Prep Boxes

BOYS
Arby's Classic
West Catholic Prep (Pa.) 62, THS 41
WEST CATHOLIC PREPARATORY (62)
Clark 8 0-1 18, Jennings 2 0-0 4, Stanford 5 0-1 10, Banner 0 0-0 0, Walker 1 1-3 3, Wilbanks-Acqui 4 6-6 14, Perez 3 0-0 7, Singleton 0 0-0 0, Muhammed 1 0-0 3, Cole 1 0-0 3, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-11 62.
TENNESSEE HIGH (41)
Brown 2 1-4 7, Sizemore 1 0-0 3, C. Musick 7 4-6 19, Fritts 0 0-0 0, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Phipps 0 0-0 0, Singleton 0 0-0 0, D. Musick 1 0-0 3, Dufore 2 1-2 5, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-12 41.
West Catholic Prep 6 14 19 23 – 62
Tennessee High 6 7 15 13 – 41
3-point goals – West Catholic Prep 5 (Clark 2, Perez, Muhammed, Cole), THS 5 (Brown 2, Sizemore, C. Musick, D. Musick). Total fouls – West Catholic Prep 13, THS 15. Fouled out – Phipps. Technical – None.
Trinity (Ky.) 48, Fulton 46
FULTON (46)
Smith 0 0-0 0, D. Kimber 4 2-4 11, Jackson 3 3-4 10, Lewis 2 4-4 9, T. Kimber 2 0-0 4, Wrancher 1 2-2 5, Turner 0 0-0 0, Baptiste 0 0-0 0, Lee 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 11-14 46.
TRINITY (48)
Chandler 0 2-2 2, Vasser 2 2-2 6, Toller 1 1-2 3, Long 0 0-0 0, McClain 6 5-5 21, J. Johnson 2 0-1 4, A. Johnson 3 1-2 7, Walls 1 2-2 5. Totals 15 13-16 48.
Fulton 13 6 11 16 – 46
Trinity 11 14 11 12 – 48
3-point goals – Fulton 5 (D. Kimber, Jackson, Lewis, Wrancher, Lee), Trinity 5 (McClain 4, Walls). Total fouls – Fulton 14, Trinity 19. Fouled out – Toller. Technical – Jackson.
Pace Academy (Ga.) 96, Twin Springs 28
TWIN SPRINGS (28)
Owens 1 4-4 7, Mullins 1 0-0 3, Lane 1 0-2 3, Kilgore 0 1-4 1, Horne 3 2-6 9, Dingus 0 0-0 0, Castle 0 0-0 0, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Cox 0 0-0 0, Calhoun 0 0-0 0, Counts 1 1-2 3, Salyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-16 28.
PACE ACADEMY (96)
Madison 5 0-0 10, Greene 4 4-4 12, Chatfield 3 4-4 12, Bing 3 4-6 10, Ferry 6 2-2 18, Evans 6 0-0 14, Avery 2 0-0 4, Rice 3 2-2 9, Moore 1 3-4 5, Leach 1 0-0 2, Jeffries 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 19-22 96.
Twin Springs 3 3 14 8 – 28
Pace Academy 27 21 31 17 – 96
3-point goals – Twin Springs 5 (Owens, Mullins, Lane, Horne, Counts), Pace Academy 9 (Chatfield 2, Ferry 4, Evans 2, Rice). Total fouls – Twin Springs 12, Pace Academy 20. Fouled out – Owens, Leach. Technical – None.
St. Francis Prep (N.Y.) 83, D-B 44
SAINT FRANCIS PREPARATORY SCHOOL (83)
Chen 0 0-0 0, Raymond 2 0-0 5, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Pascarelli 5 6-6 17, Anthony 2 5-6 10, Moore 0 0-0 0, Wang 2 0-0 5, Michel 3 3-4 10, Douvres 2 0-0 6, Simfukwe 0 1-2 1, Fason 6 0-0 13, Sacko 5 0-0 13. Totals 28 15-18 83.
DOBYNS-BENNETT (44)
Gillespie 9 2-3 24, Potts 1 3-3 5, Dixon 1 0-1 2, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Cassell 0 0-0 0, Hurd 0 0-0 0, McHugh 0 2-2 2, Dawson 2 1-2 5, Hayworth 2 0-0 4, Franklin 0 0-0 0, Ali 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Godsey 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-11 44.
St. Francis Prep 22 22 23 16 – 83
Dobyns-Bennett 10 12 13 9 – 44
3-point goals – St. Francis Prep 12 (Raymond, Phillips, Pascarelli, Anthony, Wang, Michel, Douvres 2, Fason, Sacko 3). D-B 4 (Gillespie 4). Total fouls – St. Francis Prep 11, D-B 16. Fouled out – None. Technical – None.
Norcross 71, Madison-Ridgeland 70
MADISON-RIDGELAND (70) – Magee 5-8 4-5 14, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 6-9 0-0 16, Yates 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 11-27 8-11 34, Hollis 0-0 0-0 0, Hailey 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-49 12-16 70.
NORCROSS (71) - Abdur-Rahman 7-15 0-1 16, Zhang 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 7-16 0-3 15, Panoam 6-10 5-7 18, S. Bond 3-13 1-4 9, Ujukwu 2-2 1-1 5, Watkins 2-3 0-0 6, Pace 1-2 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 8-16 71.
Madison 17 16 22 11 4-70
Norcross 12 12 17 25 5-71
3-point goals – N 6-16 (Abdur-Rahman 2, Watkins, Jordan, Panoam, Bond), MRA 10-22 (Alexander 4, Hubbard 4, Hailey 2). Assists – N 10 (Jordan, Panoam 3), MRA 11 (Hubbard 4). Rebounds – N 34 (Jordan 18), MRA 27 (Magee 13). Total fouls – N 19, MRA 15. Fouled out – none.
Myers Park 64, Greeneville 31
MYERS PARK (64) – White Jr. 6-8 1-2 14, Paraison 1-4 0-0 3, Boswell 2-4 1-1 6, Early 0-1 0-0 0, Domington 1-1 0-0 2, Lynch 3-5 0-1 6, Barber 0-0 1-2 1, Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Mohammed 5-8 4-5 16, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Strong 7-10 1-2 15, Walters 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-42 9-15 64.
GREENEVILLE (31) – Price 1-5 0-1 3, Woolsey 0-1 0-0 0, Goad 1-3 0-0 3, Dabbs 4-12 0-1 10, Pillar 0-0 0-0 0, Beets 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-2 0, Thompson 5-13 1-2 13, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, McGill 0-2 0-0 0, Laws 0-0 0-0 0, Lester 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 12-44 1-6 31.
Myers Park 19 11 23 11—64
Greeneville 10 11 5 5—31
3-point goals – MP 5-10 (Mohammad 2-3, White Jr. 1-1, Boswell 1-1, Paraison 1-3, Lynch 0-1, Walters 0-1), Greeneville 6-24 (Dabbs 2-7, Thompson 2-8, Goad 1-1, Price 1-3, Woolsey 0-1, Beets 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Lester 0-2). Rebounds – MP 36 (White Jr., Domingo 6), Greeneville 17 (Thompson 6). Assists – MP 15 (Boswell 6), Greeneville 3 (Dabbs 2). Total fouls – MP 13, Greeneville 12. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Westminster 80, Christ School 69
CHRIST SCHOOL (69) - Cokley 4-7 1-1 11, Richardson 5-16 1-2 13, Briggs 9-21 1-1 23, Wilkins 3-11 7-7 15, Bowe 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Ahart 0-0 0-0 0, Pethel 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 24-61 11-15 69.
WESTMINSTER (80) – Harvin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 3-6 4-8 10, Wimbley 8-9 0-0 18, Livingston 2-3 0-0 4, Lloyd 9-12 3-3 25, Costanza 4-9 7-8 15, Dorcivil 0-0 0-0 0, Police 4-5 0-4 8, Reece 0-0 0-0 0, Conningsby 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-47 14-23 80.
Christ School 13 13 24 19-69
Westminster 16 27 12 25-80
3-point goals – CS 10-27 (Briggs 4, Richards 2, Cokley 2, Pethel, Wilkins), W 6-15 (Lloyd 4, Wimbley 2). Assists – CS 10 (Wilkins 5), W 14 (Carey 5). Rebounds – CS 32 (Robinson, Briggs 8), W 26 (Costanza 6). Total fouls – CS 20, W 13. Fouled out – Richards, Cokley.
***
BOYS
Marion 58, Rye Cove 46
MARION (58)
Whitt 3, Langston 4, Osborne 16, Wolfe 14, Carroll 15, Keheley 6, Sawyers 0, Dimit 0, Cregger 0, Davis 1, Oakes.
RYE COVE (46)
Barnette 0, Osborne 13, Chavez 3, Roach-Hodge 13, Bowen 6 McElyea 6, Rollins 1, L.Jessee 0, J.Jessee 3, Darnell 1.
Marion 7 20 14 17 - 58
Rye Cove 13 9 6 18 - 46
3-point goals: MR 1 (Osborne); RC 4 (Osborne 2, McElyea, J.Jessee).
Lebanon 52, Honaker 27
LEBANON (52)
Hertig 7, Wess 6, Keene 19, Lambert 5, Reece 6, H.Musick 6, Vencill 0, Breeding 0, Tatum 3, Patrick 0.
HONAKER (27)
P.Musick 11, Bandy 0, Gill 0, Hart 0, C.Boyd 4, Whitt 3, A.Musick 4, M.Boyd 0, Hilton 0, Barnhart 0.
Lebanon 15 10 18 9 - 52
Honaker 5 9 3 10 - 27
3-point goals: LB 5 (Keene 2, Hertig, Lambert, Tatum); HK 1 (Bandy).
Abingdon 69, Hidden Valley 57
ABINGDON (69)
Honaker 7, Turman 3, Ketron 15, Osborne 13, Ramsey 19, Rogers 3, Lambert 0, Dotson 9.
HIDDEN VALLEY (57)
Clarke 2, Bartlett 6, Johnson 30, Torrence 2, Bass 5, Nichols 9. Harmon 0, Womaldorf 0.
Abingdon 18 18 14 19 - 69
Hidden Valley 21 5 18 13 - 57
3-point goals: AB 6 (Dotson 3, Honaker, Turman, Rogers; HV 5 (Bartlett 2, Johnson 2, Bass).
Montcalm W.Va. 74, Twin Valley 63
TWIN VALLEY (63)
C.Cooper 8, B.Cooper 1, Fuller 21, I.Cooper 2, Thompson 9, Lester 17, Presley 5.
MONTCALM (74)
L.Carver 14, Whitt 19, Fink 9, Cline 5, N.Carver 4, Nool 18, Hicks 6.
Twin Valley 8 23 14 18 - 63
Montcalm 21 12 17 19 - 74
3-point goals: TV 4 (C.Cooper 2, Fuller, Thompson); MC 2 (Carver, Fink). JV: MT 28-26.
Jenkins Ky. 62, Hurley 45
HURLEY (45)
Landon Bailey 26, Landon Adkins 12, Mullins 4, May 2, Matney 1.
JENKINS (Ky.) 62
Davis 1, Webb 7, Bradyn Sexton 14, Malachi Fields 14, Gavin Gibson 13, Hayes 7, Stewart 6.
Hurley 11 10 12 12 - 45
Jenkins 17 17 15 13 - 62
3-point goals: HR 5 (Bailey 5); JK 4 (Hayes, Gibson, Webb, Sexton). JV-JK won.
GIRLS
Honaker 44, Twin Springs 16
TWIN SPRINGS (16)
Taylor 0, Dunn 11, Dooley 0, Larkins 0, M.Gillenwater 0, Davidson 1, Cagle 0, R.Gillenwater 0, Keith 4.
HONAKER (44)
Jessee 5, Hart 2, McNulty 18, Nolley 12, Miller 5, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 2, Farmer 0, Martin 0.
Twin Springs 5 2 8 1 - 16
Honaker 11 12 10 9 - 44
3-point goals: TS 1 (Dunn); HK 3 (Nolley 2, Miller). JV-HK 20-18.
Grundy 63, Grace Christian Academy 60
GRUNDY (63)
Armendariz 1, Looney 15, Bostic 14, Dotson 2, Compton 10, Belcher 9, Estep 12.
GRACE CHRISTIAN (60)
Harris 17, N.Kaye 10, M.Kaye 10, Spencer 10, Rubin 7, Elam 4, Brooks 2.
Grundy 18 18 11 16 - 63
Grace Christian 20 14 16 10 - 60
3-point goals: GR 6 (Bostic 2, Compton 2, Estep, Looney); GC 8 (Harris 4, Spencer 2, Rubin, M.Kaye).
Marion 54, John Battle 47
JOHN BATTLE (47)
McKee 4, Ralston 18, Wallace 2, Kelley 12, Bishop 7, Smith 2, Odum 2, Singleton 0, Blaylock 0.
MARION (54)
Pennington 2, Whitt 5, Osborne 18, Widener 3, Moss 17, Greer 5, Langston 4.
John Battle 10 9 13 15 - 47
Marion 16 7 13 18 - 54
3-point goals: JB 4 (Ralston 2, Bishop 2); MR 4 (Osborne 2, Widener, Greer). JV-JB 28-16.
Bland Co. 46, Rural Retreat 44
RURAL RETREAT (44)
B. Moore 13 (12 rbs), Fiscus 22, Cox 3, Crigger 2, Bailey 11, T. Moore 2
BLAND COUNTY (46)
Rasnake 1, Sandlin 2, M. Tindall 20, Dillow 13, B. Sanders 4, Meadows 4, D. Sanders 2
Bland Co. 8. 13. 11 14 -- 46
Rural Retreat 9 8. 10 17 -- 44
3-point goals: Bland Co. 5 (M. Tindall 3, Dillow 2) Rural Retreat 4 (Fiscus 3, Cox 1) JV: Bland Co.
Tennessee High 56, Atlantic, Fla. 7
ATLANTIC (Fla.) 7
E.Johnson 1, Martin 0, Dickerson 2, Livingston 0, Whitfield 4, Slayton 0, Ramos 0, Sanchez 0, Paul 0.
TENNESSEE HIGH (56)
Carter 5, Flaherty 2, Cross 10, Kinch 12, Foote 8, Wilson 2, Wolfenbarger 2, West 2, Haga 4, Tabor 4, Canter 5.
Atlantic 1 2 0 4 - 7
Tennessee High 20 21 5 8 - 56
3-point goals: AT 0; TH 1 (Kinch).
Holston 51, Rye Cove 45
RYE COVE (45)
Harless 18, Hood 2, Love 0, Holland 6, Mosley 0, Gibson 7, G.Turner 12, J.Turner 0.
HOLSTON (51)
Cobler 0, Bowman 2, M.Turner 10, Parks 8, Musser 4, Keith 12, Widener 15, Crabtree 0.
Rye Cove 10 7 13 15 - 45
Holston 17 15 8 11 - 51
3-point goals: RC 4 (Holland 2, Harless 2); HL 4 (Turner, Parks, Keith, Widener).
BOYS
Late Wednesday
West Ridge 72, Knox Carter 69
WEST RIDGE (72)
Avery Horne 19, Wade Witcher 13, Sherfey 3, Will Harris 10, Trey Frazier 10, Leming 6, Tate 0, Dawson Arnold 11.
KNOX CARTER (69)
Zane Brown 18, Nick Ellis 13, McNew 7, Smith 8, Gage Hutchinson 15, Wilson 0, Shuford 0, Oliver 3, Blankenship 5.
West Ridge 16 18 22 16 - 72
Knox Carter 16 8 13 32 - 69
3-point goals: WR 7 (Leming 2, Harris 2, Witcher, Horne, Sherfey; K 8 (Brown 4, Ellis 2, Smith 2).