 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Boxes

  • 0

GIRLS

Richlands 55, Grundy 34

GRUNDY (34) – Looney 13, Bostic 8, Belcher 2, Estep 7, Stacy 2.

RICHLANDS (55) – Trivette 22, Queen 13, Reynolds 2, Altizer 5, Rife 10, Lamie 3.

Grundy 10 7 6 11-34

Richlands 21 14 15 5-55

3-point goals – G 2 (Bostic), R 8 (Trivette 3, Queen 3, Altizer, Lamie). Total fouls – G 9, R 13. Fouled out – none.

Letcher Central 44, Twin Springs 22

LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL (44) – Wright 5, Holcomb 3, Couch 16, Pierre 0, Hatton 0, Damron 0, Bentley 10, Wright 0, Stamper 0, Benoit 0, Banks 0, Combs 4, Whitt 4, Lombardi 2.

People are also reading…

TWIN SPRINGS (22) – Taylor 0, Dunn 6, Dooley 3, Parkins 6, M. Gillenwater 0, Davidson 1, Castle 0, R. Gillenwater 4, Keith 2.

Letcher Central 10 9 10 15—44

Twin Springs 8 2 4 8—22

3-point goals – LCC 2 (Wright, Holcomb), TS 1 (Dooley).

Holston 49, Grayson County 35

GRAYSON COUNTY (35) – Wilson 7, Shupe 0, Pope 5, W. Richter 0, Conklin 8, Parks 9, Bennett 4, Ramey 2.

HOLSTON (49) – Cobler 0, Bowman 0, Turner 7, Parks 0, Musser 0, Stitt 0, Keith 16, Widener 24, Crabtree 2.

Grayson County 5 9 17 4—35

Holston 5 22 8 13—49

3-point goals – GC 2 (Wilson, Parks), Holston 5 (Keith 4, Turner)

Tennessee High 43, Cherokee 24

TENNESSEE HIGH (43)

Carter 1, Flaherty 2, Cross 9, Kinch 16, Foote 2, Wilson 2, Wolfenbarger 2, Granger 0, West 3, Haga 0, Strouth 2, Tabor 4, Canter 4.

CHEROKEE (24)

Morgan 10, McDavid 7, Sanders 0, Henley 0, Markham 0, Gilliam 3, Mowell 0, Ferrell 3, Howe 2.

Tennessee High 8 6 13 16 - 43

Cherokee 8 7 4 5 - 24

3-point goals: TH 1 (West); CH 0.

BOYS

Richlands 66, Grundy 63

GRUNDY (63) – Gilbert 5, Looney 9, D. Boyd 3, I. Boyd 12, Lester 8, Johnson 22, Conaway 4.

RICHLANDS (66) – Ratliff 4, Blankenship 16, Reynolds 19, Boyd 7, Mullins 19, Lewis 1.

Grundy 13 12 14 24-63

Richlands 21 14 16 15-66

3-point goals – G 6 (Johnson 3, I. Boyd 2, D. Boyd) , R 9 (Blankenship 3, Mullins 3, Reynolds 2, Boyd) Fouled out – Lester.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts