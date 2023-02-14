BOYS
Lebanon 70, Northwood 46
NORTHWOOD (46) - Maiden 3 3-4 9, Rhea 10 1-1 21, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Williams 3 0-0 6, Havens 1 0-0 2, Doane 1 2-3 4, Kirk 1 0-0 2, Surber 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 6-11 46.
LEBANON (70) – Musick 2 0-0 5, Breeding 3 0-0 9, Wess 4 0-0 9, Parker 3 0-0 8, Vencill 2 1-2 6, Keene 4 4-5 14, Tatum 0 0-0 0, Reece 5 2-2 13, Patrick 2 0-0 6. Totals 23 7-9 70
Northwood 11 13 9 13-46
Lebanon 27 19 16 8-70
3-point goals – Northwood none, Leb 13 (Breeding 3, Patrick 2, Keene 2, Parker 2, Vencill, Wess, Musick). Total fouls – Northwood 11, Leb 10. Fouled out – none.
Chilhowie 55, Patrick Henry 53
PATRICK HENRY (53) – Addair 2 0-0 6, Jackson 2 2-2 8, Ko. Gobble 0 0-0 0, Blevins 3 2-2 8, Ka. Gobble 1 1-2 3, Cline 1 0-0 3, Hall 9 7-8 25.
CHILHOWIE (55) - Booth 4 2-2 10, Hall 1 0-0 3, Nash 1 0-0 3, Sturgill 0 0-0 0, Bartuski 10 1-5 24, Goodwin 1 2-2 5, Thomas 5 0-0 10.
Patrick Henry 16 9 8 17-55
Chilhowie 9 19 15 12-55
3-point goals – PH 5 (Addair 2, Jackson 2, Cline), C 6 (Bartuski 3, Hall, Nash, Goodwin) Total fouls – PH, C 15. Fouled out - none
Richlands 76, Tazewell 63
TAZEWELL (63) – Creasy 23, Willis 15, Jarrett 4, Stone 0, Ray 3, Patterson 8, Blankenship 1, Morton 0, Duty 7, Cline 2.
RICHLANDS (76) – Ratliff 8, Blankenship 13, Reynolds 23, Boyd 2, Mullins 19, Lewis 0, Adkins 8, Herndon 3.
Tazewell 14 16 15 18—63
Richlands 10 17 22 27—76
3-point goals – Tazewell 7 (Creasy 4, Willis 2, Ray), Richlands 7 (Blankenship 2, Mullins 2, Adkins 2, Reynolds)
GIRLS
Wise Central 80, Lee High 13
LEE HIGH (13) – Seals 4, Sage 0, Hammonds 1, Garrett 2, Carter 1, Hall 0, Johnson 0, Bates 0, Bishop 3, Parsons 2.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (80) – Mullins 5, Salyer 4, Slemp 0, Youmessi 9, Jordan 7, Lawson 0, Brickey 9, Tompkins 4, McAmis 25, L. Sturgill 4, Villaneuva 0, Looney 13.
Lee High 0 7 3 3—13
Wise Central 26 19 24 11—80
3-point goals – Lee, none. Central 3 (Mullins, Youmessi, Brickey).
Ridgeview 51, Abingdon 31
ABINGDON (31) – Nichols 0, Matney 2, Green 4, Baker 1, O’Quinn 0, Waters 8, Jennings 8, Ball 0, Seymore 6, Fullen 0, Buddington 0, Singleton 2.
RIDGEVIEW (51) – Strouth 12, Perry 4, Sutherland 2, Stanley 2, Hill 9, Grant 0, Mullins 8, Wright 3, Sykes 6, Abshire 3.
Abingdon 6 10 6 9—31
Ridgeview 15 13 16 7—51
3-point goals – Abingdon, none. Ridgeview 4 (Mullins 2, Strouth, Abshire)
J.I. Burton 44, Twin Springs 40
TWIN SPRINGS (40) – Dunn 12, Larkins 2, M. Gillenwater 4, R. Gillenwater 15, Keith 7, Taylor 0, Castle 0.
J.I. BURTON (44) – R. Sensabaugh 4, T. Phipps 8, Fields 0, Williams 16, Hollinger 12, A. Phipps 0, Absher 4, M. Sensabaugh 0.
Twin Springs 14 6 16 4—40
J.I. Burton 4 10 17 13—44
3-point goals – TS 6 (R. Gillenwater 5, Keith), JIB 2 (T. Phipps, Williams)
Union 55, John Battle 39
JOHN BATTLE (39)
McKee 2, Ralston 0, Wallace 0, Kara Kelley 17, Emma Bishop 12, Smith 5, Odum 0, Singleton 0, Little 0, Blaylock 3.
UNION (55)
Blagg 7, McKinney 9, Lopez 5, Slagle 15, Rutherford 0, Hughes 2, Bailey 17, Henderson 0.
John Battle 9 13 11 6 - 39
Union 19 11 13 12 - 55
3-point goals: JB 4 (Kelley 2, Smith, Blaylock); UN 10 (Bailey 4, Slagle 3, Blagg, McKinney, Lopez).
Rural Retreat 53, Patrick Henry 16
PATRICK HENRY (16) – Addair 2 1-4 6, Maiden 2 0-0 4, Riley 0 1-2 1, Wright 0 2-2 2, Barr 0 1-2 1, Buckley 0 0-0 0, Yarber 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Harvey 0 0-0 0, Fields 0 0-0 0, Wallace 1 0-0 2.
Totals 5 5-10 16.
RURAL RETREAT (53) – Davidson 0 0-0 0, Fiscus 5 2-2 15, Crigger 3 2-2 8, B. Moore 6 5-5 17, Fortuner 0 0-0 0, Cox 1 0-0 3, Bailey 1 0-2 2, Musser 0 0-0 0, T. Moore 4 0-2 8. Totals 20 9-13 53.
Patrick Henry 3 3 6 4—16
Rural Retreat 20 15 7 11—53
3-point goals – Patrick Henry 1 (Addair), Rural Retreat 4 (Fiscus 3, Cox). Total fouls – Patrick Henry 11, Rural Retreat 11. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Lebanon 46, Holston 34
HOLSTON (34) – Cobler 0 0-0 0, Turner 3 3-8 10, Keith 3 0-0 7, Widener 2 2-4 7, Crabtree 3 0-0 6, Bowman 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Musser 2 0-0 4, Stitt 0 0-0 0, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-12 34.
LEBANON (46) – Varney 3 5-7 12, Horne 0 1-2 1, Couch 1 0-0 3, Hess 2 1-3 7, Keys 1 3-4 5, Brooks 3 2-2 8, Sykes 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 2-2 8, Campbell 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 14-22 46.
Holston 6 9 10 9—34
Lebanon 16 10 13 7—46
3-point goals – Holston 3 (Turner, Keith, Widener), Lebanon 4 (Hess 2, Couch 1, Varney 1). Total fouls – Holston 16, Lebanon 13. Fouled out - Cobler. Technicals – none.