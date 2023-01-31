Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Marion 70, Tazewell 53
TAZEWELL (53)
Nunley 5, Maddie Day 31, Grace Hancock 8, Maddie Gillespie 9.
MARION (70)
Pennington 6, Aubree Whitt 17, Widener 2, Ella Moss 27, Cameron Greer 9, Langston 7, Russell 2.
Tazewell 6 14 20 13 - 53
Marion 18 16 23 13 - 70
3-point goals: TZ 8 (Day 5, Hanock 2, Nunley). MR 3 (Langston 2, Greer).
Twin Valley 64, Hurley 23
TWIN VALLEY (64)
Davis 2, Gross 6, Lester 8, J.Vencill 3, Moore 10, H.Vencill 15, Bales 12, Hawthorne 8.
HURLEY (23)
Hagerman 7, Blankenship 6, Stacy 8, Lester 2.
Twin Valley 18 19 19 8 - 64
Hurley 3 8 5 7 - 23
3-point goals: TV 9 (Bales 4, H.Vencill 3, Moore, J.Vencill); HR 1 (Hagerman).
Union 55, John Battle 47
JOHN BATTLE (47)
McKee 3, Wallace 6, Kara Kelley 14, Emma Bishop 9, Smith 3, Odum 0, Singleton 0, Carlie Blaylock 12.
UNION (55)
Isabella Blagg 17, McKinney 1, Lopez 2, Abby Slagle 23, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Brooke Bailey 12, Henderson 0.
John Battle 10 14 12 11 - 47
Union 13 10 13 19 - 55
3-point goals: JB 5 (Blaylock 4, Bishop); UN 3 (Bailey 2, Blagg). JV-UN 29-17.
Sullivan East 51, Tennessee High 50
TENNESSEE HIGH (50)
Carter 0 0-0 0, Flaherty 1 0-0 2, Cross 9 6-10 25, Kinch 9, Foote 1 2-4 4, Wilson 1 0-0 3, West 0 0-0 0, Strouth 1 1-2 3, Tabor 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 19 9-18 50.
SULLIVAN EAST (51)
McCarter 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 0-0 9, Cairns 5 0-3 12, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Hare 6 13-19 25, Holly 0 0-0 0, Ashbrook 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Woomer 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 16 14-24 51.
Tennessee High 5 21 7 17 -- 50
Sullivan East 11 15 10 15 -- 51
3-point goals: TH 3 (Cross, Kinch, Wilson), SE 5 (Hurley 3, Cairns 2). JV-TH 48-32.
Wise Central 67, Abingdon 48
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (67) – E. Mullins 6, Jordan 9, Brickey 9, Tompkins 6, McAmis 31, Sturgill 0, Looney 6.
ABINGDON (48) – Green 9, Baker 20, O’Quinn 2, Waters 10, Jennings 4, Ball 0, Seymore 3, Fullen 0, Buddington 0.
Wise Central 12 20 17 16—67
Abingdon 11 13 16 8—48
3-point goals – Central 5 (McAmis 2, Mullins, Jordan, Brickey), Abingdon 7 (Baker 4, Waters 2, Green)
Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 34
RYE COVE (60) – Lamb 12, Harless 20, Hood 0, Love 0, Holland 9, Mosley 2, Gibson 2, G. Turner 13, J. Turner 2, Darnell 0.
CASTLEWOOD (34) – J. Phillips 0, Sutherland 8, Summers 9, Worley 0, Amos 0, Hall 7, Varney 9, B. Phillips 0, Fields 1
Rye Cove 12 18 16 14—60
Castlewood 9 4 12 9—34
3-point goals – RC 9 (Harless 4, Holland 3, Lamb 2), Castlewood 1 (Varney)
Richlands 49, Virginia High 28
RICHLANDS (49) – Trivette 24, Lee 0, Humphrey 0, Queen 6, Reynolds 0, Altizer 4, Rife 8, Lamie 7.
VIRGINIA HIGH (28) – Wilson 8, Wright 11, Martin 2, Hutton 2, Page 0, Carpenter 2, Cobb 3, McCloud 0, M. Kariuki 0, T. Kariuki 0.
Richlands 13 20 8 8—49
Virginia High 7 7 12 2—28
3-point goals – Richlands 3 (Lamie 2, Queen), VHS 4 (Wright 3, Cobb)
Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47
EASTSIDE (63) – Stanley 6, Bower 0, Carter 10, Clay 10, McCoy 4, Hammons 31, Johnson 0, Gibson 2.
J.I. BURTON (47) – R. Sensabaugh 7, M. Sensabaugh 0, T. Phipps 5, A. Phipps 6, Absher 7, Fields 6, Williams 12, Hollinger 4.
Eastside 13 16 20 14—63
J.I. Burton 10 14 11 12—47
3-point goals – Eastside 5 (Hammons 5), JIB 5 (A. Phipps 2, Fields 2, Williams)
Holston 48, Patrick Henry 24
HOLSTON (48) – Cobler 10, Bowman 0, Turner 8, Parks 4, Musser 2, Stitt 0, Keith 3, Widener 17, Crabtree 4.
PATRICK HENRY (24) – Addair 15, Buckley 2, Yarber 3, Cook 0, Riley 0, B. Harvey 0, Wright 4, Fields 0, Wallace 0, Barr 0.
Holston 16 13 13 6—48
Patrick Henry 4 7 5 8—24
3-point goals – Holston 4 (Turner 2, Cobler, Widener), PH 2 (Addair 2). JV game – PH won, 24-12.
Rural Retreat 56, Lebanon 38
LEBANON (38) - Varney 6 3-3 15, L. Horne 3 3-5 9, Couch 3 3-4 9, Brooks 1 1-4 3, Hess 0 2-4 2, Keys 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-22 38.
RURAL RETREAT (56) – Davidson 1 0-0 2, Fiscus 9 6-7 27, Cox 0 0-1 0, Crigger 2 0-0 4, Bailey 2 0-2 4, B, Moore 5 5-6 15, T. Moore 1 0-2 2, Fortuner 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-18 56.
Lebanon 11 12 6 9-38
Rural Retreat 14 16 20 6-56
3-point goals - Lebanon none, RR 3 (Fiscus). Total fouls – Lebanon 16, RR 15. Fouled out – B. Moore.
BOYS
Union 53, John Battle 47
JOHN BATTLE (47)
Bailey 5, Meade 4, Emerson 3, Blackburn 4, Ratliff 7, Dancer 0, Gibson 0, Owens 0, Gobble 24.
UNION (53)
Wharton 10, Bunch 7, Bostic 18, Huff 4, R.Anderson 14, C.Anderson 0, Honeycutt 0, Cochran 0.
John Battle 11 9 18 7 2 - 47
Union 14 20 6 5 8 - 53
3-point goals: JB 3 (Bailey, Emerson, Ratliff); UN 5 (R.Anderson 2, Wharton, Bunch, Bostic). JV-UN 47-39.
Marion 62, Tazewell 39
TAZEWELL (39)
Creasy 0, Williams 11, Jarrett 4, Stone 0, Ray 3, Patterson 6, Blankenship 8, Martin 0, Duty 7, Williams 0, Cline 0.
MARION (62)
Whitt 0, Bennett 2, Langston 4, Keheley 0, Ford 16, Osborne 2, Davis 0, Crigger 0, Wolfe 20, Pruitt 0, Carroll 17, Sayers 0, Oakes 0.
Tazewell 10 11 10 8 - 39
Marion 16 14 18 14 - 62
3-point goals: TZ 4 (Blankenship 2, Williams, Ray, Patterson); MR 4 (Ford 2, Carroll 2). JV_MR won.
Chilhowie 65, Northwood 46
NORTHWOOD (46)
Turley 5, Rhea 21, Johnson 7, Williams 2, Doane 7, Kirk 4.
CHILHOWIE (65)
Booth 11, Hall 25, Nash 6, Bartuski 11, Goodwin 4, Thomas 8.
Northwood 24 8 7 7 - 46
Chilhowie 19 16 12 18 - 65
3-point goals: NW 3 (Turley, Johnson, Doane); CH 9 (Booth 3, Hall 3, Nash 2, Bartuski). JV-CH 66-23.
Hurley 69, Twin Valley 48
TWIN VALLEY (48)
C.Cooper 11, Dotson 8, Fuller 14, I.Cooper 9, Lester 2, Presley 4.
HURLEY (69)
Bailey 12, Hurley 14, Adkins 7, Gilbert 15, Mullins 3, Looney 8, Prater 4, Young 6.
Twin Valley 6 11 11 20 48
Hurley 11 18 21 19 - 69
3-point goals: TV 3 (Cooper 3); HR 7 (Hurley 2, Bailey, Mullins, Looney, Prater, Young). JV-HR won.
Tennessee High 47, Sullivan East 38
TENNESSEE HIGH (47)
Brown 3 1-2 8, Musick 7 6-7 21, Fritts 2 0-0 8, Phillips 0 0-1 0, Singleton 0 0-0 0, Dufore 4 2-6 10, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-16 47.
SULLIVAN EAST (38)
Witcher 3 0-0 6, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Grubbs 0 0-0 0, Donahue 0 0-0 0, Ridlehuber 0 0-0 0, Cross 2 0-0 4, Fisher 8 3-6 20, Laisure 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 3-6 38.
Tennessee High 13 11 12 11 - 47
Sullivan East 10 9 9 10 - 38
3-point goals: TH 4 (Fritts 2, Musick, Brown); SE 1 (Fisher).
Lebanon 73, Rural Retreat 49
LEBANON (73) – Musick 6 0-0 14, Breeding 1 1-2 3, Wess 2 0-0 5, Parker 5 1-1 14, Vencill 1 2-3 3, Lambert 1 4-4 6, Reece 5 1-2 12, Keene 5 1-2 14, Patrick 1 0-0 2, Tatum 0 0-0 0.
RURAL RETREAT (49) – Smelser 1 0-0 2, Roberts 3 1-2 9, Crockett 5 3-6 11, Hight 5 3-6 15, Musser 1 0-0 2, Gilman 2 0-0 4, Worley 0 0-0 0. Carrico 2 0-0 6.
Lebanon 27 15 16 15-73
Rural Retreat 11 18 7 13-49
3-point goals – Lebanon 9 (Parker 3, Musick 2, Keene 2, Wess, Reece), RR 7 (Roberts 2, Hight 2, Carrico 2, Crockett). Total fouls – Lebanon 9, RR 8. Fouled out – none
Abingdon 76, Wise Central 56
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (56) – Kiser 0, P. Collins 3, Boggs 15, E. Collins 19, Church 7, Collie 0, Carter 2, Dotson 10, Gillenwater 0, Stanley 0, Villiard 0.
ABINGDON (76) – Pomrenke 2, Honaker 16, Muncy 0, Lambert 0, Brooks 0, Turman 0, Dotson 6, Ketron 6, Osborne 17, Ramsey 29.
Wise Central 16 16 9 15—56
Abingdon 27 16 18 15—76
3-point goals – Central 9 (Boggs 5, Dotson 3, P. Collins), AHS 7 (Honaker 4, Dotson 2, Osborne).
Ridgeview 91, Lee High 86
LEE HIGH (86) – C. Leonard 23, Hammonds 24, Pendergraft 22, J. Leonard 3, Early 12, Troutman 2, Scott 0.
RIDGEVIEW (91) – Counts 4, Evans 4, Sutherland 0, Owens 4, Honaker 2, Justice 0, Robinette 43, Hill 22, O’Quinn 10, Compton 0, Scarberry 0, Dill 0.
Lee High 19 19 18 30—86
Ridgeview 29 21 22 19—91
3-point goals – Lee 12 (Pendergraft 5, C. Leonard 3, Early 2, Hammonds, J. Leonard), Ridgeview 5 (Robinette 5).
Virginia High 71, Richlands 61
RICHLANDS (61) – Ratliff 8, Blankenship 5, Reynolds 7, Boyd 9, Mullins 22, Newberry 0, Lewis 2, Adkins 2, Herndon 6.
VIRGINIA HIGH (71) – Mozell 15, Worley 34, Owens 2, Lang 1, Woolen 1, Cheers 0, Perry 0, Green 3, Martin 4, Smith 0, Carpenter 11.
Richlands 20 6 19 16—61
Virginia High 12 18 17 24—71
3-point goals – Richlands 4 (Blankenship, Reynolds, Boyd, Mullins), VHS 5 (Mozell 3, Worley, Carpenter).
J.I. Burton 55, Eastside 54
EASTSIDE (54) – C. Mullins 2, Sutherland 8, Ramey 0, S. Mullins 7, Collins 6, Lawson 6, McCoy 25.
J.I. BURTON (55) – Williams 10, D. Sturgill 7, Cl. Hart 9, Gilliam 6, Godsey 7, Tate 6, Keys 10
Eastside 12 11 16 15—54
J.I. Burton 17 12 14 12—55
3-point goals – Eastside 2 (Sutherland), JIB 3 (Williams 2, Godsey)
Twin Springs 64, Thomas Walker 40
TWIN SPRINGS (64) – Owens 10, Mullins 0, Lane 14, Kilgore 4, Horne 15, Dingus 3, Castle 9, Hughes 3, Cox 2, Calhoun 0, Counts 4.
THOMAS WALKER (40) – Kimberlin 9, A. Grabeel 2, Hollandsworth 11, Will 6, C. Grabeel 8, McCurry 0, Epperly 4, Collins 0, Norris 0.
Twin Springs 19 22 11 12—64
Thomas Walker 10 11 11 8—40
3-point goals – TS 7 (Castle 3, Owens 2, Horne 2), TW 8 (Hollandsworth 3, Will 2, Grabeel 2, Kimberlin)
Rye Cove 56, Castlewood 46
RYE COVE (56) – Barnette 2, McElyea 0, Osborne 4, Chavez 12, T. Darnell 0, Rollins 4, L. Jessee 0, Roach-Hodge 24, Bowen 9.
CASTLEWOOD (46) – Sanders 2, King 0, A. Glovier 3, Dishman 32, McConnell 0, D. Phillips 2, Harvey 0, Dotson 7.
Rye Cove 5 19 13 19—56
Castlewood 8 18 10 10—46
3-Point goals – RC 4 (Roach-Hodge 2, Bowen, Chavez), Castlewood, none.
Patrick Henry 65, Holston 62
HOLSTON (62) – Finley 11, Collie 5, Tweed 4, Di. Bott 2, Du. Bott 12, Hess 0, Ca. Caywood 4, Co. Caywood 24.
PATRICK HENRY (65) – Addair 16, Jackson 0, Blevins 6, Ko. Gobble 0, Ka. Gobble 19, Cline 0, Hall 24.
Holston 19 15 9 19—62
Patrick Henry 12 14 17 22—65
3-point goals – Holston 5 (Co. Caywood 2, Du. Bott, Collie, Finley), PH 6 (Addair 4, Ka. Gobble 2)