 (Kinch 2, Wilson).
Holston 47, Northwood 22
NORTHWOOD (22) – Armstrong 2, Gates 5, Briggs 13, Goff 0, Perkins 2, Zhang 0.
HOLSTON (47) – Cobler 0, Bowman 3, Turner 10, Parks 10, Musser 4, Stitt 0, Keith 11, Widener 15, Crabtree 4.
Northwood 0 9 3 10—22
Holston 16 11 8 12—47
3-point goals – Northwood 4 (Briggs 3, Gates), Holston 8 (Keith 3, Widener 2, Turner 2, Bowman).
Wise Central 57, Honaker 34
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (57) – E. Mullins 0, Salyer 0, Slemp 0, Youmessi 0, Jordan 10, Lawson 0, Brickey 7, Tompkins 6, McAmis 27, Sturgill 2, Villaneuva 0, Looney 5.
HONAKER (34) – Jessee 10, Hart 6, McNulty 0, T. Nolley 8, Miller 1, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 7, Farmer 2, Barton 0.
Wise Central 12 16 17 12—57
Honaker 13 0 8 13—34
3-point goals – Central 6 (Jordan 2, Tompkins 2, McAmis, Brickey), Honaker 3 (Hart 2, Stevens). JV game – Central won 40-23.
Hurley 28, Council 25
COUNCIL (25) – Rasnake 12, I. Ratliff 1, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 0, M. Stevens 0, Street 0, Keen 8, Ratliff 4.
HURLEY (28) – Hagy 0, Coleman 2, Hagerman 11, Jackson 6, Lester 6, Stacy 3, Blankenship 0, Estep 0.
Council 6 4 4 11—25
Hurley 1 6 6 15—28
3-point goals – Council 4 (Rasnake 2, Street 2), Hurley 1 (Jackson).
BOYS
Union 68, Ridgeview 65
RIDGEVIEW (65) - Counts 4, Sutherland 0, Owens 2, Honaker 0, Isaiah Justice 10, Chantz Robinette 26, Cannon Hill 16, O'Quinn 5, Compton 2.
UNION (68) - Brayden Wharton 12, Bunch 5, Kam Bostic 19, Paul Huff 14, Reyshawn Anderson 18, Huneycutt 0.
Ridgeview 15 19 7 24 - 65
Union 15 15 19 19 - 68
3-point goals: RV 6 (Robinette 5, Justice); UN 6 (Bostic 2, Anderson 2, Wharton, Huff). JV-UN 44-20.
Northwood 65, Holston 51
NORTHWOOD (65) - Turley 6, Ayers 10, Rhea 13, Johnson 2, Haven 4, Doane 28, Kirk 2,Debord 13.
HOLSTON (51) - Finley 8, Collie 11, Tweed 1, Di.Bott 4, Du.Bott 8, Ca.Caywood 6, Co.Caywood 13.
Northwood 20 19 13 13 - 65
Holston 18 8 14 11 - 51
3-point goals: NW 6 (Doane 3 Ayers 2, Debord 1); HL 6 (Finley 2, Collie, Ca.Caywood, Co.Caywood, Du.Bott). JV-HL win.
Chilhowie 72, Rural Retreat 50
RURAL RETREAT (50) - Smelser 5, Caleb Roberts 11, Shelton 3, Gatlin Hight 15, Musser 2, Gillman 5, Dutton 1, Worley 6, Onate 2.
CHILHOWIE (72) - Isaac Booth 10, Zac Hall 19, Sturgill 2, Aiden Bartuski 23, Lee 2, Goodwin 5, Tucker 1, Seth Thomas 10.
Rural Retreat 11 13 14 12 - 50
Chilhowie 19 11 22 20 - 72
3-point goals: RR 6 (Hight 2, Smelser, Roberts, Shelton, Gillman); CH 6 (Booth 3, Hall, Bartuski, Goodwin). JV-CH won.
Abingdon 51, John Battle 27
ABINGDON (51) – Pomrenke 5, Rogers 3, Honaker 3, Muncy 2, Lambert 3, Brooks 0, Linkous 0, Dotson 0, Ketron 2, Osborne 19, Ramsey 14.
JOHN BATTLE (27) – Gobble 4, Owens 2, Gibson 5, Dancer 3, Ratliff 10, Blackburn 0, Emerson 0, Meade 0, Bailey 1, Barr 2.
Abingdon 16 14 15 6—51
John Battle 4 7 6 10—27
3-point goals – Abingdon 5 (Pomrenke, Rogers, Honaker, Lambert, Osborne), JB 3 (Gibson, Dancer, Ratliff)
Lebanon 53, Patrick Henry 37
LEBANON (53) – Musick 0, Breeding 0, Wess 10, Parker 9, Vencill 0, Keene 17, Lambert 4, Hertig 0, Tatum 8, Reece 5.
PATRICK HENRY (37) – Addair 3, Jackson 0, Ko. Gobble 9, Blevins 9, Ka. Gobble 4, Cline 0, Hall 12.
Lebanon 17 11 13 12—53
Patrick Henry 12 10 7 8—37
3-point goals – Lebanon 9 (Keene 4, Tatum 2, Reece, Wess, Parker), PH 2 (Ko. Gobble, Blevins).
Wise Central 43, Honaker 41
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (43) – Kiser 4, P. Collins 3, Boggs 15, E. Collins 15, Church 2, Collie 0, Carter 2, Dotson 2.
HONAKER (41) – Musick 6, Whitt 5, Barnhart 0, Bandy 6, Gill 2, Hart 8, Lowe 5, C. Boyd 9, M. Boyd 0.
Wise Central 11 15 5 12—43
Honaker 10 6 15 10—41
3-point goals – Central 6 (Boggs 5, P. Collins), Honaker 4 (Musick, Whitt, Hart, C. Boyd).
Twin Springs 67, Castlewood 47
TWIN SPRINGS (67) – Owens 18, Mullins 0, Lane 24, Kilgore 2, Horne 8, Dingus 3, Castle 8, Hughes 2, Cox 0, Counts 2.
CASTLEWOOD (47) – Sanders 0, King 4, A. Glovier 2, Dishman 27, McConnell 0, Phillips 3, Harvey 6, Dotson 5.
Twin Springs 21 16 25 6—67
Castlewood 9 8 15 15—47
3-point goals – TS 8 (Lane 2, Horne 2, Castle 2, Owens, Dingus), Castlewood 2 (Dishman, Phillips)
Unicoi County 62, Sullivan East 50
UNICOI COUNTY (62) – Jones 5, Hensley 7, Sellers 0, Hensley 8, Johnson 12, Simmons 16, Slagle 14.
SULLIVAN EAST (50) – Witcher 7, Lowe 0, Grubbs 2, Donahue 0, Ridlehuber 0, Cross 11, Fisher 21, Laisure 9.
Unicoi County 11 17 7 27—62
Sullivan East 12 17 8 13—50
3-point goals – UC 1 (Jones), SE 5 (Witcher 2, Fisher 2, Laisure).
Marion 62, Richlands 55
RICHLANDS (55) – Ratliff 14, Blankenship 2, Reynolds 4, Boyd 2, Mullins 13, Adkins 3, Herndon 17.
MARION (62) – Whitt 2, Langston 8, Keheley 2, Ford 10, Osborne 3, Wolfe 21, Carroll 14, Sayers 2.
Richlands 6 14 20 15-55
Marion 18 7 16 21-62
3-point goals –Richlands 5 (Herndon 3, Ratliff, Reynolds), Marion 1 (Ford) Fouled out – Reynolds. JV game – Marion 59-26.
Tennessee High 63, Volunteer 57
VOLUNTEER (57)
Minton 2 0-0 4, Cox 0 0-0 0, Harrison 8 0-0 22, Knittel 6 3-6 15, McLain 1 3-3 5, Head 1 1-2 4, Christian 2 3-8 7, Clonce 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-19 57
TENNESSEE HIGH (63)
Brown 3 2-2 9, Musick 5 4-4 17, Fritts 2 0-0 5, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Phipps 0 0-0 0, Dufore 5 12-16 23, Gentry 1 5-6 7. Totals 17 23-28 63
Volunteer 16 7 12 22 -- 57
Tennessee High 17 10 19 17 -- 63
3-point goals—Volunteer 7 (Harrison 6, Head 1), Tennessee High 6 (Musick 3, Brown 1, Fritts 1, Dufore 1)