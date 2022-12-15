Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Marion 54, Rural Retreat 42
RURAL RETREAT (42) – B. Moore 21, Fiscus 11, Bailey 8, T. Moore 1, Musser 1.
MARION (54) – Pennington 4, Whitt 3, Osborne 15, Widener 4, Moss 15, Greer 8, Langston 3, Russell 2.
Rural Retreat 7 13 8 14—42
Marion 6 21 14 13—54
3-point goals – RR 2 (Fiscus 2), Marion 1 (Langston). JV game – RR won.
BOYS
Lebanon 84, Tazewell 37
TAZEWELL (37) – Creasy 5, Gheralducci 0, Jarrett 0, Stone 9, Ray 0, Patterson 2, Blankenship 2, Martin 0, Duty 13, Williams 2, Cline 4.
LEBANON (84) – Musick 6, Hertig 0, Breeding 3, Wess 5, Parker 14, Vencill 5, Keene 8, Lambert 15, Tatum 2, Reece 24, Patrick 2.
Tazewell 9 12 8 8—37
Lebanon 20 25 24 15—84
3-point goals – Tazewell 1 (Duty), Lebanon 7 (Lambert 4, Breeding, Parker, Reece)
Marion 60, Rural Retreat 43
RURAL RETREAT (43) – Smelser 8, Roberts 7, Shelton 1, Crockett 10, Hight 5, Musser 2, Gilman 2, Worley 8.
MARION (60) – Whitt 4, Dimit 2, Langston 6, Keheley 6, Osborne 14, Dean 0, Cregger 0, Wolfe 8, Pruitt 0, Carroll 13, Shupe 4, Oakes 3.
Rural Retreat 11 6 12 14—43
Marion 8 21 18 13—60
3-point goals – RR 3 (Smelser, Hight, Worley), Marion, none.