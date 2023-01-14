 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Boxes

  • 0

GIRLS

John Battle 47, Virginia High 43

VIRGINIA HIGH (43) – Wilson 1 2-9 5, Wright 1 0-0 3, Martin 0 0-0 0, Hutton 3 3-4 12, Carpenter 4 0-0 8, Cobb 1 0-0 2, McCloud 0 0-2 0, M. Kariuki 3 0-0 7, T. Kariuki 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 5-15 43.

JOHN BATTLE (47) – McKee 1 1-5 3, Ralston 2 1-4 6, Wallace 6 6-10 18, Kelley 3 2-2 9, Bishop 2 7-14 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, Odum 0 0-0 0, Blaylock 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 17-35 47.

Virginia High 7 10 12 8 6—43

John Battle 11 10 2 14 10—47

3-point goals – VHS 8 (Hutton 3, T. Kariuki 2, Wilson, Wright, M. Kariuki), JB 2 (Ralston, Kelley). Total fouls – VHS 24, JB 19. Fouled out – Wright, Cobb. Technicals – none. JV game – JB won, 33-12.

Wise County Central 71, Honaker 43 

WISE CENTRAL (71) – Mullins 0 4-4 4, Jordan 4 1-3 11, Brickey 5 1-2 14, McAmis 6 13-13 27, Looney 5 0-0 10, Salyer 0 0-0 0, Youmessi 0 1-2 1, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Sturgill 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 20-24 71.

Honaker 4 10 13 16—43

Wise Central 14 18 23 16—71

3-point goals – Honaker 2 (Ray, Stevens), Wise Central 7 (Brickey 3, Jordan 2, McAmis 2). Total fouls – Honaker 22, Wise Central 21. Fouled out - Stevens. Technicals – none.

Richlands 53, Hurley 20

HURLEY (20) 

Jada Hilton 6, Haga 2, Rylee Jackson 10, Stacy 2. 

RICHLANDS (53)

Annsley Trivette 20, Arin Rife 10, Carrie Humphrey 9, Queen 6, Reynolds 3, Lee 3, Altizer 2. 

Hurley   2 4 12 2 - 20 

Richlands   21 17 8 7 - 53 

3-point goals: HR 4 (Hilton 2, Jackson 2); RL 4 (Humphrey 3, Reynolds). JV-RL 43-12. 

Sullivan East 66, Unaka 50

UNAKA (50)

Ramsey 25, E. Taylor 2, H. Taylor 9, Yontz 0, Harrell 0, Faust 4, Dugger 4, Hague 6. 

SULLIVAN EAST (66)

Cox 0, McCarter 9, Hurley 0, Bradford 0, Cairns 2, Brewer 0, Hicks7, Hare 33, Holly 0, Ashbrook 5, Johnson 10. 

Unaka 8 8 15 19 -- 50

Sullivan East 12 17 16 21 -- 66

3-point goals: UN 6 (Ramsey 3, H. Taylor 3); SE 4 (Hare 2, Ashbrook, McCarter). 

BOYS

Virginia High 55, John Battle 47

VIRGINIA HIGH (55) – Mozell 2 0-0 4, Worley 8 5-7 23, Owens 1 1-2 3, Long 0 0-1 0, Woolen 1 0-0 3, Cheers 0 0-0 0, Green 1 0-0 3, Martin 5 3-3 13, Smith 0 2-2 2, Carpenter 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-15 55.

JOHN BATTLE (47) – Barr 0 0-0 0,. Bailey 2 1-3 6, Meade 2 0-1 4, Emerson 0 0-0 0, Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Ratliff 7 4-6 22, Dancer 2 1-2 6, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Owens 0 0-0 0, Gobble 3 2-4 9. Totals 16 8-16 47.

Virginia High13 6 15 21—55

John Battle 14 5 10 18—47

3-point goals – VHS 4 (Worley 2, Woolen, Green), JB 7 (Ratliff 4, Bailey, Dancer, Gobble). Total fouls – VHS 19, JB 16. Fouled out – none. Technicals – VHS bench. JV game – VHS won, 45-27.

Sullivan East 79, Unaka 56

UNAKA (56)

Wilson 2, Lewis 2, Douglas 2, Joc-z Blamo 8, Dayton 2, Ramsey 36, Powell 4.

SULLIVAN EAST (79)

Witcher 6, Lowe 3, Ringley 5, Donahue 0, Ridlehuber 3, Cross 13, Fisher 31, Laisure 18.

Unaka 12 11 15 18 - 56

Sullivan East 11 20 26 22 - 69

3-point goals: UN 0; SE 6 (Witcher, Lowe, Ringley, Ridlehuber, Cross, Fisher).

Richlands 58, Hurley 48  

HURLEY (48)

May 5, Landon Bailey 10, Matney 0, Thomas Gilbert 23, Hurley 6, Adkins 4 

RICHLANDS (58) 

Newberry 2, Gavin Ratliff 11, Blankenship 3, Lane Reynolds 8, Boyd 4, Calton Mullins 22, Lewis 0, Addair 5, Herndon 3. 

Hurley  10  8  12  18  - 48 

Richlands  11  14  16  17  -  58 

3-point goals: HR 6 (Gilbert 2, Hurley 2, May, Bailey); RL 5 (Reynolds 2, Blankenship 1, Mullins 1, Herndon).  

Honaker 63, Wise Central 24

HONAKER (63)

Musick 3 2-2 8, Whitt 4 1-1 11, Barphart 1 0-0 3, Bandy 6 0-1 12, Gill 3 1-1 8, Hart 2 0-1 4, C.Boyd 4 2-2 11, M.Boyd 3 0-0 6.

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (24)

Kiser 0 0-0 0, Boggs 1 0-0 3, Collins 5 5-7 15, Church 0 2-4 2, Collie 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Dotson 1 0-0 3, Gillenwater 0 1-2 1, Villard 0 0-0 0.

Honaker 17 17 16 13 - 63

Wise Central 8 7 9 0 - 24

3-point goals: HK 5 (Whitt 2, Barphart, Gill, C.Boyd); WC 2 (Dotson, Boggs).

