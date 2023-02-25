GIRLS
Gate City 70, Wise County Central 60
WISE CENTRAL (60)
Mullins 0 0-0 0, Jordan 4 1-2 12, Brickey 3 1-2 8, McAmis 12 10-13 35, Looney 2 0-0 4, Youmessi 0 0-0 0, Tompkins 0 1-2 1, Sturgill 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 13-20 60.
GATE CITY (70)
Gibson 4 8-10 17, J.Carrico 4 3-6 11, Bays 6 6-6 17, Steele 1 4-4 6, Ervin 6 2-2 19, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Hensley 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, A.Bays 0 0-0 0, M.Carrico 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 23-28 70.
Wise Central 16 5 17 22 -- 60
Gate City 11 17 16 26 -- 70
3-point goals--Wise Central 5 (Jordan 3, Brickey, McAmis), Gate City 7 (Ervin 5, Gibson, M.Bays). Total fouls--Wise Central 22, Gate City 18. Fouled out--Mullins. Technical fouls--none.
J.I. Burton 49, Eastside 41
J.I. BURTON (49) – R. Sensabaugh 4 0-0 8, T. Phipps 1 5-10 7m A. Phipps 1 0-0 2, Absher 2 1-2 5, Fields 2 1-3 6, Williams 5 2-2 14, Hollinger 3 1-3 7, M. Sensabaugh 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-20 49.
EASTSIDE (41) – Stanley 2 0-0 5, Bower 0 0-0 0, Carter 3 1-4 7, Clay 3 0-0 7, Rasnick 1 0-0 3, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Hammons 5 4-4 14, Johnson 0 3-6 3. Totals 15 8-14 41.
J.I. Burton 12 6 23 6—49
Eastside 14 10 9 10—41
3-point goals – J.I. Burton 3 (Williams 2, Fields), Eastside 3 (Stanley, Clay, Rasnick). Total fouls – J.I. Burton 15, Eastside 19. Fouled out - Clay. Technicals – Eastside bench (2).
BOYS
Morristown West 66, West Ridge 61
MORRISTOWN WEST (66) – McCullough 4 3-4 11, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Gudger 2 0-0 5, Steisslinger 2 3-5 8, King 1 1-2 4, Evans 2 8-8 14, Oruglica 4 2-2 13, Almonte 1 3-3 5, House 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 20-24 66.
WEST RIDGE (61) – Horne 5 2-3 14, Witcher 5 4-6 14, Sherfey 1 0-0 3, Harris 4 0-0 10, Frazier 2 3-4 7, Leming 2 0-0 6, Tate 0 0-0 0, Arnold 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 10-15 61.
Morristown West 9 21 17 19—66
West Ridge 13 13 21 14—61
3-point goals – MW 8 (Orgulica, Devans 2, King, Steisslinger, Gudger), WR 7 (Horne 2, Harris 2, Leming 2, Sherfey). Total fouls – MW 17, WR 19. Fouled out – Witcher. Technicals – none.
Tennessee High 73, Cocke County 58
TENNESSEE HIGH (73) - Brown 9 2-2 21, Musick 10 5-6 29, Fritts 1 0-2 3, Phillips 1 2-4 4, Phipps 2 1-2 5, Dufore 4 2-5 11. Totals 27 12-21 73.
COCKE COUNTY (58) – Woods 1 0-1 2, France 7 0-2 21, Stewart 3 3-3 9, Baxter 2 0-0 5, Fine 2 0-0 6, Hayes 5 3-3 13, Ramos 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 6-11 58.
Tennessee High 19 18 21 15-73
Cocke Co. 13 8 13 24-58
3-point goals – THS 6 (Musick 4, Brown, Dufore), CC 11 (France 7, Fine 2, Baxter, Stewart). Total fouls – THS 9, CC 15. Fouled out – Fine.
Greeneville 80, Sullivan East 48
SULLIVAN EAST (48) - Witcher 5, Lowe 0, Grubbs 0, Donahue 0, Ridlehuber 4, Cross 11, Fisher 21, Laisure 7.
GREENEVILLE (80) - Price 3, J.Woolsey 2, Good 6, Dabbs 13, Franklin 0, Anderson 0, Thomas 2, Thompson 22, Tweed 0, McGill 10, W.Woolsey 0, Moore 3, Lester 16, McMahan 3.
Sullivan East 13 12 11 12 - 48
Greeneville 22 24 31 6 - 80
3-point goals SE 3 (Fisher 2, Witcher); GV 10 (Thompson 3, Good 2, Price, Dabbs, McGill, Lester, McMahan).
Auburn 65, George Wythe 55
AUBURN (65)
Warren 2 0-0 6, Duncan 3 2-2 10, Wilson 2 4-4 8, Royal 2 0-0 5, Millirons 5 4-4 15, Hale 0 0-0 0, Gordon 1 5-6 7, Gill 5 4-6 14. TOTALS 20 19-22 65.
GEORGE WYTHE (55)
Delp 1 0-0 2, T. Rainey 2 2-4 7, Huff 3 5-6 11, B. Rainey 2 1-2 6, Kirtner 3 4-4 11, Goode 5 3-4 16, Campbell 1 0-1 2, Pulliam 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17 16-21 55.
Auburn 7 22 17 19 – 65
George Wythe 17 19 14 5 – 55
3-point goals – Auburn 6 (Warren 2, Duncan 2, Royal, Millirons), GW 5 (T. Rainey, B. Rainey, Kirtner, Goode 2). Total fouls – Auburn 19, GW 21. Fouled out – Millirons, Huff. Technical - None.
Virginia High 52, Graham 50
GRAHAM (50)
Graham 10, Ray 15, Watkins 2, Sexton 6, Jennings 6, Pruitt 9, Roberts 2, Floyd 0.
VIRGINIA HIGH (52)
Mozell 3, Worley 24, Green 2, Martin 9, Carpenter 6, Owens 8, Cheers 0.
Graham 10 16 12 12 -- 50
Virginia High 11 14 7 20 -- 52
3-point goals--Graham 5 (Pruitt 3, Ray 2), Virginia High 5 (Owens 2, Mozell, Worley, Carpenter).
Twin Springs 45, Honaker 38
HONAKER (38) – Musick 4, Whitt 0, Bandy 6, Gill 0, Hart 3, Lowe 13, C. Boyd 12, M. Boyd 0.
TWIN SPRINGS (45) – Owens 16, Lane 13, Horne 6, Counts 3, Kilgore 3, Dingus 4, Castle 0.
Honaker 8 9 9 9—38
Twin Springs 13 3 11 18—45
3-point goals – Honaker 2 (C. Boyd 2), TS 3 (Owens, Lane, Counts)