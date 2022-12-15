 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Boxes

  • 0

GIRLS

Marion 54, Rural Retreat 42

RURAL RETREAT (42) – B. Moore 21, Fiscus 11, Bailey 8, T. Moore 1, Musser 1.

MARION (54) – Pennington 4, Whitt 3, Osborne 15, Widener 4, Moss 15, Greer 8, Langston 3, Russell 2.

Rural Retreat 7 13 8 14—42

Marion 6 21 14 13—54

3-point goals – RR 2 (Fiscus 2), Marion 1 (Langston). JV game – RR won.

BOYS

Lebanon 84, Tazewell 37

TAZEWELL (37) – Creasy 5, Gheralducci 0, Jarrett 0, Stone 9, Ray 0, Patterson 2, Blankenship 2, Martin 0, Duty 13, Williams 2, Cline 4.

LEBANON (84) – Musick 6, Hertig 0, Breeding 3, Wess 5, Parker 14, Vencill 5, Keene 8, Lambert 15, Tatum 2, Reece 24, Patrick 2.

Tazewell 9 12 8 8—37

Lebanon 20 25 24 15—84

3-point goals – Tazewell 1 (Duty), Lebanon 7 (Lambert 4, Breeding, Parker, Reece)

Marion 60, Rural Retreat 43

RURAL RETREAT (43) – Smelser 8, Roberts 7, Shelton 1, Crockett 10, Hight 5, Musser 2, Gilman 2, Worley 8.

MARION (60) – Whitt 4, Dimit 2, Langston 6, Keheley 6, Osborne 14, Dean 0, Cregger 0, Wolfe 8, Pruitt 0, Carroll 13, Shupe 4, Oakes 3.

Rural Retreat 11 6 12 14—43

Marion 8 21 18 13—60

3-point goals – RR 3 (Smelser, Hight, Worley), Marion, none.

Police identify shooting victims

Police identify shooting victims

One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Dep…

Graham is unbeaten VHSL Class 2 champs

Graham is unbeaten VHSL Class 2 champs

Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows witnessed a cool sight at the beginning of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 football title game against the Central Woodstock Falcons.

“Yes, I could tell that the defense expected us to come  out of the gate running the ball,” Meadows said.

Meadows foiled those plans in a big way.

Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

With 57 seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football finals at Salem Stadium, George Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith was sacked by Austin Roberts of the Gladiators and crumpled awkwardly to the turf.

He was tended to by members of GW’s training staff and had to be helped off the field.

