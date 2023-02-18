GIRLS
Richlands 64, Marion 37
MARION (37) – Pennington 1 0-0 2, Whitt 2 0-0 6, Osborne 2 0-0 6, Widener 0 0-0 0, Moss 3 3-4 10, Greer 2 0-0 6, Langston 2 3-4 7, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-10 37.
RICHLANDS (64) – Trivette 10 3-4 26, Lee 0 0-0 0, Humphrey 0 0-0 0, Queen 4 0-0 10, Ryder 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 2 0-0 6, Altizer 1 0-0 2, Rife 4 1-2 9, Lamie 4 0-0 11. Totals 25 4-6 64.
Marion 12 6 11 8—37
Richlands 14 21 17 12—64
3-point goals – Marion 7 (Whitt 2, Osborne 2, Greer 2, Moss), Richlands 10 (Lamie 3, Trivette 3, Queen 2, Reynolds 2). Total fouls – Marion 8, Richlands 9. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Tazewell 37, Virginia High 36
TAZEWELL (37) – Rowe 9, Nunley 0, Day 6, Hancock 15, Gillespie 7.
VIRGINIA HIGH (36) – Wilson 11, Wright 17, Martin 2, Hutton 0, Page 2, Carpenter 2, Cobb 2, M. Kariuki 2, T. Kariuki 0.
Tazewell 10 6 8 13—37
Virginia High 12 8 8 8—36
3-point goals – Tazewell 2 (Rowe, Hancock), VHS 6 (Wright 5, Wilson). Total fouls – Tazewell 14, VHS 20. Fouled out – Cobb. Technicals – none.
Ridgeview 43, Union 39
UNION (39)
Blagg 5, McKinney 5, Lopez 2, Abby Slagle 18, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Henderson 0, Bailey 9.
RIDGEVIEW (43)
Braelynn Strouth 9, Perry 3, Sutherland 3, Stanley 0, Hill 6, Grant 4, Mullins 4, Wright 2, Sykes 6, Abshire 6.
Union 11 9 7 12 - 39
Ridgeview 5 11 13 14 - 43
3-point goals: UN 5 (Bailey 3, Blagg, Slagle); RV 3 (Strouth, Sutherland, Abshire).
George Wythe 40, Fort Chiswell 29
FORT CHISWELL (29) – Akers 5, Viars 0, Brown 6, King 3, King 1, Jackson 12, Robinson 0, Adams 2, McKenzie 0, Brackman 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (40) – Luttrell 4, Cannoy 0, Berry 9, Scott 0, Tate 10, Faulkner 4, Leonard 2, Malavolti 2, Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 7.
Fort Chiswell 7 11 3 8—29
George Wythe 10 7 9 14—40
3-point goals – FC 5 (Brown 2, Akers, King, Jackson), GW 2 (Luttrell, Carter-Bennett)
Elizabethton 68, Sullivan East 40
SULLIVAN EAST (40)
C. Cox 0 0-0 0, L. Cox 0 0-0 0, McCarter 0 0-0 0, Hurley 1 3-5 6, Bradford 0 0-0 0, Cairns 1 0-0 3, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hare 4 11-11 21, Ashbrook 0 2-2 2, Johnson 1 4-6 6, Woomer 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 22-26 40
ELIZABETHTON (68)
Holly 3 0-0 9, Lyon 8 3-6 21, Nave 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-1 0, Marlee Mathen 6 0-0 12, Fowler 3 1-1 9, Whitson 5 3-3 15, Lee 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 9-13 68
Sullivan East 12 11 6 11 -- 40
Elizabethton 16 28 17 7 -- 68
3-point goals—East 4 (Hare 2, Cairns 1, Hurley 1), Elizabethton 9 (Holley 3, Lyon 2, Fowler 2, Whitson 2)
Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 40
UNICOI COUNTY (52)
Rush 4 1-2 11, Farnor 0 0-0 0, Metcalf 4 1-2 13, Lingerfelt 4 5-6 14, Bennett 1 5-8 8, Bailey 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 12-18 52
TENNESSEE HIGH (40)
Carter 5 2-2 15, Cross 2 0-0 4, Finch 3 0-0 6, Foote 1 0-2 2, Wilson 0 2-2 2, Wolfenbarger 0 1-2 1, Strouth 0 0-0 0, Tabor 4 0-3 8, Canter 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-9 40
Unicoi County 11 6 13 22 -- 52
Tennessee High 7 8 9 16 -- 40
3-point goals—Unicoi County 8 (Metcalf 4, Rush 2, Lingerfelt 1, Bennett 1), Tennessee High 3 (Carter 3)
BOYS
George Wythe 55, Auburn 52
AUBURN (52) – Sutphin 0, Duncan 7, Wilkin 4, Royal 12, Tickle 0, Millirons 12, Hale 0, Dabears 0, Gordon 4, Gill 13.
GEORGE WYTHE (55) – Delp 3, T. Rainey 9, Huff 13, B. Rainey 13, Kirtner 6, Goode 9, Campbell 2, Pulliam 0, Martin 0.
Auburn 9 14 14 15—52
George Wythe 13 14 10 18—55
3-point goals – Auburn 2 (Royal 2), GW 6 (Kirner 2, Delp, T. Rainey, Huff, Goode)
Marion 76, Richlands 71
RICHLANDS (71) – Ratliff 6, Blankenship 3, Reynolds 23, Boyd 1, Mullins 22, Lewis 4, Adkins 6, Herndon 6.
MARION (76) – Whitt 1, Langston 3, Keheley 8, Ford 24, Osborne 16, Wolfe 10, Carroll 11, Sayers 3.
Richlands 14 21 16 20—71
Marion 18 23 12 23—76
3-point goals – Richlands 9 (Herndon 3, Adkins 2, Reynolds 2, Blankenship, Mullins), Marion 6 (Ford 4, Carroll, Sayers)
Virginia High 67, Graham 62
GRAHAM (62) – Graham 13, Ray 22, Pruitt 9, Watkins 4, Sexton 4, Dalton 3, Jennings 0, Roberts 0, Floyd 7.
VIRGINIA HIGH (67) – Mozell 11, Worley 25, Owens 2, Lang 0, Woolen 0, Cheers 2, Green 3, Martin 11, Smith 0, Carpenter 13.
Graham 12 12 12 26—62
Virginia High 21 13 11 22—67
3-point goals – Graham 7 (Pruitt 3, Ray 2, Graham, Dalton), VHS 6 (Mozell 3, Worley, Green, Carepenter)
West Ridge 63, Daniel Boone 62
DANIEL BOONE (62) – McGongle 3, Kirkpatrick 8, Livingston 42, Hamlin 6, Long 3, Nickels 0.
WEST RIDGE (63) – Horne 11, Witcher 20, Sherfey 0, Harris 16, Frazier 8, Leming 3, Tate 0, Arnold 5.
Daniel Boone 7 17 17 21—62
West Ridge 15 18 7 23—63
3-point goals – Boone 7 (Livingston 5, McGongle, Long), WR 11 (Witcher 4, Horne 2, Harris 2, Frazier 2, Leming)
Volunteer 65, Tennessee High 56
VOLUNTEER (65)
Minton 5 6-9 18, Harrison 2 1-2 6, Knittel 5 4-4 15, McLain 2 0-0 4, Head 2 0-0 4, Christian 9 0-0 18. Totals 25 11-15 65
TENNESSEE HIGH (56)
Brown 6 3-5 17, Sizemore 0 0-0 0, Musick 7 6-6 24, Fritz 2 1-2 5, Phillips 4 1-2 10, Phipps 0 0-0 0, Dufore 0 0-2 0, Gentry 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 11-17 58
Volunteer 17 17 16 15 -- 65
Tennessee High 18 6 11 23 -- 58
3-point goals—Volunteer 4 (Minton 2, Harrison 1, Knittel 1), Tennessee High 7 (Musick 4, Brown 2, Phillips 1)
Unicoi County 70, Sullivan East 50
SULLIVAN EAST (50)
Witcher 3 0-0 7, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Grubbs 0 0-0 0, Donohue 0 0-0 0, Ridlehuber1 0-0 3, Cross 4 1-1 10, Fisher 4 1-2 9, Laisure 9 3-6 21. Totals 21 5-9 50
UNICOI COUNTY (70)
Jones 2 0-0 5, M. Hensley 2 2-2 6, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Campbell 1 0-0 3, Sellars 0 0-0 0, G. Hensley 12 2-2 33, Slagle 4 2-2 11, B. Simmons 0 0-0 0, Riddell 0 0-0 0, J. Simmons 3 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 6-6 70
Sullivan East 13 11 11 15 -- 50
Unicoi County 22 11 22 15 -- 70
3-point goals—East 3 (Ridlehuber 1, Cross 1, Witcher 1), Unicoi County 10 (G. Hensley 7, Campbell 1, Slagle 1, Jones 1)