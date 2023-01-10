Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Rural Retreat 51, Holston 15
Rural Retreat (51) - B. Moore 13, Fiscus 16, Cox 3, Bailey 2, T. Moore 2, Fortuner 4, Crigger 4, Davidson 7
Holston (15) - Turner 2, Parks 2, Keith 5, Widener 6
Rural Retreat 8 18 19 6 — 51
Holston 7 2 4 2 — 15
3-point goals: RR0; Holston 1 (Keith). JV: RR won.
Patrick Henry 45, Northwood 13
NORTHWOOD (13)
Armstrong 1, Betts 2, Olivia Briggs 6, Perkins 3, Turkey 1.
PATRICK HENRY (45)
Addair 2, Avery Maiden 16, Buckley 3, Yarber 4, Cook 6, Sophia Wright 8, Wallace 2, Barr 2, Riley 2.
Northwood 7 2 0 4 - 13
Patrick Henry 16 10 17 2 - 45
3-point goals: NW 0; PH 0. JV-PH 17-10.
Union 58, Abingdon 38
ABINGDON (38)
Smith 2, Green 9, Lauren Baker 12, O'Quinn 3, Cadence Waters 10, Buddington 2, Jennings 0, Ball 0, Fullen 0.
UNION (58)
Blagg 9, Gracy McKinney 11, Lopez 7, Abby Slagle 23, Rutherford 1, Hughes 2, Bailey 5, Henderson 0.
Abingdon 9 7 16 6 - 38
Union 15 16 15 12 - 58
3-point goals: AB 3 (Baker 2, Green); UN 7 (McKinney 2, Slagle 2, Bailey, Lopez, Blagg). JV-UN 39-19.
Tennessee High 63, Unicoi County 59
TENNESEE HIGH (63)
Carter 2 0-0 4, Flaherty 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cross 5 10-15 21, Anna Kate Kinch 5 9-11 20, Foote 3 0-0 6, Wolfenbarger 0 5-10 5, Strouth 1 0-0 2, Tabor 1 1-2 3, Canter 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 25-38 63
UNICOI COUNTY (59
Rush 3 3-4 10, Farnor 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Metcalf 4 1-1 12, Lingerfelt 5 7-8 20, Bennett 6 1-2 13, Bailey 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 12-15 59
Tennessee High 17 13 7 13 13 -- 63
Unicoi County 5 14 19 12 9 -- 59
3-point goals—Tennessee High 2 (Cross 1, Kinch 1), Unicoi County 7 (Lingerfelt 3, Metcalf 3, Rush 1)
Rye Cove 65, Castlewood 24
CASTLEWOOD (24) – J. Phillips 0, Sutherland 2, Summers 0, Worley 0, Hall 5, Varney 8, B. Phillips 3, Fields 6.
RYE COVE (65) – Lamb 7, Harless 16, Hood 0, Love 2, Holland 14, Mosley 8, Gibson 2, G. Turner 16, J. Turner 0, Darnell 0.
Castlewood 7 5 5 7—24
Rye Cove 15 25 18 7—65
3-point goals – Castlewood 3 (Hall, B. Phillips, Fields), RC 7 (Holland 4, Harless 2, Lamb)
Wise Central 66, Lee High 18
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (66) – Lawson 0, Mullins 0, Salyer 0, Slemp 0, Villanueva 0, Youmessi 2, Sturgill 3, Jordan 7, Brickey 7, Tompkins 7, Looney 11, McAmis 29.
LEE HIGH (18) – Beals 0, Sage 2, Hammonds 4, Garrett 0, Carter 5, Duncan 3, Hall 4, Johnson 0, Bates 0.
Wise Central 26 18 18 4—66
Lee High 9 4 2 3—18
3-point goals – Central 3 (McAmis 2, Brickey), Lee 1 (Duncan)
George Wythe 61, Grayson County 19
GRAYSON COUNTY (19) – C. Wilson 3, Shupe 0, A. Wilson 0, Conklin 7, Parks 2, Bennett 5, Piper 2, Kirchner 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (61) – Luttrell 16, Cannoy 7, Berry 4, Scott 4, Tate 13, Faulkner 4, Leonard 0, Malavolti 6, Wolfe 1, Carter-Bennett 6.
Grayson County 6 5 4 4—19
George Wythe 13 22 13 13—61
3-point goals – GC 2 (C. Wilson, Conklin), GW 6 (Luttrell 4, Cannoy, Tate)
Twin Valley 57, Council 24
TWIN VALLEY (57) – Davis 3, Gross 8, Lester 3, J. Vencill 4, Moore 13, H. Vencill 11, Deskins 5, Bales 3, Hawthorne 7.
COUNCIL (24) – Rasnake 18, Johnson 1, I. Stevens 3, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 0, M. Street 0, Keen 2.
Twin Valley 11 24 12 10—57
Council 6 7 8 3—24
3-point goals – TV 6 (Gross 2, H. Vencill 2, Davis, Bales), Council 4 (Rasnake 4).
Honaker 50, Ridgeview 46
RIDGEVIEW (46) – Strouth 10, Rasnake 0, Perry 0, Sutherland 2, Stanley 0, Hill 14, Grant 3, Mullins 0, Wright 2, Sykes 2, Absher 13.
HONAKER (50) – Jessee 12, Hart 2, Nolley 18, Miller 4, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 6, Farmer 0, Barton 0.
Ridgeview 12 7 17 10—46
Honaker 9 16 12 13—50
3-point goals – Ridgeview (Absher 4, Strouth 2), Honaker 5 (Nolley 2, Stevens 2, Miller)
BOYS
Abingdon 68, Union 47
ABINGDON (68)
Luke Honaker 11, Turman 2, Ketron 7, Dayton Osborne 11, Evan Ramsey 22, Rogers 5, Pomerenke 5, Lambert 0, Dotson 3, Brooks 2, Muncy 0, Linkous 0.
UNION (47)
Brayden Wharton 10, Bunch 8, Bostic 4, Huff 9, Reyshawn Anderson 10, C.Wharton 0, C.Anderson 0, Cochran 4, Reynolds.
Abingdon 20 18 18 12 - 68
Union 4 15 16 12 - 47
3-point goals: AB 7 (Honaker 2, Dotson, Pomerenke, Rogers, Ramsey, Ketron); UN 7 (R.Anderson 2, B.Wharton 2, Cochran, Huff, Bunch). JV-UN won.
Lebanon 63, Chilhowie 42
CHILHOWIE (42) – Kilbourne 1 0-0 2, Booth 2 0-1 5, Hall 2 6-6 10, Nash 2 0-0 5, Sturgill 1 0-0 2, Bortuski 3 0-0 8, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 2 0-0 4, Tucker 1 0-0 2, Thomas 2 0-0 4.
LEBANON (63) – Hertig 0 0-0 0, Musick 2 0-2 6, Wess 4 0-0 8, Vencil 0 0-0 0, Lambert 7 4-5 18, Keene 6 3-3 15, Tatum 2 0-0 5, Reece 4 2-2 11.
Chilhowie 14 13 4 11-42
Lebanon 24 12 17 10-63
3-point goals – C 4 (Bortuski 2, Booth, Nash), Leb 4 (Musick 2, Keene, Reece). Total fouls – C 12, Leb 13. Fouled out – none. JV game – Chilhowie 50-32
Rye Cove 68, Castlewood 61
CASTLEWOOD (61)
Sanders 4, King 0, A.Glover 0, Cayden Dishman 41, Harvey 8, J.Glover 2, Dotson 6.
RYE COVE (68)
Barnette 2, McElyea 4, Hamilton Osborne 17, Chavez 2, Darnell 0, Rollins 2, Luke Jessee 10, Darnell 0, J.Jessee 3, Roach-Hodge 16, Jay Bowen 12.
Castlewood 10 15 15 21 - 61
Rye Cove 11 20 23 14 - 68
3-point goals: CW 2 (Dishman, Harvey); RC 8 (Osborne 3, L.Jessee 2, J.Jessee, Roach-Hodge, Bowen).
Tennessee High 79, Unicoi County 57
TENNESSEE HIGH (79)
Brown 5 2-4 13, Sizemore 1 0-0 3, C.Musick 8 4-5 24, Fritts 3 0-0 9, Phillips 3 0-0 8, Phipps 0 0-0 0, Singleton 0 0-0 0, D.Musick 1 0-0 3, Dufore 4 7-8 16, Gentry 1 0-0 3.
UNICOI COUNTY (57)
Jones 1 0-0 3, Hensley 3 0-0 6, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Casey 0 0-0 0, Sellars 0 0-0 0, Hensley 4 0-0 10, Johnson 4 2-4 12, J.Simmons 7 2-3 16, Slagle 3 0-0 6, B.Simmons 0 0-0 0, Sparks 2 0-0 4.
Tennessee High 22 15 26 16 - 79
Unicoi County 13 15 18 11 - 57
3-point goals: TH 14 (C.Musick 4, Fritts 3, Phillips 2, Brown, Sizemore, Dufore, D.Musick, Gentry); UC 5 (Hensley 2, Johnson 2, Jones).
George Wythe 78, Grayson County 36
GRAYSON COUNTY (36) – Zigler 0, Gillespie 5, Dowell 11, Cheecks 3, Phipps 2, Ma. Goad 9, Mc. Goad 2, Bautista 0, Weatherly 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (78) – Delp 3, T. Rainey 13, Huff 3, B. Rainey 6, Kirnter 8, Luttrell 2, Goode 28, Campbell 9, Hale 2, Pulliam 2, Martin 2.
Grayson County 6 3 15 12—36
George Wythe 17 39 18 4—78
3-point goals – GC 3 (Dowell, Cheeks, Ma. Goad), GW 14 (Goode 8, T. Rainey 3, Delp, Huff, Kirtner)
Holston 86, Rural Retreat 47
RURAL RETREAT (47) – Smelser 4, Roberts 11, Crockett 6, Hight 15, Gilman 2, Worley 6, L. Carico 1, I. Carrico 2, Shelton 0, Musser 0, Dutton 0, Onate 0.
HOLSTON (86) – Connor Finley 23, Harper Collie 10, Tweed 2, Di. Bott 7, Du. Bott 5, Hess 2, Ca. Caywood 6, Co. Caywood 31.
Rural Retreat 10 13 16 8—47
Holston 15 21 17 33—86
3-point goals – RR 3 (Worley 2, Roberts), Holston 8 (Finley 5, Collie 2, Co. Caywood). JV game – Holston won, 33-19.
Eastside 60, J.I. Burton 49
EASTSIDE (60) – C. Mullins 14, Sutherland 3, Ramey 0, S. Mullins 5, J. Collins 9, E. Mullins 0, Hilton 1, Lawson 7, McCoy 21.
J.I. BURTON (49) – Williams 0, Sturgill 4, Cl. Hart 23, Gilliam 7, Godsey 8, Tate 2, Keys 5.
Eastside 13 11 20 17—60
J.I. Burton 13 17 6 13—49
3-point goals – Eastside 4 (C. Mullins 4), JIB 3 (Cl. Hart 3).
Lee High 59, Wise Central 54
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (54) – Kiser 0, C. Boggs 7, E. Collins 24, Church 6, Collie 2, Carter 0, Dotson 13, Gillenwater 2.
LEE HIGH (59) – C. Leonard 6, Hammonds 23, Pendergraft 11, Napier 0, J. Leonard 13, Early 4, Troutman 0, Scott 2.
Wise Central 8 8 18 20—54
Lee High 12 12 12 23—59
3-point goals – Central 4 (Dotson 3, C. Boggs), Lee 4 (Hammonds 2, J. Leonard 2)
Gate City 54, John Battle 40
GATE CITY (54) – Barnett 0, McMurray 22, McDonald 0, Austin 0, Henderson 0, Byrd 0, R. Mullins 0, Cassidy 0, Garrett 2, Morris 10.
JOHN BATTLE (40) – Bailey 0, Meade 14, Emerson 0, Blackburn 0, Ratliff 6, Danser 0, Gibson 9, Owens 0, Gobble 11.
Gate City 4 17 17 16—54
John Battle 10 5 16 9—40
3-point goals – GC 5 (McMurray 4, Garrett), JB 4 (Emerson 2, Gibson, Gobble)
Patrick Henry 71, Northwood 52
NORTHWOOD (52) – Turley 12, Ayers 6, Maiden 2, Rhea 15, Johnson 0, Williams 6, Havens 4, Dyess 0, Doane 5, Kirk 2, Surber 0.
PATRICK HENRY (71) – Addair 15, Jackson 11, Ko. Gobble 0, Blevins 3, Ka. Gobble 21, Cline 4, Hall 17.
Northwood 12 6 17 17—52
Patrick Henry 20 18 12 21—71
3-point goals – Northwood 5 (Turley 2, Ayers 2, Rhea), PH 7 (Addair 3, Ka. Gobble 3, Jackson 2)
West Ridge 76, Daniel Boone 67
DANIEL BOONE (67) – McGonigle 13, Kirkpatrick 5, Rowland 0, Livingston 27, Erickson 0, Hamlin 10, Long 12, Nickles 0.
WEST RIDGE (76) – Horne 14, Witcher 18, Sherfey 15, Harris 12, Frazier 4, Lemingt 0, Tate 0, Arnold 13.
Daniel Boone 13 16 13 25—67
West Ridge 18 14 23 21—76
3-point goals – Boone 6 (Hamlin 3, McGongile 3), WR6 (Sherfey 4, Witcher, Horne)