George Wythe 77, Fort Chiswell 31
GEORGE WYTHE (77) – Delp 11, T. Rainey 5, Huff 3, B. Rainey 9, Kirtner 13, Luttrell 3, Goode 21, Campbell 8, Pulliam 4, Martin 0.
FORT CHISWELL (31) – Kelly 2, Tomlinson 5, Billings 0, Kennedy 0, Selfe 2, Stoots 2, Norris 20, Moore 0, Felts 0.
George Wythe 21 32 13 11—77
Fort Chiswell 9 0 10 12—31
3-point goals – GW 11 (Goode 5, Delp 3, Kirtner, Huff, T. Rainey), FC 4 (Norris 4)
George Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 44
GEORGE WYTHE (48) – Luttrell 3, Berry 18, Scott 1, Tate 9, Faulkner 0, Leonard 0, Malavolti 2, Wolfe 3, Carter-Bennett 12.
FORT CHISWELL (44) – Akers 2, Viars 0, Brown 2, M. King 6, K. King 11, Jackson 18, Robinson 3, Dalton 0, Adams 0, Caldwell 2.
George Wythe 12 13 11 12—48
Fort Chiswell 9 11 15 9—44
3-point goals – GW 3 (Lutttrell, Berry, Tate), FC 4 (M. King 2, Jackson, Robinson)
COUNCIL (45) – Rasnake 11, I. Ratliff 0, M. Ratliff 0, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 22, M. Stevens 0, Street 3, Runyon 0, Keen 9.
NORTHWOOD (20) – Goff 5, Armstrong 0, Cardwell 3, Gates 2, L. Goff 2, Briggs 6, D. Goff 2, Turley 0, Perkins 0, Zhang 0.
3-point goals – Council 3 (Rasnake, I. Stevens, Street), Northwood 2 (Briggs 2).
