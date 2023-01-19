Prep Boxes

BOYS
Graham 58, Twin Springs 53
GRAHAM (58) – Graham 3 3-4 9, Ray 7 0-2 16, Pruitt 1 2-2 5, Watkins 3 1-1 7, Dalton 2 0-0 6, Sexton 2 0-0 4, Jennings 1 1-4 3, Roberts 2 0-0 4, Floyd 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 9-15 58
TWIN SPRINGS (53) – Owens 8 4-6 25, Lane 9 2-4 20, Kilgore 2 0-0 4, Horne 1 0-0 2, Dingus 1 0-0 2, T. Counts 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 53.
Graham 16 6 11 25 - 58
Twin Springs 18 14 11 10 - 53
3-point goals – G 5 (Ray 2, Dalton 2, Pruitt), TS 5 (Owens). Total fouls – G 17, TS 13. Fouled out – none.
Virginia High 78, Northwood 52
NORTHWOOD (52) – Turley 8, Maiden 4, Rhea 9, Johnson 0, Williams 2, Havens 6, Doane 10, Kirk 11, Serber 2.
VIRGINIA HIGH (78) - Mozzell 8, Worley 20, Owens 2, Lang 2, Woolen 3, Perry 2, Green 11 , Martin 16, Smith 2, Carpenter 11.
Northwood 11 10 18 13 - 52
Virginia High 19 18 17 14 - 78
3-point goals – N 2 (Turley), VHS 8 (Green 3, Mozzell 2, Worley, Woolen, Carpenter). Fouled out – none.
Oak Hill 62, Asheville School 54
ASHEVILLE SCHOOL (54) - Mora 12, Saults 8, Kenan 8, Okler 3, Donlon 4, Sarah 15.
OAK HILL ACADEMY (62) – Russo-Nance 7, Holloway 9, Magwood 8, Robinson 15, Whitmore 5, Book 3, Mitchell 8, Jones 7.
Asheville 13 10 17 14 - 54
Oak Hill 18 19 16 9 - 62
3-point goals: AS 6 (Kenan 2, Mora 2, Soulis, Okler); OH 8 (Magwood 2, Robinson 2, Holloway, Russo-Nance, Mitchell. Book).
GIRLS
LATE WEDNESDAY
Galax 68, Northwood 6
NORTHWOOD (6) – Armstrong 3, Gates 0, Goff 0, Perkins 0, Zhang 3.
GALAX (68) – Sturgill 22, King 3, Leonard 12, Moraski 6, Jones 4, Edwards 10, Sawyers 5, Miller 6.
Northwood 5 1 0 0 — 6
Galax 27 23 9 9 — 68
3-point goals – Northwood 1 (Zhang), Galax 7 (Sturgill 2, Leonard 2, Edwards 2, King).
