BOYS
Abingdon 75, Lord Botetourt 70
LORD BOTETOURT (70) – Meade 12 0-0 29, Dowdy 4 0-0 12, Kidd 0 0-0 0, Crawford 6 0-1 16, Bannwart 0 2-4 2, Lovern 0 0-0 0, Lang 0 0-0 0, Wells 2 0-0 5, Cronise 3 0-0 6, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-5 70.
ABINGDON (75) – Pomrenke 1 1-3 3, Honaker 4 3-6 13, Ketron 2 1-2 5, Osborne 10 4-6 25, Ramsey 9 3-5 22, Rogers 2 0-0 4, Lambert 0 0-0 0, Turman 0 0-0 0, Dotson 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 12-22 75.
Lord Botetourt 13 18 17 10 9 3—70
Abingdon 12 19 18 9 9 8—75
3-point goals – LB 14 (Meade 5, Dowdy 4, Crawford 4, Wells), Abingdon 5 (Honaker 2, Osborne, Ramsey, Dotson). Total fouls – LB 21, Abingdon 11. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
People are also reading…
Tennessee High 69, Sullivan East 49
SULLIVAN EAST (49)
Witcher 4 0-0 11, Lowe 1 0-0 2, Grubbs 0 0-0 0, Donohue 0 0-0 0, Ridlehuber 0 0-0 0, Cross 6 2-5 15, Fisher 3 1-3 7, Laisure 6 2-3 14. Totals 20 5-11 49
TENNESSEE HIGH (69)
Brown 5 1-2 12, Sizemore 1 0-0 3, Musick 14 6-6 35, Fritts 1 0-0 3, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Phipps 1 0-0 2, Singleton 0 0-0 0, Dufore 7 0-0 14, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-8 69
Sullivan East 15 7 11 16 -- 49
Tennessee High 15 15 24 15 -- 69
3-point goals—East 4 (Witcher 3, Cross 1), Tennessee High 4 (Musick 1, Brown 1, Sizemore 1, Fritts 1)
Twin Springs 87, Hurley 32
HURLEY (32) - Hurley 10, Adkins 4, C.Mullins 3, Looney 8, J.Matney 3, Young 4, G.Matney 0, Charles 0, Justice 0, Lester 0.
TWIN SPRINGS (87) -
Bradley Owens 22, Connor Lane 23, Horne 4, Castle 8, Counts 7, I.Mullins 3, Pascual 0, Kilgore 1, Abel Dingus 10, Dunn 1, Hughes 4, Ross 4, Cox 0.
Hurley 7 10 5 10 - 32
Twin Springs 25 30 18 14 - 87
3-point goals: HR 6 (Hurley, Looney, C.Mullins, J.Matney); TS 9 (Owens 3, Castle 2, Lane, Counts, I.Mullins, Horne).
Grundy 55, Lebanon 53
GRUNDY (55) – Looney 18, Johnson 13, Conaway 18, Lester 2, I. Boyd 2, D. Boyd 2.
LEBANON (53) – Hertig 0, Musick 10, Wess 4, Parker 8, Vencill 3, Keen 13, Tatum 0, Reece 15.
Grundy 17 11 8 20—55
Lebanon 16 7 16 14—53
3-point goals – Grundy 2 (Looney, Conaway), Lebanon 5 (Keene 2, Musick, Parker, Reece)
Eastside 76, Chilhowie 53
CHILHOWIE (53) – Booth 5 1-2 13, Hall 3 2-2 9, Nash 1 0-0 3, Bartuski 8 2-4 21, Goodwin 1 0-0 3, Thomas 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 5-10 53.
EASTSIDE (76) - C. Mullins 6 2-2 15, Sutherland 3 2-2 10, Johnson 1 0-0 2, S. Mullins 3 2-3 8, Collins 1 0-0 2, Hilton 0 0-0 0, Lawson 11 2-5 24, McCoy 4 7-7 15. Totals 29 15-19 76.
Chilhowie 9 14 15 15-53
Eastside 22 16 18 20-76
3-point goals – Chilhowie 8 (Bartuski 3, Booth 2, Hall, Nash, Goodwin), Eastside 3 (Sutherland 2, C. Mullins). Total fouls – Chilhowie 17, Eastside 15. Fouled out – none.
George Wythe 83, Craig County 43
CRAIG COUNTY (43) – Lucas 18, Matheney 6, Johnson 0, Parsons 3, Ritter 3, Wolfe 2, R.D. Reynolds 0, Peters 3, Duncan 2, Armes 6
GEORGE WYTHE (83) – Delp 5, T. Rainey 10, Huff 12, B. Rainey 2, Luttrell 14, Goode 10, Campbell 12, Hale 4, Pulliam 4, Martin 10.
Craig County 0 12 5 26—43
George Wythe 28 38 13 4—83
3-point goals – CC 5 (Lucas 3, Parsons, Ritter), GW 10 (T. Rainey 2, Huff 2, Goode 2, Martin 2, Luttrell, Delp).
Honaker 54, J.I. Burton 41
J.I. BURTON (41) – Williams 13, Co. Hart 0, Sturgill 2, Cl. Hart 14, Godsey 5, Tate 3, Lane 0, Reynolds 0, Keys 0, I. Sturgill 0, Gillian 4.
HONAKER (54) – P. Musick 4, Whitt 6, Bandy 18, Gill 3, Hart 5, Lowe 7, C. Boyd 10, M. Boyd 1.
J.I. Burton 2 7 17 15—41
Honaker 18 13 17 6—54
3-point goals – J.I. Burton 4 (Cl. Hart 2, Godsey, Tate), Honaker 6 (Whitt 2, C. Boyd 2, Hart, Bandy).
GIRLS
Twin Valley 67, Rural Retreat 64
TWIN VALLEY (67)
Davis 1 0-0 3, Gross 1 0-0 3, Lester 1 0-0 2, J. Vencill 3 3-4 9, H. Moore 3 7-7 13, H. Vencill 5 5-6 18, Bales 1 0-0 3, Hawthorne 8 0-2 16. TOTALS 23 15-19 67.
RURAL RETREAT (64)
Davidson 0 0-0 0, Fiscus 2 8-12 12, Cox 7 0-2 21, Crigger 3 1-2 7, Bailey 4 0-0 8, Irvin 1 0-0 2, B. Moore 4 3-6 11, Musser 0 0-0 0, T. Moore 1 1-2 3, Fortuner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22 13-24 64.
Twin Valley 16 11 8 15 8 9 – 67
Rural Retreat 20 13 6 11 8 6 – 64
3-point goals – TV 6 (Davis, Gross, H. Vencill 3, Bales), RR 7 (Cox 7). Total fouls – TV 21, RR 16. Fouled out – H. Moore, B. Moore. Technical – None.
Richlands 50, Union 41
UNION (40) - King 0, Blagg 8, Hall 0, McKinney 7, Lopez 0, Abby Slagle 14, Rutherford 0, Hayes 0, Brooke Bailey 12, Henderson 0.
RICHLANDS (51) - Annsley Trivette 20, Lee 0, Queen 4, Reynolds 0, Jaylyn Altizer 12, Rife 6, Erica Lamie 8.
Union 7 9 4 21 - 41
Richlands 2 14 16 18 - 51
3-point goals: UN 8 (Bailey 4, Blagg 2, McKinney, Slagle); RL 3 (Lamie 2, Queen).
Ridgeview 75, Marion 52
RIDGEVIEW (75) - Braelynn Strouth 19, Perry 7, Sutherland 2, Caiti Hill 16, Grant 5, Tsega Mullins 9, Wright 2, Sykes 4, Habaya Abshire 11.
MARION (52) - Osborne 6, Whitt 6, Ella Moss 26, Greer 6, Brooke Langston 8.
Ridgeview 21 18 19 17 - 75
Marion 18 17 8 11 - 53
3-point goals: RV 5 (Abshire 3, Strouth, Mullins); MR 3 (Osborne 3, Moss).
George Wythe 70, Covington 23
COVINGTON (23) - Smith 0, Rose 2, Lauren Bragg 16, S.Bragg 0, Stayton 2, K.Bragg 0, Reynolds 3, Hubbard 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (70) - Makayan Luttrell 12, Jordan Cannoy 14, Abby Berry 13, Scott 2, Tate 9, Faulkner 2, Leonard 7, Malavolti 0, Wolfe 8, Carter-Bennett 3, Repass 0.
Covington 0 9 12 2 - 23
George Wythe 24 22 14 10 - 70
3-point goals: CV 0; GW 10 (Cannoy 4, Wolfe 2, Luttrell, Berry, Tate, Carter-Bennett).
Eastside 60, Grundy 38
GRUNDY (38) - Looney 3 1-2 9, Bostic 1 3-5 5, Dotson 1 0-0 3, Compton 0 0-2 0, Belcher 6 0-4 12, Estep 3 0-0 6, Stacy 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4-13 38.
EASTSIDE (60) - Stanley 0 0-0 0, Bower 1 0-0 2, Bond 0 0-0 0, Carter 6 1-1 13, Clay 10 3-3 23, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Hammons 8 1-1 19, Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 6-7 60.
Grundy 10 9 7 12-38
Eastside 12 18 25 5-60
3-point goals – Grundy 4 (Looney 2, Dotson, Stacy) Eastside 2 (Hammons). Total fouls – Grundy 11, Eastside 12. Fouled out – none.
J.I. Burton 64, Lebanon 21
LEBANON (21) – Varney 0, Horne 0, Chloe Couch 12 Brooks 2, Sykes 0, Hess 0, Jones 2, Campbell 5.
J.I. BURTON (64) – Rehgan Sensabaugh 14, Branham 0, Taylor Phipps 13, A.Phipps 2, Absher 6, Fields 3, Sarah Williams 10, Angela Hollinger 12, Sargent 0, M.Sensabaugh 4,
Lebanon 3 7 11 0 – 21
J.I. Burton 20 15 21 8 – 64
3-point goals: ; LEB 1 (Campbell); JB 1 (Fields).
Wise County Central 84, Tazewell 37
TAZEWELL (37)
Ashton Rowe 11, Nunley 3, Maddie Day 11, Grace Hancock 9, Gillespie 3, Mitchem 0, Wimmer 0.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (84)
Mullins 5, Salyer 4, Slemp 0, Youmessi 1, Jordan 15, Kawson 3, Brickey 9, Tompkins 2, McAmis 25, Sturgill 2, Villanueva 0, Looney 18.
Tazewell 5 13 12 7 – 37
Wise County Central 23 21 26 14 – 84
3-point goals: TZ 5 (Day 3, Rowe, Nunley); WC5 (McAmis 2, Jordan, Lawson, Brickey).
Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32
ABINGDON (32) - Nichols 0, Matney 0, Smith 0, Green 2, Lauren Baker 8, O'Quinn 2, Cadence Waters 12, Jennings 0, Ball 2, Seymore 4, Fullen 0, Buddington 2, Singleton 0.
LORD BOTETOURT (68) - Taylor Orange 18, Anderson 6, Meade 0, Kingery 5, Holmes 0, Gracie Huffard 13, Madilyn Winterton 24, Dann 2.
Abingdon 12 9 6 5 - 32
Lord Botetourt 17 22 22 7 - 68
3-point goals: AB 3 (Waters 2, Baker); LB (Orange 3), Anderson 2, Kingery, Winterton).
Honaker 48, Twin Springs 38
TWIN SPRINGS (38) – Dunn 19, Larkins 4, M. Gillenwater 4, Castle 0, R. Gillenwater 7, Keith 4.
HONAKER (48) – Jessee 12, Hart 0, McNulty 14, Nolley 22, Miller 0, Ray 0, Stevens 0.
Twin Springs 8 16 5 9—38
Honaker 14 15 9 10—48
3-point goals – Twin Springs 5 (Dunn 2, R. Gillenwater 2, Keith), Honaker 3 (McNulty 2, Nolley).