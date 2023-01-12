Prep Boxes

GIRLS
Richlands 54, Virginia High 27
VIRGINIA HIGH (27)
Wright 11, McCloud 5, Wilson 5, Hutton 3, M.Kariuki 3.
RICHLANDS (54)
Trivette 21, Lamie 11, Queen 9, A.Rife 8, Reynolds 3, Altizer 2.
Virginia High 16 18 9 11 - 27
Richlands 2 7 7 11 - 54
3-point goals: VH 6 (Wright 3, Wilson, Hutton, M.Kariuki); RL 4 (Lamie 3, Queen). JV-RL 31-22.
Tri-Cities Christian 38, Northwood 33
NORTHWOOD (33) – Armstrong 0, Gates 0, Betts 7, Briggs 19, Goff 0, Turley 3, Perkins 4.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (38) – McCready 13, Basken 2, Sanders 8, Young 0, Barb 2, Pierce 3, Williams 10.
Northwood 11 9 1 12—33
Tri-Cities 9 9 9 11—38
3-point goals – Northwood 3 (Briggs 2, Turley), TCC 2 (McCready, Pierce)
J.I. Burton 46, Twin Springs 30
TWIN SPRINGS (30) – Taylor 0, Dunn 14, Dooley 0, Larkins 2, M. Gillenwater 8, Davidson 0, Castle 0, R. Gillenwater 0, Keith 6.
J.I. BURTON (46) – R. Sensabaugh 10, T. Phipps 4, A. Phipps 2, Absher 0, Fields 0, Williams 15, Hollinger 16, M. Sensabaugh 0.
Twin Springs 3 15 10 2—30
J.I. Burton 14 6 11 15—46
3-point goals – TS 2 (Dunn, R. Gillenwater), JIB 2 (Williams 2)
Twin Valley 80, Phelps (Ky.) 41
PHELPS (41) – Slone 3, Casey 14, Rude 5, Norman 2, McCoy 7, Weddington 10.
TWIN VALLEY (80) – Davis 9, Gross 6, J. Vencill 7, Moore 19, H. Vencill 11, Bales 14, Hawthorne 14
Phelps 8 8 16 9—41
Twin Valley 16 24 27 13—80
3-point goals – Phelps 2 (Slone, Weddington), TV 7 (Bales 4, H. Vencill, Moore, J. Vencill)
Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 49
RYE COVE (56) – Lamb 21, Harless 11, Hood 3, Love 1, Holland 12, Mosley 0, Gibson 3, G. Turner 5.
THOMAS WALKER (49) – Wood 13, McPherson 7, M. Marcum 8, Lawson 0, C. Marcum 13, Spurlock 0, Bigge 8.
Rye Cove 15 3 20 18—56
Thomas Walker 12 12 10 15—49
3-point goals – RC 9 (Holland 4, Harless 3, Lamb, Hood), TW, none.
BOYS
Chilhowie 72, Northwood 49
CHILHOWIE (72)
Kilbourne 2, Isaac Booth 16, Zac Hall 19, James Nash 13, Sturgill 5, Bartuski 7, Goodwin 6, Thomas 4.
NORTHWOOD (49)
Turley 4, Maiden 3, Sam Rhea 21, Williams 1, Hayden 4, Dyess 1, Owen Doane 9, Kirk 2, Surber 4.
Chilhowie 24 25 14 9 - 72
Northwood 16 7 11 15 - 49
3-point goals: CH 10 (Booth 4, Hall 3, Nash 3); NW 0. JV-CH won.
Honaker 63, Lebanon 51
HONAKER (63) – Musick 9 0-2 20, Whitt 4 3-4 13, Bandy 0 6-9 6, Hart 4 0-2 8, C. Boyd 2 0-0 4, Barnhart 1 0-0 3, Gill 2 0-0 5, M. Boyd 2 0-0 4, Totals 24 9-17 63.
LEBANON (51) – Hertig 0 0-0 0, Wess 4 3-4 11, Lambert 2 1-2 5, Keene 2 2-4 7, Reece 6 3-3 15, Musick 4 0-0 11, Breeding 0 0-0 0, Vencill 1 0-1 2, Tatum 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 51.
Honaker 19 16 18 10—63
Lebanon 13 9 13 16—51
3-point goals – Honaker 6 (Musick 2, Whitt 2, Barnhart, Gill), Lebanon 4 (Musick 3, Keene). Total fouls – Honaker 16, Lebanon 18. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Grundy 53, Patrick Henry 48
GRUNDY (53) – Combs 0, Looney 16, Sabale 0, D. Boyd 0, I. Boyd 5, Lester 7, Stiltner 0, Johnson 18, Conaway 7, Estep 0.
PATRICK HENRY (48) – Addair 9, Jackson 2, Blevins 11, Ko. Gobble 0, Ka. Gobble 10, Cline 0, Hall 16.
Grundy 12 12 18 11—53
Patrick Henry 10 4 6 28—48
3-point goals – Grundy 1 (Lester), PH 7 (Addair 3, Blevins 2 Ka. Gobble 2)
Virginia High 64, Richlands 38
VIRGINIA HIGH (64) – Mozell 2, Worley 19, Owens 2, Woolen 3, Lang 0, Cheers 6, Perry 0, Green 6, Martin 16, Smith 4, Carptenter 6.
RICHLANDS (38) – Newberry 3, Ratliff 4, Blankenship 2, Reynolds 5, Boyd 11, Mullins 13, Lewis 0.
Virginia High 13 16 21 14—64
Richlands 14 6 7 11—38
3-point goals – VHS 9 (Carpenter 2, Green 2, Cheers 2, Worley 2, Woolen), Richlands 3 (Newberry, Boyd, Mullins)
Ridgeview 62, Union 52
UNION (52) – Wharton 0, Bunch 4, Bostic 22, Huff 8, R. Anderson 7, C. Anderson 9, Cochran 2.
RIDGEVIEW (62) – Counts 6, Sutherland 0, Owens 8, Honaker 2, Justice 3, Robinette 15, Hill 18, O’Quinn 10.
Union 10 15 17 10—52
Ridgeview 12 17 15 18—62
3-point goals – Union 4 (Bostic 2, C. Anderson 2), Ridgeview 5 (Counts 2, Owens 2, Robinette)