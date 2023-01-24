Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Gate City 55, Ridgeview 54
GATE CITY (55) – Gibson 12, J. Carrico 16, M. Bays 4, Steele 8, Ervin 13, Baker 2.
RIDGEVIEW (54) – Strouth 12, Perry 2, Hill 10, Grant 7, Mullins 4, Wright 7, Sykes 3, Abshire 9.
Gate City 16 13 17 9-55
Ridgeview 8 11 17 18-54
3-point goals – GC 5 (Ervin 3, Gibson 2), R 5 (Abshire 2, Sykes, Mullins, Grant). Total fouls – GC 14, R 11 Fouled out – none.
Twin Valley 43, Honaker 41
TWIN VALLEY (43) – Davis 0 0-0 0, J. Vencill 0 0-0 0, Moore 6 10-12 22, H. Vencill 3 4-7 11, Hawthorne 3 1-2 7, Gross 0 0-0 0, Lester 0 0-0 0, Bales 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 15-21 43.
HONAKER (41) – Jessee 1 1-2 3, McNulty 4 6-8 14, Nolley 4 4-6 13, Miller 2 3-4 8, Stevens 1 0-0 3, Hart 0 0-0 0, Ray 0 0-0 0, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-20 41,
Twin Valley 3 7 11 22—43
Honaker 12 9 7 13—41
3-point goals – Twin Valley 2 (H. Vencill, Bales), Honaker 3 (Nolley, Miller, Stevens). Total fouls – Twin Valley 16, Honaker 15. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Rural Retreat 61 Patrick Henry 14
Rural Retreat (61) - B. Moore 17, Fiscus 19, Bailey 3, T. Moore 5, Davidson 5, Crigger 6, Cox 5, Fortuner 1.
Patrick Henry (14) - Addair 7, Cook 2, Riley 2, Wright 3.
Rural Retreat 16 17 15 13 -- 61
Patrick Henry 4 6 4 0 -- 14
3-point goals: RR 5 (Fiscus 4, Cox 1) PH 0. JV: Rural Retreat won
Elizabethton 76, Sullivan East 40
SULLIVAN EAST (40) - C. Cox 0, L. Cox 0, McCarter 3, Hurley 3, Bradford 0, Cairns 5, Brewer 0, Hicks 3, Jenna Hare 22, Holly 0, Ashbrook 0, Johnson 4, Woomer 0.
ELIZABETHTON (76) - Holly 8, Lina Lyon 14, Shields 4, Williams 0, McGee 0, Nave 1, Lane 15, Mathena 14, Shepard 0, Malone 0, Fowler 0, Reiley Whitson 13, Lee 6, Smalls 1.
Sullivan East 10 9 16 5 — 40
Elizabethton 19 27 15 15 — 76
3-point goals: SE 4 (Cairns, Hicks, Hurley, McCarter), EZ 9 (Lane 5, Holly 2, Whitson 2). JV-EZ 66-54.
Lebanon 60, Northwood 14
LEBANON (60) – Varney 31, Horne 4, Couch 10, Brooks 5, Sykes 0, Hess 1, Keys 5, Jones 2, Campbell 2.
NORTHWOOD (14) – Armstrong 2, Gates 7, Briggs 1, Goff 2, Perkins 2, Zhang 0.
Lebanon 23 16 14 7—60
Northwood 2 9 2 1—14
3-point goals – Lebanon 3 (Varney, Couch, Keys), Northwood 1 (Gates).
J.I. Burton 63, Thomas Walker 39
THOMAS WALKER (39) – Woods 2, S. McPherson 13, Vanover 0, M. Marcum 10, Spurlock 0, Bigge 4, Lee 0, C. Marcum 10.
J.I. BURTON (63) – M. Sensabaugh 5, R. Sensabaugh 13, T. Phipps 3, Absher 0, Fields 7, Williams 23, Hollinger 5.
Thomas Walker 12 8 13 6—39
J.I. Burton 15 21 15 12—63
3-point goals – TW, none. JIB 8 (Williams 7, Hollinger)
Eastside 57, Rye Cove 28
RYE COVE (28) – Lamb 2, Harless 8, Hood 0, Love 2, Holland 3, Mosley 3, Gibson 0, G. Turner 10, J. Turner 0.
EASTSIDE (57) – Bower 0, Bond 0, Carter 9, Clay 13, Compton 2, Rasnick 2, McCoy 4, Hammons 25, Johnson 2, Gibson 0.
Rye Cove 7 10 10 1—28
Eastside 15 17 19 6—57
3-point goals – RC 3 (Harless, Holland, Mosley), Eastsde 2 (Hammons 2)
George Wythe 50, Galax 34
GALAX (34) – Sturgill 7, King 2, Leonard 4, Moraski 0, Jones 2, Edwards 1, Sawyers 17, Windham 1
GEORGE WYTHE (50) – Luttrell 13, Cannoy 5, Berry 17, Scott 2, Faulkner 0, Leonard 2, Malavolti 0, Wolfe 1, Carter-Bennett 5, Repass 5
Galax 11 7 7 9—34
George Wythe 12 15 10 12—50
3-point goals – Galax 1 (Leonard), GW 5 (Luttrell 3, Cannoy, Berry).
Union 36, Wise Central 35
UNION (36) – Blagg 12, McKinney 4, Lopez 2, Slagle 15, Rutherford 0, Bailey 3, Henderson 0.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (35) – E. Mullins 2, Youmessi 0, Jordan 5, Brickey 5, Tompkins 0, McAmis 15, Sturgill 0, Looney 8.
Union 6 9 11 10—36
Wise Central 10 6 7 12—35
3-point goals – Union 5 (Blagg 2, Slagle 2, Bailey), Central 1 (Jordan).
Grundy 60, Council 28
COUNCIL (28) – Rasnake 21, Ratliff 1, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 0, M. Stevens 0, Street 4, Keen 2.
GRUNDY (60) – Looney 15, Bostic 17, Dotson 1, Compton 5, Belcher 1, Estep 15, Stacy 6.
Council 5 5 11 7—28
Grundy 15 19 15 12—60
3-point goals – Council 5 (Rasnake 4, Street), Grundy 5 (Bostic 2, Looney, Compton, Estep)
Marion 55, Virginia High 39
MARION (55) – Pennington 0, Whitt 8, Osborne 0, Widener 6, Moss 29, Greer 4, Langston 6, Russell 2.
VIRGINIA HIGH (39) – M.K. Wilson 10, Wright 12, Martin 1, Hutton 3, Page 3, Carpenter 9, Cobb 1, McCloud 0, M. Kariuki 0, T. Kariuki 0.
Marion 18 17 13 7—55
Virginia High 19 9 8 3—39
3-point goals – Marion, none. VHS 10 (Wright 4, M.K. Wilson 2, Carpenter 2, Hutton, Page).
John Battle 46, Lee High 26
JOHN BATTLE (46) – McKee 4, Wallace 2, Kelley 8, Bishop 8, Smith 6, Odum 1, Singleton 0, Little 2, Blaylock 14, Shutters 1.
LEE HIGH (26) – Seals 3, Hammonds 14, Garrett 0, Carter 3, Duncan 2, Hall 2, Johnson 2.
John Battle 16 12 13 5—46
Lee High 4 7 5 10—26
3-point goals – JB 5 (Blaylock 4, Bishop), Lee 2 (Hammonds 2)
BOYS
Ridgeview 70, Gate City 69
GATE CITY (69) – Barnett 0 0-0 0, McMurray 5 3-3 16, McDonald 2 1-2 5, Henderson 1 0-0 3, Byrd 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Cassidy 2 6-6 10, Garrett 10 8-10 31, Morris 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 18-21 69.
RIDGEVIEW (70) – Counts 0 1-1 1, Sutherland 1 0-0 2, Owens 5 0-0 14, Honaker 0 0-0 0, Justice 2 2-2 6, Robinette 8 3-4 26, Hill 9 0-0 18, O’Quinn 1 1-4 3. Totals 26 6-12 70
Gate City 19 23 17 10-69
Ridgeview 21 13 19 17-70
3-point goals – GC 7 (McMurray 3, Garrett 3, Henderson), R 11 (Robinette 7, Owens 4) Total fouls – GC 11, R 16. Fouled out – Counts. Technical foul – Ridgeview
Lebanon 68, Northwood 43
LEBANON (68) - Hertig 3, Hunter Musick 11, Parker 3, Wess 8, Keene 6, Andy Lambert 20, Mike Reece 17.
NORTHWOOD (43) - Turley 9, Maiden 1, Rhea 6, Johnson 3, Caleb Havens 14, Owen Doane 10.
Lebanon 11 28 28 6 - 68
Northwood 7 11 11 14 - 43
3-point goals: LB 4 (Porter, Musick, Keene, Lambert); NW 4 (Havens 2, Turley, Johnson). JV-LB wins.
Honaker 74, Twin Valley 26
TWIN VALLEY (26) – C. Cooper 0 0-2 0, Fuller 1 0-0 2, I. Cooper 0 0-0 0, Lester 2 0-1 4, Presley 3 0-2 6, Bailey 1 0-0 3, Lamb 0 0-0 0, Blackburn 0 0-0 0, B. Cooper 1 0-2 3, Dotson 4 0-0 8, Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-7 26.
HONAKER (74) – Musick 3 0-2 6, Whitt 3 0-0 7, Bandy 5 0-0 10, Hart 2 0-0 4, C. Boyd 5 3-4 17, Barnhart 3 2-2 9, Gill 2 0-0 5, Lowe 3 0-2 7, M. Boyd 4 1-2 9. Totals 30 6-12 74.
Twin Valley 4 10 5 7—26
Honaker 16 20 16 22—74
3-point goals – Twin Valley 2 (Bailey, B. Cooper), Honaker 8 (C. Boyd 4, Lowe, Gill, Barnhart, Whitt). Total fouls – Twin Valley 10, Honaker 11. Fouled out - none. Technicals – Gill.
George Wythe 68, Galax 30
GEORGE WYTHE (68) – Delp 9, T. Rainey 7, Huff 6, B. Rainey 4, Kirtner 22, Luttrell 0, Goode 5, Campbell 11, Martin 4.
GALAX (30) – Jeminson 14, Gentry 3, Cox 4, Jones 2, Dillon 4, Lundy 0, Markins 1, Meija 2, Stuart 0.
George Wythe 25 23 10 7—68
Galax 9 14 2 5—25
3-point goals – GW 10 (Kirtner 4, Huff 2, Delp 2, T. Rainey, Goode), Galax 1 (Dillon)
Eastside 68, Rye Cove 33
RYE COVE (33) – Barnette 0, McElyea 2, Osborne 3, Darnell 6, Rollins 0, L. Jessee 2, J. Jessee 2, Roach-Hodge 9, Bowen 9.
EASTSIDE (68) – C. Mullins 10, Sutherland 2, Ramey 3, Fields 2, Elliott 2, S. Mullins 10, Collins 0, Hilton 8, Lawson 13, McCoy 18.
Rye Cove 7 9 11 6—33
Eastside 18 23 19 8—68
3-point goals – RC 2 (Osborne, Roach-Hodge), Eastside 5 (C. Mullins 3, Ramey, S. Mullins).
John Battle 73, Lee High 59
JOHN BATTLE (73) – Barr 3, Bailey 2, Meade 6, Emerson 5, Blackburn 0, Ratliff 22, Dancer 0, Gibson 13, Owens 0, Gobble 22.
LEE HIGH (59) – C. Leonard 18, Hammonds 2, Pendergraft 16, J. Leonard 15, Early 8, Troutman 0, Scott 0.
John Battle 19 11 18 25—73
Lee High 12 8 12 27—59
3-point goals – JB 9 (Ratliff 4, Gibson 3, Barr, Emerson), Lee 7 (C. Leonard 2, Pendergraft 2, J. Leonard 2, Troutman).
Wise Central 45, Union 43
UNION (43) – Bunch 4, Bostic 19, Mitchell 0, Huff 2, Wharton 2, Anderson 14, Honeycutt 2, Cochran 0.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (45) – Kiser 0, Boggs 14, E. Collins 18, Church 2, Collie 0, Carter 4, Dotson 5, Gillenwater 2.
Union 12 10 13 8—43
Wise Central 16 9 11 9—45
3-point goals – Union 3 (Anderson 3), Central 5 (Boggs 4, Dotson)
Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 48
SULLIVAN EAST (48) – Witcher 12, Lane 0, Grubbs 3, Riddlehuber 2, Cross 19, Fisher 24, Laisure 8.
ELIZABETHTON (58) – Whaley 2, Stephens 6, Barnet 6, Mitchell 20, Bates 0, Churchll 12, Paulson 0, Honda 0, Ball 12.
Sullivan East 22 15 13 18—68
Elizabethton 12 18 14 14—48
3-point goals – SE 8 (Fisher 4, Cross 2, Witcher 2, Grubbs), Elizabethton 7 (Barnett 2, Mitchell 2, Church 2, Stephens)
Virginia High 74, Marion 65
MARION (65) – Whitt 0, Dimit 0, Langston 12, Keheley 6, Ford 15, Osborne 8, Wolfe 22, Carroll 2.
VIRGINIA HIGH (74) – Mozell 5, Worley 24, Owens 2, Lang 3, Woolen 5, Cheers 8, Perry 0, Green 3, Martin 16, Smith 0, Carpenter 8.
Marion 8 10 16 31—65
Virginia High 21 20 15 18—74
3-point goals – Marion 4 (Ford 2, Osborne 2), VHS 7 (Cheers 2, Worley, Lang, Woolen, Green, Carpenter).
