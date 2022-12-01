Prep Boxes

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS

Eastside 39, Honaker 26

HONAKER (26) – P. Musick 2, Whitt 0, Barnhart 0, Bandy 4, Hilton 0, Gill 0, Hart 7, C. Boyd 13, A. Musick 0, M. Boyd 0.

EASTSIDE (39) – C. Mullins 8, Sutherland 7, Ramey 3, Fields 0, Elliott 0, Gillenwater 0, S. Mullins 14, Collins 0, E. Mullins 0, Lawson 1, McCoy 6.

Honaker 8 5 7 6—26

Eastside 8 4 13 14—39

3-point goals – Honaker 3 (C. Boyd 2, Hart), Eastside 1 (Ramey).

East Ridge (Ky.) 81, Richlands 60

RICHLANDS (60) – Blankenship 2, Reynolds 4, Boyd 7, Mullins 38, Wall 6, Arms 0, Cole 3.

EAST RIDGE (81) – Mason 11, C. Damron 3, G. Damron 0, Puckett 6, Wallace 0, Keene 9, Ramsey 0, Adkins 13, Ward 8, Kendrick 0, Willow 0, Hess 0, Howell 6, Stanley 20, Riley 4, Berman 1.

Richlands 9 16 17 18—60

East Ridge 23 20 23 15—81

3-point goals – Richlands 4 (Wall, Boyd, Mullins), Jenkins 11 (Keene 3, Ward 3, Howell 2, Stanley, C. Damron, Adkins).

Johnson City 73, Holston 40

JOHNSON COUNTY (73)

Pierce 5, West 5, Lawson 8, Eli Dickens 17, Robinson 7, Peyton Pavusek 12, Reece 4, Connor Simcox 13, Osborne 2.

HOLSTON (40)

Connor Finley 15, Collie 4, Hess 1, Cade Cawood 4, Cole Cawood 16, Tweed 0, Di.Bott 0.

Johnson County 8 36 14 15 - 73

Holston 14 4 10 12 - 40

3-point goals: JC 6 (Dickens 3, West, Lawson, Reece); HOL 3 (Finley 2, Ca.Cawood). JV-JC won.

GIRLS

Lebanon 64, Thomas Walker 26

THOMAS WALKER (26) – Woods 14, McPherson 0, M. Marcum 2, Spurlock 2, C. Marcum 4, Vanover 2, Bailey 2, Lee 0.

LEBANON (64) – Varney 16, Couch 6, Keene 14, Beck 11, Hess 5, Horne 5, Brooks 0, Sykes 0, Jones 3, Campbell 4.

Thomas Walker 8 4 8 6—26

Lebanon 23 18 11 12—64

3-point goals – TW, none. Lebanon 4 (Varney 2, Hess, Horne).

Twin Valley 57, Rye Cove 33

TWIN VALLEY (57) – Davis 13, Gross 3, Lester 6, Moore 19, Hawthorne 11, Deskins 5, Deel 0.

RYE COVE (33) – Goins 6, Harless 4, Love 5, Gibson 0, G. Turner 6, Hood 0, Holland 9, Mosley 3, J. Turner 0, Darnell 0.

Twin Valley 13 11 13 20—57

Rye Cove 5 11 9 8—33

3-point goals – TV 6 (Davis 3, Gross, Hawthorne, Deskins), RC 6 (Holland 3, Goins, Love, Mosley).

George Wythe 49, Patrick Henry 12

GEORGE WYTHE (49) – Luttrell 7, Cannoy 10, Berry 7, Scott 2, Tate 16, Faulkner 0, Malavolti 0, Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 5.

PATRICK HENRY (12) – Addair 4, Maiden 6, Buckley 0, Yarbert 0, Cook 2, Riley 0, Harvey 0, Wright 0, Fields 0, Wallace 0, Goodspeed 0, Barr 0.

George Wythe 18 9 13 9—49

Patrick Henry 0 2 6 4—12

3-point goals – GW 5 (Luttrell, Cannoy, Berry, Tate, Carter-Bennett), PH, none.

Castlewood 34, Council 27

CASTLEWOOD (34) – Sutherland 7, Summers 1, Smith 2, Amos 0, Proffitt 8, Hall 4, Varney 6, Phillips 4, Fields 2.

COUNCIL (27) – Rasnake 14, Johnson 3, I. Stevens 6, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 0, M. Street 2, Runyon 0, Keen 2.

Castlewood 4 11 12 7—34

Council 5 16 2 4—27

3-point goals – Castlewood, none. Council 1 (Rasnake).

Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13

RURAL RETREAT (51) – B. Moore 6, Davidson 3, Fiscus 9, Cox 7, Crigger 11, Bailey 7, T. Moore 6, M. Wells 2.

GRAYSON COUNTY (13) – Wilson 2, Conklin 2, Clontz 2, Bennett 7.

Rural Retreat 24 11 11 5—51

Grayson County 2 4 5 2—13

3-point goals – RR 3 (Fiscus, Cox, Bailey), GC, none. JV game – RR won.

West Ridge 62, Sullivan East 43

SULLIVAN EAST (43) – C. Cox 3, L. Cox 3, McCarter 0, Hurley 0, Bradford 0, Cairns 16, Brewer 0, Hicks 0, Hare 11, Holly 0, Ashbrook 5, Johnson 4, Woomer 1.

WEST RIDGE (62) – Hood 12, Smith 2, Overbay 0, Greene 3, Allie Reilly 13, Neibruegge 3, Taylor 11, Potter 2, Lilly Bates 16, Sexton 0.

Sullivan East 7 12 9 15—43

West Ridge 17 18 16 11—62

3-Point Goals – SE 8 (Cairns 4, Hare 2, C. Cox, L. Cox), WR 4 (Reilly 2, Taylor 2). JV game –West Ridge won, 46-42.

LATE WEDNESDAY

BOYS

Virginia High 93, Patrick Henry 51

PATRICK HENRY (51) – Addair 4 2-4 14, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Blevins 3 0-2 6, Kal.Gobble 1 0-0 2, Kad.Gobble 2 3-4 10, Cline 1 0-1 2, Hall 7 3-6 17. Totals 19 8-17 51

VIRGINIA HIGH (93) – Mozzell 3 0-0 8, Worley 7 4-8 23, Owens 1 2-3 4, Lang 1 0-0 2, Woolen 0 0-0 0, Cheers 7 4-4 13, Perry 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Martin 7 2-5 17, Smith 4 0-0 10, Carpenter 4 2-4 11. Totals 32 17-24 93

Patrick Henry 12 23 12 14-51

Virginia High 30 31 18 14-93

3-point goals – PH 5 (Addair 4, C. Gobble), VHS 12 (Cheers 3, Martin 2, Mozzell 2, Smith 2, Worley 2, Carpenter)

