Prep Boxes
BOYS
Virginia High 69, John Battle 59
JOHN BATTLE (59) – Barr 0 0-0 0, Bailey 1 1-2 3, Meade 6 1-2 13, Emerson 4 1-3 10, Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Ratliff 4 2-3 10, Danser 0 0-0 0, Gibson 1 0-0 3, Owens 1 2-3 5, Gobble 6 3-5 15. Totals 23 10-18 59.
VIRGINIA HIGH (69)- Mozzell 3 0-2 9, Worley 5 13-16 24, Owens 0 0-0 0, Lang 1 0-0 3, Woolen 0 0-0 0, Cheers 1 0-0 3, Green 3 0-0 7,Martin 3 1-1 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 5 4-5 1 16. Totals 21 18-24 69.
John Battle 15 18 17 9-59
Virginia High 12 14 20 23-69
3-point goals – JB 3(Gibson, Owens, Emerson), VHS 9 (Mozzell 3, Carpenter 2, Worley, Lang, Green, Cheers) Total fouls – JB 21, VHS 19. Fouled out – none.
Mercer County (Ky.) 74, Union 47
UNION (47) – B. Wharton 8, Bunch 8, Bostic 14, Mitchell 0, Huff 0, R. Anderson 10, Cochrane 2, P. Honeycutt 0, Reynolds 5.
MERCER COUNTY (74) – Mays 17, Tatum 4, Caton 6, Drakeford 4, Jo. Perry 18, Axson 0, Ja. Perry 2, Lane 6, Godwin 4, Ellis 10, Kng 0, Doughty 0, Murray 0, Ellis 0.
Union 10 10 11 16—47
Mercer County 17 22 16 19—74
3-point goals – Union 2 (r. Anderson, Reynolds), MC 6 (Mays 3, Lane 2, Ellis)
Sullivan East 75, Cherokee 36
CHEROKEE (36) – McClain 11, Henley 5, Elliott 0, Price 5, Hayes 0, Jones 12, Scorpio 0, Ward 0, Brooks 0, Marham 0, Malenko 3.
SULLIVAN EAST (75) – Tate 12, Witcher 10, Lowe 2, Ringley 0, Ridlehuber 0, Cross 16, Fisher 17, Laisure 12.
Cherokee 13 9 11 3—36
Sullivan East 14 17 26 18—75
3-point goals – Cherokee 4 (Jones 2, Price, McClain), SE 12 (Witcher 4, Cross 3, Fisher 3, Tate 2)
Twin Springs 75, KACHEA 48
TWIN SPRINGS (75) – Owens 20, Lane 20, Horne 12, Castle 5, Counts 4, Dingus 0, Kilgore 2, Hughes 7, Mullins 0, Cox 5, Calhoun 0.
KACHEA (48) – Nelson 1, Diamond 2, Regal 6, Beach 6, Thompson 8, Cercone 0, Deboard 9, Joyner 6, Uthoff 10.
Twin Springs 14 28 18 15—75
KACHEA 13 9 13 13—48
3-point goals – TS 5 (Owens 2, Horne 2, Castle), KACHEA 7 (Regal 2, Thompson 2, Beach, Deboard, Uthoff).
Tazewell 64, River View (W.Va.) 61
TAZEWELL (64) – Creasy 20, Jabetts 4, Stone 0, Ray 3, Blankenship 8, Cline 2, Duty 27.
RIVER VIEW (61) – Cooper 23, Beckner 2, Lester 9, Horowitz 12, Proffitt 15, Newberry 0, Hatfield 0, Kennedy 0, Charles 0.
Tazewell 9 18 12 25—64
River View 20 3 21 19—61
3-point goals – Tazewell 4 (Creasy 3, Blankenship), RV 8 (Cooper 5, Lester, Horowitz, Proffitt)
Wise Central 57, Rye Cove 18
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (57) – Kiser 5, P. Collins 9, Boggs 14, E. Collins 12, Church 2, Collie 3, Carter 0, Gillenwater 7, Stanley 2, Villiard 3.
RYE COVE (18) – L. Barnette 0, McElyea 6, Osborne 3, Chavez 0, T. Darnell 0, Rollins 1, Jessee 3, P. Darnell 0, Jessee 0, Roach-Hodge 5, Bowen 0, J. Barnette 0.
Wise Central 22 21 4 10—57
Rye Cove 2 4 0 12—18
3-point goals – Central 8 (Boggs 4, Kiser, P. Collins, Collie, Gillenwater), RC 4 (McEleay 2, Osborne, Roach-Hodge)
George Wythe 72, Galax 28
GEORGE WYTHE (72) – Delp 3, T. Rainey 15, Huff 13, B. Rainey 7, Kirtner 9, Luttrell 0, Goode 10, Campbell 13, Hale 0, Pulliam 0, Martin 2.
GALAX (28) – Jamison 4, Cox 2, Blevins 3, Gentry 2, Dillon 2, Lundy 0, G. Valentine 0, Meija 0, Noel 7, Stuart 6, Jones 2.
George Wythe 26 10 29 7—72
Galax 6 7 6 9—28
3-point goals – GW 6 (Campbell 2, Delp, T. Rainey, Huff, B. Rainey), Galax 2 (Blevins, Noel).
Honaker 73, Patrick Henry 54
PATRICK HENRY (54) – Addair 5, Jackson 0, McFail 6, Blevins 10, Ko. Gobble 2, Ka. Gobble 6, Cline 0, Hall 25, Dunn 0.
HONAKER (73) – Whitt 12, Barnhart 2, Bandy 9, Hilton 3, Gill 6, Hart 12, Boyd 9, Musick 10, Boyd 10.
Patrick Henry 10 5 21 18—54
Honaker 11 24 23 15—73
3-point goals – PH 2 (Addair, Blevins), Honaker 4 (Hart 2, Whitt, Hilton)
Eastside 64, Grundy 55
GRUNDY (55) – Gilbert 15, Looney 11, Sabale 0, D. Boyd 0, I. Boyd 9, Johnson 18, Conaway 0, Hartford 0, Estep 2.
EASTSIDE (64) – C. Mullins 3, Sutherland 9, Ramey 0, Fields 2, Elliott 0, S. Mullins 6, Collins 2, E. Mullins 0, Hilton 2, Lawson 13, McCoy 27
Grundy 10 10 21 14—55
Eastside 9 18 15 22—64
3-point goals – Grundy 4 (Gilbert 2, Johnson 2), Eastside 2 (Sutherland 2).
GIRLS
John Battle 53, Virginia High 45
JOHN BATTLE (53) — McKee 1 0-0 2,Ralston 4 2-5 12, Wallace 0 1-2 1, Kelley 6 4-6 17, Bishop 4 3-8 14, Smith 1 0-0 2, Odum 0 2-4 2, Singleton 0 1-2 1, Bennett 0 0-0 0, Little 0 0-0 0, Blaylock 1 0-0 2, Shutters 0 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-27 53
VIRGINIA HIGH (45) – Wilson 4 5-11 15, Wright 1 0-0 3, Hutton 0 0-2 0, Page 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 2 6-10 11, Cobb 1 0-0 2, McCloud 1 1-1 3, M. Kariuki 4 0-0 11, T. Kariuki 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-24 45.
John Battle 15 14 10 14-53
Virginia High 12 10 9 14-45
3-point goals – JB 6 (Bishop 3, Ralston 2, Kelley), VHS 7 (M. Kariuki 3, Wilson 2, Carpenter, Wright) Total fouls – JB 16, VHS 20. Fouled out –none.
Ensworth 69, Sullivan East 29
ENSWORTH (69) – Jaimson 14, Williams 3, Cooper 6, Smith 6, Whitson 0, Surratt 7, Cambridge 25, Bullock 0, Brown 7, Garza 0.
SULLIVAN EAST (29) – C. Cox 0, L. Cox 0, McCarter 2, Hurley 3, Bradford 0, Cairns 4, Hicks 0, Holly 3, Ashbrook 5, Johnson 10, Woomer 0, Brewer 2.
Ensworth 26 14 18 11—69
Sullivan East 9 2 11 7—29
3-point goals – Ensworth 5 (Jamison 2, Williams, Surratt, Cambridge), SE 3 (Hurley, Holly, Ashbrook)
Fort Chiswell 80, Northwood 7
NORTHWOOD (7) – Armstrong 0, Tuell 0, Gates 0, Betts 0, Briggs 4, Goff 0, Turley 2, Perkins 1.
FORT CHISWELL (80) – Akers 3, Brown 2, M. King 9, K. King 30, Jackson 19, Robinson 5, Adams 6, Caldwell 6.
Northwood 1 1 2 3—7
Fort Chiswell 31 20 19 10—80
3-point goals – Northwood 1 (Briggs), FC 3 (M. King, K. King, Robinson)
Rye Cove 57, Holston 35
RYE COVE (57) – Harless 8, Hood 6, Love 6, Holland 21, Mosley 6, Gibson 2, G. Turner 6, J. Turner 2, Darnell 0.
HOLSTON (35) – Cobler 0, Bowman 0, Turner 6, Parks 0, Musser 7, Stitt 0, Keith 5, Widener 17, Crabtree 0.
Rye Cove 16 13 15 13—57
Holston 10 9 5 11—35
3-point goals – RC 9 (Holland 7, Hood 2), Holston 1 (Widener)
Tazewell 54, Rural Retreat 51
RURAL RETREAT (51) – B. Moore 24, Fiscus 9, Cox 2, Crigger 3, Bailey 4, L. Irvin 4, T. Moore 3, Musser 2.
TAZEWELL (54) – Rowe 2, Nunley 9, Day 32, Hancock 8
Rural Retreat 19 12 11 9—51
Tazewell 10 12 19 13—54
3-point goals – RR 1 (Fiscus), Tazewell 7 (Day 6, Nunley).
Wise Central 46, O.J. Roberts (Pa.) 32
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (46) – E. Mullins 0, Salyer 0, Slemp 0, Youmessi 0, Jordan 8, Lawson 0, Brickey 2, Tompkins 6, McAmis 22, L. Sturgill 2, Looney 6.
OWEN J. ROBERTS (32) – White 8, Price 8, K. Clemson 0, Grimm 0, Martins 1, Bolger 1, Stratus 2, Winnick 0, Gallagher 0, Koury 6, Smith 1, A. Clemson 6.
Wise Central 14 9 13 10—46
O.J. Roberts 10 3 5 14—32
3-point goals – Central 2 (Jordan, McAmis), OJR 2 (Price).
George Wythe 26, Galax 16
GALAX (16) – Sturgill 6, King 0, Shafer 2, Leonard 1, Kowalski 0, Jones 0, Edwards 7, Sawyers 0, Miller 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (26) – Luttrell 5, Cannoy 0, Berry 4, Scott 0, Tate 4, Faulkner 0, Malavolti 2, Wolfe 8, Carter-Bennett 3
Galax 5 0 7 4—16
George Wythe 7 12 3 4—26
3-point goals – Galax 1 (Edwards), GW 3 (Luttrell, Wolfe, Carter-Bennett)
Eastside 61, Grundy 52
GRUNDY (52) – H. Vencill 21, Looney 8, Bostic 7, Dotson 4, Compton 0, Belcher 2, J. Vencill 5, Estep 5.
EASTSIDE (61) – Stanley 2, Bower 0, Bond 2, Carter 10, Clay 11, Compton 0, McCoy 11, Hammons 19, Johnson 6, Gibson 0.
Grundy 14 16 15 7—52
Eastside 12 14 16 19—61
3-point goals – Grundy 6 (H. Vencill 4, Bostic, J. Vencill), Eastside 1 (Hammons)
Jackson County (Ky.) 48, Union 34
UNION (34)
Lamb 6, Blagg 6, McKinney 0, Lopez 0, Slagle 22, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Bailey 0, Henderson 0.
JACKSON COUNTY (48)
Ward 15, Curry 9, Gilbert 13, Creech 2, Marcum 4, Truett 5.
Union 7 10 9 8 — 34
Jackson County 11 12 5 20 — 48
3-point goals: UN 3 (Blagg 2, Lamb); JC 4 (Curry 2, Marcus, Truett).
Tennessee High 50, Independence (N.C.) 37
INDEPENDENCE (37)
H.Moss 11, Clark 0, Cabiniss-Ali 2, Kitchen 13, Love 2, Brimmer 8, Gorum 0, C.Moss 1.
TENNESSEE HIGH (50)
Carter 2, Cross 7, Kinch 6, Foote 6, Wilson 5, Wolfenbarger 8, Strouth 6, Tabor 10, Canter 0.
Independence 10 5 3 19 — 37
Tennessee High 11 10 9 20—50
3-point goals: IN 2 (Moss, Kitchen); TH 3 (Cross, Kinch, Wilson
Honaker 40, Twin Valley 36
TWIN VALLEY (36) – Davis 0 0-0 0, Gross 2 0-0 4, Lester 0 1-2 1, Moore 6 1-1 13, Hawthorne 2 1-3 5, Deskins 0 0-0 0, Deel 0 0-0 0, Bales 5 0-0 13. Totals 15 3-6 36.
HONAKER (40) – Hart 0 0-0 0, McNulty 5 4-5 14, Nolley 5 1-1 11, Miller 0 2-4 2, Stevens 1 0-1 2, Jessee 4 3-6 11, Ray 0 0-0 0, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-16 40.
Twin Valley 7 12 7 8—36
Honaker 10 11 8 11—40
3-point goals – Twin Valley 3 (Bales 3), Honaker none. Total fouls – Twin Valley 18, Honaker 12. Fouled out — Lester. Technicals – none.
High Point Christian (NC) 52, West Ridge 48
HIGH POINT (52) – Walker 4 1-2 11, VonReichbauer 3 0-0 7, Hairston 1 1-2 3, Krajisnik 1 0-2 2, Torrence 8 4-6 20, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Utley 1 0-0 3, Hayworth 0 0-0 0, Glenn 1 1-2 3, Limbacher 0 0-0 0, Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Couillard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-13 52.
WEST RIDGE (48) – Hood 4 3-4 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, Green 3 0-0 6, Reilly 1 3-3 5, Jones 1 0-0 3, Taylor 4 1-1 11, Bates 3 2-3 8. Totals 16 9-11 48.
High Point 8 13 12 19—52
West Ridge 13 8 16 11—48
3-point goals – High Point 4 (Walker, VonReichbauer, Utley, Glenn), West Ridge 3 (Taylor 2, Jones)
LATE MONDAY
BOYS
River View (W.Va.) 60, Hurley 48
HURLEY (48) – Bailey 15, Hurley 5, Adkins 13, Mullins 5, May 8, Young 2.
RIVER VIEW (60) –v Cooper 16, Becker 13, Lester 2, Proffitt 16, Nicklemeyer 11, Newberry 2.
Hurley 10 10 14 14—48
River View 13 13 15 19—60
3-point goals – Hurley 1 (Bailey), RV 4 (Proffitt 4). JV game – RV won.
