BOYS
Tennessee High 60, Virginia High 54
VIRGINIA HIGH (54) – Mozzell 1 0-0 3, Worley 8 2-4 18, Owens 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-3 2, Martin 3 1-3 7, Carpenter 9 0-0 22.
TENNESSEE HIGH (60) – Brown 5 3-4 16, Musick 6 2-2 19, Fritts 3 3-4 10, Phipps 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Dufore 5 4-4 15.
Virginia High 5 13 19 17-54
Tennessee High 17 9 20 14-60
3-point goals – VHS 5 (Carpenter 4, Mozzell), THS 10 (Musick 5, Brown 3, Fritts, Dufore). Total fouls – VHS 15, THS 13. Fouled out – none. Technical foul – Phipps. JV game-THS won.
J.I. Burton 60, Cornerstone 51
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (51) – Smith 15, McPeak 4, I. Dillard 0, L. Denton 8, Ball 0, Tipton 0, Bradley 16, E. Denton 8, Sutton 0, Asbury 0.
J.I. BURTON (60) – Williams 2, Co. Hart 0, D. Sturgill 5, Cl. Hart 22, I. Sturgill 0, Gilliam 12, Tate 6, Lane 0, Reynolds 8, Keys 5.
Cornerstone 8 10 16 17—51
J.I. Burton 15 9 16 20—60
3-point goals – CC 4 (Smith 3, Bradley), JIB 7 (Cl. Hart 3, Reynolds 2, D. Sturgill, Tate)
George Wythe 57, William Byrd 40
WILLIAM BYRD (40) – Childress 13, Blalock 3, Board 6, McSherry 0, Eads 0, Witcher 0, Hairston 16, Webb 2, Neidhart 0, D. Davis 0, English 0, Dickerson 0, Rosser 0, Studd 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (57) – Delp 6, T. Rainey 6, Huff 4, B. Rainey 7, Kirtner 10, Luttrell 0, Goode 13, Campbell 7, Pulliam 4, Martin 0.
William Byrd 14 6 8 12—40
George Wythe 14 10 20 9—57
3-point goals – WB 4 (Hairston 2, Childress, Board), GW 5 (Delp 2, Kirtner 2, Goode)
West Ridge 56, Union 35
UNION (35) - Wharton 5, Bunch 12, Bostic 7, Mitchell 0, Huff 2, R.Anderson 7, C.Anderson 0, Cochran 2.
WEST RIDGE (56) - Witcher 12, Sherfey 9, Gill 0, Harris 4, Bright 0, Frazier 8, Leming 9, Tate 5, Arnold 9, Tatum 0.
Union 7 11 9 8 - 35
West Ridge 13 14 12 17 - 56
3-point goals: UN 5 (Bunch 2, Wharton, Bostic, R.Anderson); WR 8 (Sherfey 3, Witcher 2, Tate, Leming, Frazier). JV-WR 59-30.
GIRLS
Tennessee High 59, Virginia High 43
VIRGINIA HIGH (43) – Wilson 5, Wright 9, Hutton 5, Carpenter 10, Cobb 7, McCloud 1, M. Kariuki 4.
TENNESSEE HIGH (59) – Carter 8, Flaherty 2, Cross 17, Kinch 14, Foote 1, Granger 5, Strouth 6, Tabor 5.
Virginia High 4 17 14 8-43
Tennessee High 4 18 18 19-59
3-point goals – VHS 4 (Wright 2, Hutton, Cobb), THS 5 (Kinch 3, Cross, Carter). Total fouls – VHS 23, THS 22. JV game-THS won.
West Ridge 45, Union 25
UNION (25) - Blagg 13, Hall 2, McKinney 2, Lopez 7, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Bailey 1, Henderson 0.
WEST RIDGE (45) - Hood 13, Niebruegge 18, Reilly 4, Monno 1, Jones 4, Bates 5, Smith 0, Overbay 0, Green 0, Horton 0, Fisher 0, Taylor 0, Potter 0.
Union 8 9 4 4 - 25
West Ridge 9 14 9 13 - 45
3-point goals: UN 5 (Blagg 4, Lopez); WR 1 (Niebruegge). JV-WR won.