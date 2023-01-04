Prep Boxes

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS

Lebanon 63, Tazewell 54

TAZEWELL (54) – Roe 1, Nunley 7, Gillesipie 12, Gracie Hancock 12, M. Day 22.

LEBANON (63) – Varney 19, Horne 3, Chloe Couch 11, Brooks 4, Keene 18, Sykes 2, Hess 2, Keys 2, Jones 2.

Tazewell 22 6 13 13—54

Lebanon 11 22 16 14—63

3-point goals – Tazewell 8 (M. Day 3, Hancock 2, Nunley 2, Gillespie), Lebanon 1 (Varney).

Twin Valley 66, Northwood 20

TWIN VALLEY (66) – Davis 2, Gross 2, Lester 6, J. Vencill 8, Moore 22, H. Vencill 11, Deel 3, Bales 5, Hawthorne 7.

NORTHWOOD (20) – Armstrong 1, Tuell 2, Betts 9, Briggs 5, Perkins 3.

Twin Valley 21 19 10 16—66

Northwood 6 4 4 6—20

3-point goals – TV 5 (J. Vencill 2, H. Vencill, Deel, Bales), Northwood 2 (Betts, Briggs)

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

GALAX (13) 

King 5, Leonard 2, Muraski 3, Sawyers 5, Miller 1. 

RURAL RETREAT (45)

Fiscus 17, Cox 2, Bailey 1, B. Moore 17, T.Moore 8.

Galax     3   2   6   5   —   16

Rural Retreat     14   16   7    8   —   45

3-point goals: GX 2 (King, Muraski) Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus).

Marion 56, George Wythe 48

GEORGE WYTHE (48) – Luttrell 9, Cannoy 3, Berry 3, Scott 2, McKenzie Tate 16, Faulkner 3, Malavolti 3, Wolfe 1, Bennett 8.

MARION (56) – Pennington 2, Osborne 5, Aubree Whitt 12, Ella Moss 24, Cameron Greer 12, Langston 1.

George Wythe 11 12 18 7 - 48 

Marion 11 12 12 21 - 56 

3-point goals: GW 7 (Tate 3, Luttrell 2, Cannoy, Malavolti); MR 5 (Whitt 2, Moss, Osborne, Greer).

BOYS

Tazewell 75, Lebanon 67

TAZEWELL (75) – Creasy 16, Willis 26, Jarrett 0, Ray 4, Patterson 9, Blankenship 12, Martin 0, Duty 8, Cline 0.

LEBANON (67) – Hertig 2, Musick 10, Breeding 0, Wess 6, Vencill 1, Lambert 16, Keene 20, Tatum 1, Reece 11.

Tazewell 28 14 13 20—75

Lebanon 9 17 19 22—67

3-point goals – Tazewell 9 (Creasy 4, Willis 3, Blankenship 2), Lebanon 8 (Keene 3, Reece 2, Musick 2, Lambert).

Northwood 78, Twin Valley 41

TWIN VALLEY (41) – C. Cooper 8, B. Cooper 9, Fuller 5, I. Cooper 3, Thompson 2, Lester 7, Presley 7.

NORTHWOOD (78) – Turley 10, Ayers 11, Maiden 5, Rhea 10, Johnson 4, Williams 2, Havens 2, Dyess 5, Doane 17, Kirk 10, Surber 2.

Twin Valley 5 9 12 15—41

Northwood 20 18 10 30—78

3-point goals – TV 3 (C. Cooper, Fuller, Lester), Northwood 11 (Ayers 3, Doane 3, Rhea 2, Turley 2, Dyess).

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

J.I. Burton 55, Thomas Walker 50

J.I. BURTON (55) – Williams 2, Co. Hart 0, Sturgill 4, Cl. Hart 11, Godsey 34, Lane 0, D. Keys 4, Sturgill 0.

THOMAS WALKER (50) – Kimberlin 6, Lowe 2, A. Grabeel 2, Hollandsworth 16, Will 0, C. Grabeel 16, McCurry 0, Epperly 8, Collins 0.

J.I. Burton 9 14 15 17—55

Thomas Walker 15 11 14 10—50

3-point goals – JIB 6 (Godsey 5, Cl. Hart), TW 10 (Hollandsworth 4, C. Grabeel 4, Epperly 2)

GIRLS

Marion 55, Holston 33

HOLSTON (33)

Cobler 1, Bowman 1, Molly Turner 10, Musser 0, Keith 4, Bailey Widener 11, Crabtree 6.

MARION (55)

Pennington 5, Macy Osborne 11, Whitt 5, Widener 1, Moss 21, Greer 3, Langston 4, Mullis 3, Myers 4.

Holston   6   7   5   15   - 33 

Marion   23   12   3   17  - 55 

3-point goals: HO 3 (Turner 2, Widener); MR 6 (Osborne 3, Whitt, Greer, Mullis).

