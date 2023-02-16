BOYS
Graham 57, Marion 35
MARION (35) - Whitt 0 0-0 0, Langston 0 0-0 0 Dimit 0 0-0 0, Keheley 1 0-0 2, Ford 4 1-2 13, Osborne 2 1-2 6, Wolfe 2 1-2 6, Carroll 3 0-0 6, Sayers 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-6 35.
GRAHAM (57) - Graham 1 0-0 2, Ray 11 1-2 25, Pruitt 3 0-0 9, Sexton 7 0-0 15, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Jennings 1 2-5 4, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Vineyard 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-8 57.
Marion 10 12 5 8-35
Graham 7 22 16 12-57
3-point goals – Marion 6 (Ford 4, Wolfe, Osborne), Graham 6 (Pruitt 3, Ray 2, Sexton). Total fouls – Marion 10, Graham 9. Fouled out – none
Virginia High 79, Richlands 31
RICHLANDS (31) - Hurst 0 0-0 0, Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Blankenship 0 0-1 0, Reynolds 2 1-2 5, Boyd 0 0-0 0, Mullins 7 0-3 16, Newberry 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Herndon 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 1-6 31.
VIRGINIA HIGH (79) - Mozzell 6 1-1 16, Worley 5 5-7 15, Owens 0 0-0 0, Lang 0 0-1 0, Woolen 0 0-0 0, Cheers 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Green 2 1-2 6, Martin 5 2-3 12, Smith 2 2-4 6, Carpenter 8 5-6 24. Totals 28 16-24 79.
Richlands 6 7 6 12-31
Virginia High 16 25 27 11-79
3-point goals – Richlands 4 (Mullins 2, Herndon 2), VHS 7 (Carpenter 3, Mozzell 3, Green). Total fouls – Richlands 20, VHS 11. Fouled out – Blankenship.
Patrick Henry 57, Northwood 50
PATRICK HENRY (57) – Street 0, Hudson 0, Addair 10, Jackson 7, Ko. Gobble 0, Blevins 19, Call 0, Ka. Gobble 8, Cline 2, Hall 11.
NORTHWOOD (50) – Turley 10, Maiden 0, Debord 0, Rhea 12, Johnson 0, Williams 6, Havens 4, Dyess 0, Doane 18, Kirk 0, Surber 0.
Patrick Henry 10 13 17 15—57
Northwood 9 10 9 22—50
3-point goals – PH 4 (Addair 2, Jackson, Blevins), Northwood, none.
West Ridge 67, David Crockett 56
DAVID CROCKETT (56) – Shingledecker 8, Jones 6, Gouge 6, Beason 12, McGuire 10, Fox 4, Cash 10.
WEST RIDGE (67) – Horne 21, Witcher 19, Sherfey 0, Harris 7, Frazier 13, Leming 3, Tate 0, Arnold 4.
David Crockett 18 13 13 12—56
West Ridge 19 12 14 22—67
3-point goals – DC 4 (Jones 2, McGuire 2), WR 8 (Horne 3, Frazier 2, Witcher, Harris, Leming).
GIRLS
Richlands 63, Tazewell 27
TAZEWELL (27)
Grace Hancock 15, Maddie Day 9, Nunley 3.
RICHLANDS (63)
Annsley Trivette 18, Lee 2, Humphrey 5, Queen 3, Ryder 3, Chloe Reynolds 10, Jaylyn Altizer 10, Arin Rife 9, Lamie 3.
Tazewell 5 3 8 11 - 27
Richlands 15 17 21 10 - 63
3-point goals: TZ 3 (Hancock 2, Day); RL 7 (Altizer 2, Trivette, Humphrey, Queen, Ryder, Lamie).
Gate City 42, Union 28
UNION (28)
Blagg 6, McKinney 4, Lopez 0, Slagle 5, Rutherford 0, Hughes 2, Bailey 11, Henderson 0.
GATE CITY (42)
Gibson 9, J.Carrico 6, Davidson 0, Bays 11, Steele 6, Ervin 6, Baker 0, Lane 4.
Union 4 11 8 5 - 28
Gate City 10 13 13 6 - 42
3-point goals: UN 3 (Bailey 3); GC 4 (Gibson 3, Bays).
Patrick Henry 44, Holston 37
PATRICK HENRY (44) – Addair 12, Maiden 15, Yarber 3, Cook 2, Riley 4, Wright 2, Barr 4.
HOLSTON (37) – Colber 6, Bowman 12, Turner 2, Musser 0, Keith 2, Widener 7, Crabtree 8.
Patrick Henry 11 7 11 15—44
Holston 5 16 7 9—37
3-point goals – PH 2 (Addair, Yarber), Holston 7 (Bowman 4, Cobler 2, Widener)
George Wythe 48, Auburn 38
AUBURN (38) – C. Rorrer 2, Agee 0, Christian 10, Janet 0, Harris 7, Earnest 6, R. Rorrer 6, Mundy 7, Stratus 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (48) – Luttrell 13, Berry 13, Scott 0, Tate 10, Faulkner 0, Leonard 0, Malavolti 2, Wolfe 1, Carter-Bennett 9.
Auburn 9 10 6 10 3—38
George Wythe 13 4 10 8 13—48
3-point goals – Auburn 1 (Christian), GW 3 (Luttrell, Berry, Carter-Bennett)
Marion 51, Virginia High 49
VIRGINIA HIGH (49) – Wilson 7, Wright 21, Martin 0, Hutton 3, Carpenter 10, Cobb 8, M. Kariuki 0, T. Kariuki 0.
MARION (51) – Pennington 0, Osborne 2, Whitt 6, Moss 23, Greer 8, Langston 12.
Virginia High 11 8 9 21—49
Marion 13 4 19 15—51
3-point goals – VHS 7 (Wright 5, Hutton, Cobb), Marion 4 (Greer 2, Langston 2).
Wise Central 61, Ridgeview 54
RIDGEVIEW (54) – Strouth 11, Perry 2, Hill 12, Grant 8, Mullins 2, Wright 0, Sykes 6, Abshire 13.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (61) – E. Mullins 4, Jordan 6, Brickey 11, Tompkins 0, McAmis 23, Looney 17.
Ridgeview 6 13 17 14 4—54
Wise Central 15 6 14 15 11—61
3-point goals – Ridgeview 5 (Abshire 4, Strouth), Central 3 (Brickey 2, Jordan)
Rural Retreat 37, Lebanon 17
LEBANON (17) – Varney 7, Horne 2, Couch 3, Brooks 0, Sykes 0, Hess 3, Keys 0, Jones 2, Campbell 0.
RURAL RETREAT (37) – Davidson 2, Fiscus 15, Cox 0, Crigger 3, Bailey 6, B. Moore 7. Musser 0, T. Moore 0, Fortuner 4.
Lebanon 3 2 6 6—17
Rural Retreat 6 11 14 6—37
3-point goals – Lebanon, none. RR 1 (Fiscus)
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Honaker 50, Grundy 45
GRUNDY (45) -- Looney 4 3-6 11, Johnson 4 4-6 14, Conaway 3 0-0 7, Lester 1 0-0 3, I. Boyd 4 3-5 11, D. Boyd 0 0-0 0, Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-17 45.
HONAKER (50) – Musick 3 1-2 7, Whitt 0 1-2 1, Bandy 2 6-6 10, Hart 3 0-3 6, C. Boyd 2 0-0 6, Gill 1 0-0 3, Lowe 7 1-8 15, M. Boyd 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-21 50.
Grundy 10 5 16 14—45
Honaker 10 14 13 13—50
3-point goals – Grundy 3 (Johnson, Conaway, Lester), Honaker 3 (C. Boyd 2, Gill). Total fouls – Grundy 19, Honaker 13. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.