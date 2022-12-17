Prep Boxes

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS

Twin Springs 83, Lee High 62

LEE HIGH (62) – C. Leonard 14, Hammonds 16, Pendergraft 12, J. Leonard 2, Troutman 0, Scott 2, Early 16.

TWIN SPRINGS (83) – Owens 32, Lane 38, Horne 2, Castle 5, Counts 0, Dingus 0, Kilgore 0, Hughes 6, Mullins 0, Cox 0, Calhoun 0, Salyer 0.

Lee High 17 12 18 15—62

Twin Springs 23 22 22 16—83

3-point goals – Lee 8 (Hammonds 3, Pendergraft 2, Early 2, C. Leonard), TS 11 (Lane 6, Owens 4, Castle)

John Battle 47, Parry McCluer 42

JOHN BATTLE (47) – Bailey 5, Meade 8, Blackburn 0, Ratliff 13, Danser 0, Gibson 2, Owens 4, Gobble 15.

PARRY MCCLUER (42) – Cook 14, Cash 0, Holdren 0, Glass 0, Houck 6, Adnan 0, Catlett 3, Griffin 0, Mercy 0, Snider 19.

John Battle 18 8 8 13—47

Parry McCluer 14 18 2 8—42

3-point goals – JB 3 (Meade 2, Ratliff), PM 3 (Houck 2, Cook)

SULLIVAN EAST (60)

Tate 0, Witcher 16, Lowe 0, Ringley 1, Ridlehuber 0, Cross 15, Fisher 17, Laisure 11.

HANCOCK COUNTY (33)

L.Ferguson 0, Wallen 5, Cantwell 1, Parson 10, Anderson 0, King 0, Keck 0, Whitney 2, Fugate 0, Belcher 0, Swiney 0, C.Ferguson 15.

Sullivan East 10 19 9 22 - 60

Hancock County 11 11 8 3 - 33

3-point goals: SE 4 (Witcher 2, Fisher 2); HC 2 (Wallen, Parson).

GIRLS

Lynn Camp 51, Thomas Walker 41

THOMAS WALKER (41)

C.Marcum 13, Woods 9, McPherson 7, Lawson 5, Bigge 4, M.Marcum 2, Spurlock 1, Bailey 0, Lee 0.

LYNN CAMP (51)

Crumpler 13 , Mabe 12, Moore 6, Partin 6, Mobley 6, Cox 3,Blevins 3, Henize 2, Owens 0.

Thomas Walker 2 13 17 9 - 41

Lynn Camp 9 12 8 22 - 51

3-point goals: TW 0; LC 5 (Crumpler 2, Mobley 2, Blevins).

