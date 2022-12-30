Prep Boxes
BOYS
Arby’s Classic
Christ School (N.C.) 63, Webb School of Knoxville 61
WEBB SCHOOL (61)
Pompey 1 0-0 2, Walls 9 3-8 25, Swearangen 3 0-0 9, Young 2 1-2 5, Bowers 1 0-0 2, Ingram 4 0-0 12, Tolsma 0 0-0 0, Barrett 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 4-10 61.
CHRIST SCHOOL (63)
Thomas-Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cokley 0 0-0 0, Richards 4 1-1 9, Briggs 9 3-4 23, Wilkins 5 5-6 19, Robinson 3 2-4 8, Ahart 1 0-0 2, Pethel 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-15 63.
Webb School 15 7 23 14 2 – 61
Christ School 10 13 21 15 4 – 63
3-point goals – Webb School 11 (Walls 4, Swearangen 3, Ingram 4), Christ School 6 (Briggs 2, Wilkins 4). Total fouls – Webb School 20, Christ School 15. Fouled out – None. Technical – Walls.
Pace Academy (Ga.) 61, Saint Francis Prep (N.Y.) 56
SAINT FRANCIS PREP (56)
Chen 2 0-0 5, Raymond 2 0-0 5, Pascarelli 6 4-4 19, Anthony 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-0 5, Michel 5 0-1 10, Douvres 0 0-0 0, Fason 2 0-0 5, Sacko 3 0-0 7. Totals 22 4-5 56.
PACE ACADEMY (61)
Madison 0 0-0 0, Greene 11 5-6 27, Chatfield 5 6-7 19, Bing 1 0-0 2, Ferry 0 0-0 0, Evans 2 0-0 5, Rice 0 1-1 1, Moore 3 0-0 7, Leach 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-14 61.
St. Francis Prep 15 10 19 12 – 56
Pace Academy 10 11 12 28 – 61
3-point goals – St. Francis Prep 8 (Chen, Raymond, Pascarelli 3, Moore, Fason, Sacko), Pace Academy 5 (Chatfield 3, Evans, Moore). Total fouls – St. Francis Prep 16, Pace Academy 13. Fouled out – Anthony. Technical – None.
West Catholic Prep (Pa.) 51, Trinity (Ky.) 39
TRINITY (39)
Chandler 0 0-0 0, Vasser 1 0-0 2, Toller 0 0-0 0, Long 0 0-0 0, McClain 4 1-2 11, J. Johnson 3 2-2 10, Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, A. Johnson 7 2-2 16, Frasher 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0, Hornek 0 0-0 0, Walls 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 5-7 39.
WEST CATHOLIC PREP (51)
Clark 9 6-8 25, Stanford 3 5-6 11, Banner 0 0-0 0, Walker 2 2-4 6, Wilbanks-Acqui 3 0-1 6, Perez 0 0-0 0, Muhammed 0 0-0 0, Cole 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 13-19 51.
Trinity 14 12 6 7 – 39
West Catholic Prep 9 15 13 14 – 51
3-point goals – Trinity 4 (McClain 2, J. Johnson 2), West Catholic Prep 2 (Clark, Cole). Total fouls – Trinity 17, West Catholic Prep 14. Fouled out – McClain. Technical – West Catholic Prep bench.
Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 71, Greeneville 59
GREENEVILLE (59)
Price 2 0-0 4, Woolsey 1 0-0 2, Goad 0 0-0 0, Dabbs 6 1-2 15, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Thompson 7 0-0 16, Taylor 0 0-0 0, McGill 2 0-0 6, Lester 4 0-1 9, Williams 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 1-3 59.
MADISON-RIDGELAND (71)
Magee 3 2-5 8, Smith 0 2-2 2, Alexander 7 0-0 15, Yates 3 0-0 6, Russell 0 4-4 4, Hubbard 8 3-5 21, Hollis 0 0-0 0, Halley 5 1-1 15. Totals 26 12-17 71.
Greeneville 11 18 14 16 – 59
Madison-Ridgeland 22 15 21 13 – 71
3-point goals – Greeneville 8 (Dabbs 2, Thompson 2, McGill 2, Lester, Williams), Madison-Ridgeland 7 (Alexander, Hubbard 2, Halley 4). Total fouls – Greeneville 15, Madison-Ridgeland 7. Fouled out – Dabbs. Technical – None.
North Mecklenburg 59, Webb (Knoxville) 50
Lentz 0-3 0-0 0, Pompey 3-6 0-0 8, Walls 7-16 0-0 17, Swearangen 0-1 0-0 0, Young 3-3 0-0 6, Bowers 1-1 0-0 2, Ingram 4-11 3-3 13, Tolsman 2-2 0-0 4, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 3-3 50.
NORTH MECKLENBURG (59)
Evans 4-9 0-0 10, Foy 5-7 5-6 15, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 6-9 3-3 20, Pierce 2-5 0-0 4, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 4-6 0-0 8, Evans 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-37 8-9 59.
Webb School 12 16 10 12—50
North Mecklenburg 12 11 19 17—59
3-point goals – Webb 7-24 (Walls 3-7, Pompey 2-4, Ingram 2-8, Swearangen 0-1, Barrett 0-1, Lentz 0-3), NM 7-15 (Maxwell 5-8, Evans 2-4, Foy 0-1, Pierce 0-2). Rebounds – Webb 14 (Walls 6), NM 24 (Evans 9). Assists – Webb 10 (Young 4), NM 6 (Evans 4). Total fouls – Webb 5, NM 7. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Myers Park 66, Norcross 62
MYERS PARK (66) – White Jr. 14, Paraison 3, Boswell 17, Lynch 0, Mohammed 9, Strong 20, Walters 3. Totals 23-52 13-23 66.
NORCROSS (62) – Abdur-Rahman 16, Jordan 9, Panoam 23, Bond 5, Ojukwu 7, Moulder 0, Watkins 2, M. Pace 0, Saulsberry 0. Totals 18-41 18-27 62.
Myers Park 15 15 21 15—66
Norcross 10 19 14 19—62
3-point goals – MP 7-19 (Boswell 3-5, Walters 1-1, White Jr. 1-1, Paraison 1-2, Mohammed 1-7, Strong 0-1, Lynch 0-2), Norcross 8-17 (Jordan 3-4, Panoam 2-4, Abdur-Rahman 2-8, Bond 1-1). Rebounds – MP 36 (White Jr., Mohammed 10), Norcross 24 (Panoam 7). Assists – MP 12 (Mohammed 4), Norcross 7 (Moulder 4). Total fouls – MP 22, Norcross 22. Fouled out – Panoam, Bond, M. Pace. Technicals – none.
Westminster 58, North Mecklenburg 55
NORTH MECKLENBURG (55) – I. Evans 7-22 0-0 16, Foy 3-11 0-0 7, Maxwell 8-20 4-4 23, Pierce 2-6 0-0 5, Jenkins 2-5 0-2 4, C. Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 4-6 55.
WESTMINSTER (58) –Carey 3-6 1-3 8, Wimbley 6-10 3-4 17, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Lloyd 6-17 1-2 16, Costanza 4-11 5-7 15, Police 1-4 0-0 2, Conningsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 9-13 58.
N. Mecklenburg 18 7 20 10-55
Westminster 15 17 11 15-58
3-point goals – NM 7-29 (Maxwell 3, Evans 2, Foy, Pierce), W 9-22 (Lloyd 3, Wimbley 3, Costanza 2, Carey). Assists – NM 9 (Pierce 4), W 7 (Costanzo), Rebounds – NM 38 (Evans 10), W (Carey, Wimbley 10). Total fouls –NM 13, W 11. Fouled out – none.
***
Radford 56, George Wythe 42
RADFORD (56) – Prioleau 8, Cormany 17, Kelly 25, Woodford 3, DeHart-Lewis 0, Kanipe 1, Ferguson 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (42) – T. Rainey 3, Huff 0, B. Rainey 2, Kirtner 10, Goode 14, Campbell 11, Pulliam 2.
Radford 9 11 16 20—56
George Wythe 13 13 3 13—42
3-point goals – Radford 3 (Cormany, Kelly, Woodford), GW 4 (Goode 3, T. Rainey).
Lebanon 69, Virginia High 63
LEBANON (69) – Hertig 1 0-0 2, Wess 3 2-4 9, Vencill 0 0-0 0, Keene 8 3-3 20, Lambert 9 0-0 20, Musick 1 0-0 3, Reece 6 2-4 15, Tatum 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-11 69.
VIRGINIA HIGH (63) – Worley 11 0-1 24, Owens 1 0-0 2, Cheers 0 0-0 0, Green 1 1-1 3, Carpenter 6 0-1 15, Mozell 4 0-0 12, Woolen 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Lang 1 1-2 4. Totals 25 2-5 63.
Lebanon 12 16 17 11 13—69
Virginia High 11 10 17 18 7—63
3-point goals – Lebanon 6 (Lambert 2, Wess, Keene, Musick, Reece), Virginia High 11 (Mozell 4, Carpenter 3, Green, Lang). Total fouls – Lebanon 12, Virginia High 16. Fouled out — Green. Technicals – none.
Eastside 68, Rye Cove 39
RYE COVE (39)
Barnette 0, McElyea 2, Osborne 6, Chavez 0, T.Darnell 0, Rollins 3, L.Jessee 5, J.Jessee 0, Roach-Hodge 12, Bowen 11.
EASTSIDE (68)
C.Mullins 8, Sutherland 3, Ramey 6, Fields 2, Elliott 0, Gillenwater 3, Johnson 3, S.Mullins 7, Collins 6, Raymond 0, E.Mullins 0, Hilton 1, Slagle 0, Lawson 8, McCoy 21.
Rye Cove 11 13 11 4 — 39
Eastside 11 17 21 14 —63
3-point goals: RC 6 (Bowen 3, Roach-Hodge, L.Jessee, Osborne); ES 5 (C.Mullins 2, Ramey 2, Ramey, Gillenwater).
Shelby Valley (Ky.) 70, Marion 53
SHELBY VALLEY (70)
Fuller 13, Brown 3, Osborne 2, Johnson 14, Lovins 2, Phillips 18, Sykes 18.
MARION (53)
Langston 9, Keheley 2, Osborne 19, Wolfe 11, Carroll 11, Whitt 0, Dimit 0, Salyers 1, Burchett 0.
Shelby Valley 12 23 17 18 — 70
Marion 7 20 9 17 — 53
3-point goals: SV 9 (Sykes 4, Fuller 3, Brown, Phillips); MAR 4 (Langston, Osborne, Wolfe, Carroll).
Chilhowie 55, Union 48
CHILHOWIE (55)
Booth 0, Hall 26, Nash 0, Sturgill 0, Thomas 18, Tucker 0, Kilbourne 0, Bartuski 11, Williams 0.
UNION (48)
Wharton 6, Bunch 2, Bostic 6, Huff 6, R.Anderson 14, C.Anderson 2, Cochran 6, Reynolds 6.
Chilhowie 10 17 16 12 — 55
Union 14 11 5 18 —48
3-point goals: CH 1 (Bartuski); UN 10 (R.Anderson 4, Wharton 2, Reynolds 2, Huff, Cochran).
Honaker 61, Wise Central 58
HONAKER (61)
P.Musick 18, Whitt 5, Bandy 23, Gill 4, C.Boyd 2, Hilton 0, Hart 5, A.Musick 2, M.Boyd 2.
WISE CENTRAL (58)
P.Collins 12, Boggs 17, E.Collins 13, Church 3, Gillenwater 2, Dotson 11, Collie 0, Carter 0, Kiser 0.
Honaker 17 12 15 17 — 61
Wise Central 15 11 16 16 — 58
3-point goals: HK 2 (P.Musick, Whitt); WC 10 (Boggs 5, Dotson 3, P.Collins 2).
Abingdon 63, William Byrd 53
ABINGDON (63)
Honaker 7, Turman 7, Ketron 7, Osborne 13, Ramsey 29, Rogers 0, Pomrenke 9, Lambert 0, Dotson 0.
WILLIAM BYRD (53)
Childress 10, Board 11, Eads 11, Hairston 5, Webb 5, English 9, Rosser 2.
Abingdon 22 15 14 12 — 63
William Byrd 18 14 8 13 — 53
3-point goals: AB 3 (Honaker 2, Turman); WB 9 (Board 3, English 3, Eads, Hairston, Webb).
Rural Retreat 57, Eastern Montgomery 36
RURAL RETREAT (57)
Smelser 5, Roberts 12, Shelton 1, Crockett 13, Hight 8, Musser 6, Gilman 5, Dutton 0, Worley 3, C.Carrico 2, Peake 0, I.Carrico 2,
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (36)
Bruce 8, Caldwell 9, Sutphin 3, Underwood 11, Baty 1, Henard 0, Brown 3, Lawson 1.
Rural Retreat 18 19 9 11 — 57
Eastern Montgomery 6 7 10 13 —36
3-point goals: RR 5 (Roberts 2, Crockett, Hight, Worley); EM 3 (Caldwell 2, Bruce).
KACHEA 67, Castlewood 50
KACHEA (67)
Damond 9, Root 8, Beach 13, Thompson 10, Joyner 2, Bridges 4, Cercone 10, Deboard 6, A.Joyner 7.
CASTLEWOOD (50)
Sanders 5, King 0, Glovier 3, Dishman 27, Harvey 2, Phillips 6, Dotson 6.
KACHEA 19 7 16 6 — 50
Castlewood 15 19 24 11 — 67
3-point goals: KC 6 (Thompson, Damond, Root, Beach, Cercone) ; CW 4 (Phillips 2, Sanders, Glovier).
GIRLS
Twin Valley 69, Jenkins (Ky.) 21
TWIN VALLEY (69)
Gross 7, Lester 5, Moore 19, Deskins 2, Hawthorne 23, Bales 9, H.Vencill 2, J.Vencilll 3.
JENKINS, Ky. (21)
Fields 1, Firth 2, Richie 12, A.Fields 2, Bates 2, Chipahua 2.
3-point goals: JK 0; TV 5 (Bales 3, Gross 1, J.Vencill).
Richlands 58, Abingdon 46
RICHLANDS (58)
Trivette 24, Lee 0, Humphrey 0, Queen 9, Reynolds 3, Altizer 2, Rife 9, Lamie 11.
ABINGDON (46)
Smith 0, Green 15, Baker 11, O’Quinn 8, Waters 7, Jennings 0, Ball 0, Fullen 0, Buddington 5.
Richlands 21 9 13 15 — 58
Abingdon 11 22 9 4—46
3-point goals: RL 2 (Lamie 2); AB 6 (Baker 2, O’Quinn 2, Waters, Buddington).
Virginia High 61, Lee High 38
LEE HIGH (38)
Seals 0, Sage 4, Hammonds 18, Garrett 9, Carter 0, Duncan 5, Hall 2, Johnson 0, Bates 0.
VIRGINIA HIGH (61)
Wilson 19, Wright 8, Hutton 2, Page 3, Carpenter 7, Cobb 9, McCloud 2, M.Kariuki 9, T.Kariuki 2.
Lee High 4 16 7 11 —38
Virginia High 8 19 21 13 — 61
3-point goals: LE 2 (Hammonds, Duncan); VH 6 (Cobb 2, Wright 2, Wilson M.Kariuki).
Marion 54, Lebanon 25
LEBANON (25)
Horne 2, Chloe Couch 9, Brooks 2, Carey Keene 8, Sykes 2, Keys 2.
MARION (54)
Pennington 3, Osborne 8, Whitt 6, Widener 6, Ella Moss 14, Cameron Greer 10, Langston 7.
Lebanon 4 4 7 10 — 25
Marion 14 14 13 13 — 54
3-point goals: LB 0; MR 4 (Osborne, Widener, Greer, Langston).
Rural Retreat 35, Narrows 23
RURAL RETREAT (35)
Moore 17, Fiscus 11, Davidson 1, Crigger 1, Irvin 2, Fortuner 3.
NARROWS (22)
Bowles 9, Johnson 4, Spencer 9, Cook 1.
Narrows 4 2 13 4 — 23
Rural Retreat 11 13 4 7 — 35
3-point goals: NR 1 (Bowles 1); RR 0.
LATE THURSDAY
BOYS
Virginia High 54, Wise Central 52
VIRGINIA HIGH (54)
Worley 20, Owens 0, Cheers 3, Green 4, Carpenter 7, Mozell 15, Lang 0, Smith 3, Woolen 3.
WISE CENTRAL (52)
P.Collins 9, Boggs 10, E.Collins 17, Church 4, Gillenwater 2, Collie 0, Dotson 10, Carter 0.
Virginia High 15 17 12 10 — 54
Wise Central 18 7 12 17 — 52
3-point goals: VH 5 (Mozell 2, Cheers, Carpenter, Woolen); WC 5 (Dotson 3, P.Collins, Boggs).
Karns 74, West Ridge 64
WEST RIDGE (64)
Horne 8, Witcher 20, Sherfey 5, Gill 0, Harris 7, Frazier 1, Leming 9, Tate 0, Arnold 14.
KARNS (74)
J.J. Faulkner 23, B.Faulkner 8, Sutton 3, Roberts 6, Hale 3, Lockhart 6, Hunter 2, Aiden Goins 23.
West Ridge 14 18 20 12 —64
Knox Karns 24 18 9 23 — 74
3-point goals: WR 10 (Witcher 3, Leming 3, Horne 2, Sherfey, Harris); KK 4 (Goins, J.Faulkner, B.Faulkner, Sutton).