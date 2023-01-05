Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Richlands 55, Grundy 34
GRUNDY (34) – Looney 13, Bostic 8, Belcher 2, Estep 7, Stacy 2.
RICHLANDS (55) – Trivette 22, Queen 13, Reynolds 2, Altizer 5, Rife 10, Lamie 3.
Grundy 10 7 6 11-34
Richlands 21 14 15 5-55
3-point goals – G 2 (Bostic), R 8 (Trivette 3, Queen 3, Altizer, Lamie). Total fouls – G 9, R 13. Fouled out – none.
Letcher Central 44, Twin Springs 22
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL (44) – Wright 5, Holcomb 3, Couch 16, Pierre 0, Hatton 0, Damron 0, Bentley 10, Wright 0, Stamper 0, Benoit 0, Banks 0, Combs 4, Whitt 4, Lombardi 2.
People are also reading…
TWIN SPRINGS (22) – Taylor 0, Dunn 6, Dooley 3, Parkins 6, M. Gillenwater 0, Davidson 1, Castle 0, R. Gillenwater 4, Keith 2.
Letcher Central 10 9 10 15—44
Twin Springs 8 2 4 8—22
3-point goals – LCC 2 (Wright, Holcomb), TS 1 (Dooley).
Holston 49, Grayson County 35
GRAYSON COUNTY (35) – Wilson 7, Shupe 0, Pope 5, W. Richter 0, Conklin 8, Parks 9, Bennett 4, Ramey 2.
HOLSTON (49) – Cobler 0, Bowman 0, Turner 7, Parks 0, Musser 0, Stitt 0, Keith 16, Widener 24, Crabtree 2.
Grayson County 5 9 17 4—35
Holston 5 22 8 13—49
3-point goals – GC 2 (Wilson, Parks), Holston 5 (Keith 4, Turner)
Tennessee High 43, Cherokee 24
TENNESSEE HIGH (43)
Carter 1, Flaherty 2, Cross 9, Kinch 16, Foote 2, Wilson 2, Wolfenbarger 2, Granger 0, West 3, Haga 0, Strouth 2, Tabor 4, Canter 4.
CHEROKEE (24)
Morgan 10, McDavid 7, Sanders 0, Henley 0, Markham 0, Gilliam 3, Mowell 0, Ferrell 3, Howe 2.
Tennessee High 8 6 13 16 - 43
Cherokee 8 7 4 5 - 24
3-point goals: TH 1 (West); CH 0.
BOYS
Richlands 66, Grundy 63
GRUNDY (63) – Gilbert 5, Looney 9, D. Boyd 3, I. Boyd 12, Lester 8, Johnson 22, Conaway 4.
RICHLANDS (66) – Ratliff 4, Blankenship 16, Reynolds 19, Boyd 7, Mullins 19, Lewis 1.
Grundy 13 12 14 24-63
Richlands 21 14 16 15-66
3-point goals – G 6 (Johnson 3, I. Boyd 2, D. Boyd) , R 9 (Blankenship 3, Mullins 3, Reynolds 2, Boyd) Fouled out – Lester.