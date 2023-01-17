Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Lee High 53, Virginia High 44
VIRGINIA HIGH (44) – Wilson 10, Wright 15, Martin 0, Hutton 5, Page 0, Carpenter 4, Cobb 2, M. Kariuki 7, T. Kariuki 0, McCloud 1.
LEE HIGH (53) – Beals 2, Sage 0, Hammonds 23, Cornette 3, Carter 2, Duncan 7, Hall 8, Johnson 8, Bates 0.
Virginia High 10 14 7 13—44
Lee High 6 17 8 22—53
3-point goals – VHS 6 (Wright 4, Wilson, M. Kariuki), Lee 1 (Duncan).
Rural Retreat 75, Northwood 14
NORTHWOOD (14) – Betts 8, Briggs 4, Zhang 2
RURAL RETREAT (75) – B. Moore 19, Davidson 7, Fiscus 18, Cox 14, Crigger 8, Bailey 8, T. Moore 2.
Northwood 4 6 0 4—14
Rural Retreat 29 19 17 10—75
3-point goals – Northwood, none. RR 5 (Fiscus 2, Cox 2, Bailey). JV game – RR won.
Ridgeview 62, Abingdon 47
RIDGEVIEW (62) -- Strouth 8, Perry 8, Sutherland 5, Stanley 2, Hill 11, Grant 2, Mullins 8, Wright 10, Sykes 4, Abshire 4.
ABINGDON (47) – Smith 0, Green 18, Baker 7, O’Quinn 3, Waters 13, Jennings 6, Ball 0, Fullen 0.
Ridgeview 20 16 14 12—62
Abingdon 11 8 14 14—47
3-point goals – Ridgeview 4 (Mullins 2, Abshire, Sutherland), Abingdon 2 (Baker, O’Quinn).
Lebanon 54, Holston 15
LEBANON (54) – Varney 28, Horne 0, Couch 8, Brooks 6, Sykes 0, Hess 1, Keys 8, Jones 3, Campbell 0.
HOLSTON (15) – Cobler 2, Bowman 3, Parks 0, Musser 0, Stitt 0, Keith 4, Widener 6, Crabtree 0.
Lebanon 11 18 13 12—54
Holston 7 3 3 2—15
3-point goals – Lebanon 3 (Varney 2, Keys), Holston 1 (Bowman)
Wise Central 59, John Battle 34
JOHN BATTLE (34) – McKee 8, Ralston 12, Wallace 2, Kelley 3, Bishop 5, Smith 2, Odum 0, Singleton 2, Little 0, Blaylock 0, Shutters 0.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (59) – Looney 15, Villanueva 0, Sturgill 0, McAmis 23, Tompkins 2, Brickey 9, Lawson 0, Jordan 6, Youmessi 2, Slemp 0, Salyer 2, Mullins 0.
John Battle 5 6 12 11—34
Wise Central 15 17 12 15—59
3-point goals – JB 5 (McKee 2, Ralston 2, Bishop), Central 2 (Brickey, McAmis). JV game – Central won.
George Wythe 47, Giles 15
GILES (15) – Simmons 3, Condrey 0, Gusler 0, Frazier 7, E. Sullivan 0, Mitcham 2, Bowles 2, A. Price 1, M. Price 0, K. Sullivan 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (47) – Luttrell 3, Cannoy 2, Berry 16, Scott 6, Gate 4, Faulkner 5, Malavolti 1, Wolfe 0, Carter-Bennett 10.
Giles 0 7 2 6—15
George Wythe 16 9 10 12—47
3-point goals – Giles 1 (Simmons), GW 2 (Berry, Tate).
Honaker 64, Hurley 17
HONAKER (64) – Jessee 4, Hart 0, McNulty 21, Nolley 2, Miller 15, Ray 6, Lowe 4, Stevens 12, Barton 0.
HURLEY (17) – Compton 0, Hilton 6, Coleman 0, Hagerman 0, Jackson 0, Blankenship 2, Stacy 9.
Honaker 25 18 14 7—64
Hurley 3 3 5 6—17
3-point goals – Honaker 8 (Stevens 3, Miller 3, Ray 2), Hurley 2 (Hilton 2).
Eastside 48, Twin Springs 34
TWIN SPRINGS (34) – Taylor 1 0-0 3, Dunn 1 2-2 4, Larkins 3 0-0 6, M. Gillenwater 2 0-1 4, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Castle 0 0-0 0, R. Gillenwater 1 2-4 4, Keith 5 0-0 13. Totals 13 4-7 34.
EASTSIDE (48) – Stanley 1 1-2 5, Bond 0 0-0 0, Carter 3 0-0 6, Clay 7 3-5 17, McCoy 0 1-2 1, Hammonds 4 7-8 15, Johnson 2 2-4 6. Totals 17 14-21 48.
Twin Springs 10 4 10 10-34
Eastside 17 13 10 8-48
3-point goals – TS 4 (Keith 3, Taylor), E 0. Total fouls – TS 16, E 10. Fouled out – none.
Twin Valley 44, Grundy 28
TWIN VALLEY (44)
Davis 6, J Vencill 3, Moore 6, H Vencill 21, Hawthorne 8.
GRUNDY (28)
Looney 12, Dotson 2, Compton 3, Belcher 9, Estep 2.
Twin Valley 14 7 8 15 - 44
Grundy 3 9 9 7 - 28
3-point goals: TV 7 (H.Vencill 5, J.Vencill, Davis); GR 1 (Compton).
Volunteer 54, Sullivan East 32
VOLUNTEER (54)
Huff 3 0-0 8, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Lawson 1 0-0 2, Mailloux 1 0-0 2, Head 3 0-2 7, Wright 0 0-0 0, Begley 4 0-0 9, Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Barton 12 0-0 24, McClaran 0 0-0 0, McPherson 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 2-4 2.
SULLIVAN EAST (32)
C. Cox 0 0-0 0, L. Cox 0 0-0 0, McCarter 0 0-0 0, Hurley 0 0-1 0, Bradford 0 0-0 0, Cairns 1 0-2 3, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Hare 7 0-4 17, Holly 0 0-0 0, Ashbrook 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Woomer 2 0-0 4.
Volunteer 18 12 10 14 -- 54
Sullivan East 8 0 16 8 -- 32
3-point goals: VO 4 (Huff 2, Begley, Head); SE 4 (Hare 3, Cairns). JV VO 52-44.
BOYS
Lebanon 57, Holston 24
LEBANON (57)
Musick 2, Wess 9, Parker 2, Vencill 1, Keyton Keene 17, Andy Lambert 13, Tatum 2, Michael Reece 11.
HOLSTON (24)
Finley 2, Di.Bott 1, Du.Bott 2, Cade Caywood 5, Cole Caywood 14.
Lebanon 20 18 12 7 - 57
Holston 8 5 7 4 - 24
3-point goals: LB 2 (Keene 2); HL 1 (Ca.Caywood). JV-Leb in OT.
Chilhowie 82, Patrick Henry 67
PATRICK HENRY (67)
Addair 6, Jackson 3, Blevins 8, Gobble 7, Bobby Cline 11, Jake Hall 32.
CHILHOWIE (82)
Issac Booth 14, Zac Hall 16, Nash 6, Sturgill 3, Bartuski 3, Will Goodwin 30, Seth Thomas 10.
Patrick Henry 9 20 17 21 - 67
Chilhowie 21 20 19 22 - 82
3-point goals: PH 6 (Cline 3, Gobble, Jackson, Addair); CH 8 (Booth 3, Hall 2, Nash 2, Sturgill). JV-CH 60-32.
Sullivan East 81, Volunteer 61
VOLUNTEER (61)
Minton 6 5-7 18, Haynes 0 0-0 0, Harrison 3 4-6 12, Knittel 10 7-10 29, Amyx 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0 , McLain 0 0-0 0, Head 0 1-2 1, Glance 0 0-0 0, Christian 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 0 1-2 1.
SULLIVAN EAST (81)
Witcher 2 0-0 5, Grubbs 1 7-8 10, Ringley 0 0-0 0, Donahue 0 0-0 0, Ridlehuber 0 0-0 0, Cross 4 2-8 11, Fisher 8 17-19 34, Laisure 9 2-4 21.
Volunteer 10 11 21 19 - 61
Sullivan East 15 16 20 30 - 81
3-point goals: VO 5 (Harrison 2, Knittel 2, Minton); SE 5 (Witcher, Grubbs, Cross, Fisher, Laisure).
Grundy 67, Twin Valley 22
TWIN VALLEY (22) – C. Cooper 12, Bailey 2, Lamb 3, Fuller 4, I. Cooper 0, Lester 0, Presley 1.
GRUNDY (67) – Looney 15, Conaway 9, Lester 6, I. Boyd 8, Estep 4, D. Boyd 13, Stiltner 2, Combs 5, Sabale 2, Coleman 3.
Twin Valley 2 10 2 8—22
Grundy 22 19 8 18—67
3-point goals – TV 5 (C. Cooper 4, Lamb). Grundy 7 (D. Boyd 4, Conaway., Combs, Coleman).
George Wythe 89, Giles 30
GILES (30) – Pennington 6, Hanson 0, Sanders 1, Reed 2, Simpkins 2, Smith 2, Ferrell 4, Munsey 2, Wilcox 4, Wallace 7.
GEORGE WYTHE (89) – Delp 12, T. Rainey 5, Delp 9, B. Rainey 2, Kirtner 17, Luttrell 5, Goode 4, Campbell 15, Pulliam 8, Martin 12.
Giles 9 8 8 5—30
George Wythe 25 22 25 17—89
3-point goals – Giles 1 (Wallace). GW 10 (Kirtner 4, Delp 2, T. Rainey, Huff, Luttrell, Campbell)
Honaker 70, Hurley 40
HONAKER (70) – Musick 4, Whitt 25, Barnhart 0, Bandy 7, Gill 3, Hart 3, Lowe 14, C. Boyd 9, M. Boyx 5.
HURLEY (40) – Bailey 20, Hurley 0, Adkins 2, Looney 4, Gilbert 14, Duty 0, Matney 0, Prater 0, Young 0.
Honaker 21 15 20 14—70
Hurley 12 9 9 10—40
3-point goals – Honaker 11 (Whitt 8, Hart, Lowe, C. Boyd), Hurley 2 (Bailey, Gilbert).
Northwood 69, Rural Retreat 66
NORTHWOOD (69) – Turley 12, Ayers 8, Maiden 0, Rhea 19, Johnson 1, Williams 4, Havens 6, Doane 14, Kirk 5.
RURAL RETREAT (66) – Smelser 10, Roberts 12, Crockett 14, Hight 21, Musser 0, Gilman 2, Worley 4, Carico 3.
Northwood 16 13 17 23—69
Rural Retreat 17 18 16 15—66
3-point goals – Northwood 5 (Ayers 2, Turley, Rhea, Doane), RR 6 (Hight 3, Roberts 2, Smeltzer).
Abingdon 72, Ridgeview 55
RIDGEVIEW (55) – Counts 2, Sutherland 0, Owens 5, Honaker 3, Justice 1, Robinette 16, Hill 21, O’Quinn 5, Compton 2, Scanlon 0.
ABINGDON (72) – Honaker 11, Turman 3, Ketron 2, Osborne 22, Ramsey 14, Rogers 7, Pomrenke 2, Lambert 5, Dotson 6, Brooks 0.
Ridgeview 14 12 13 16—55
Abingdon 19 17 23 13—72
3-poiint goals – Ridgeview 5 (Robinette 2, O’Quinn, Owens, Honaker), Abingdon 11 (Honaker 3, Osobrne 3, Dotson 2, Ramsey, Rogers, Lambert).
Richlands 73, Tazewell 70
TAZEWELL (70) – Creasy 16, Willis 30, Jarrett 4, Ray 6, Patterson 2, Blankenship 2, Blankenship 3, Duty 9, Cline 0.
RICHLANDS (73) – Ratliff 2, Rhodes 6, Reynolds 8, Boyd, 8, Mullins 29, Lewis 4, Arms 7, Herndon 9.
Tazewell 13 20 8 29—70
Richlands 15 12 25 22—73
3-point goals – Tazewell 7 (Willis 5, Creasy 2), Richlands 10 (Herndon 3, Bailey 2, Reynolds 2, Mullins 2, Boyd).
Wise Central 78, John Battle 71
JOHN BATTLE (71) –Bailey 5, Meade 14, Emmerson 5, Blackburn 0, Ratliff 28, Dancer 5, Gibson 3, Owens 0, Gobble 11.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (78) – Kiser 0, Boggs 6, E. Collins 31, Church 14, Carter 2, Dotson 22, Gillenwater 2.
John Battle 9 13 18 14 6 4—71
Wise Central 19 3 11 19 6 11—78
3-point goals – JB 11 (Ratliff 4, Meade 3, Emmerson, Dancer, Gibson, Gobble), Central 9 (Dotson 6, Boggs 2, E. Collins).
Twin Springs 49 Eastside 45
TWIN SPRINGS (49) – Owens 3 3-4 9, Lane 5 2-3 12, Horne 5 1-7 14, Castle 3 0-0 9, T. Counts 2 0-0 5, Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-14 49.
EASTSIDE (45) – C. Mullins 2 0-0 5, Ramey 2 0-0 6, S. Mullins 4 0-0 8, Lawson 4 0-1 8, McCoy 6 3-4 18, Sutherland 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 45.
Twin Springs 9 16 8 16-49
Eastside 9 13 13 10-45
3-point goals – TS 5 (Castle 3, T. Counts, Horne) E 6 (McCoy 3, Ramey 2, C. Mullins). Total fouls – TS 10, E 15. Fouled out – none.
