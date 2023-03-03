BOYS
George Wythe 85, Twin Springs 55
GEORGE WYTHE (85) – Delp 2 1-2 7, T. Rainey 4 0-2 11, Huff 3 7-11 13, B. Rainey 3 2-2 8, Kirtner 8 2-2 26, Luttrell 2 0-0 5, Goode 4 0-0 10, Campbell 2 1-2 5, Hale 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 13-21 85.
TWIN SPRINGS (55) – Owens 2 11-13 15, Lane 8 6-8 24, Horne 1 3-4 6, Castle 4 0-0 10, Counts 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Dingus 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 20-25 55.
George Wythe 31 19 24 11—85
Twin Springs 12 15 18 10—55
3-point goals – GW 16 (Kirtner 8, T. Rainey 3, Delp 2, Goode 2, Luttrell), TS 5 (Lane 2, Castle 2, Horne). Total fouls – GW 17, TS 18. Fouled out – Horne. Technical – Twin Springs bench.
Floyd County 59, Virginia High 52
FLOYD COUNTY (59) - Underwood 2 0-0 5, Cantrell 6 4-4 20, R. Swortzel 1 2-4 4, K. Swortzel 7 4-6 19, Herrington 1 5-7 7, Slusher 0 2-2 2, Turpin 0 0-0 0, Cockram 0 0-0 0, Radford 1 0-0 2, Garcia 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 17-23 59.
VIRGINIA HIGH (52) - Worley 6 3-4 17, Owens 0 0-0 0, Green 1 2-2 4, Martin 7 3-4 17, Carpenter 2 1-2 7, Mozell 1 2-2 4, Lang 0 0-2 0, Cheers 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-16 52.
Floyd County 19 14 10 16-59
Virginia High 19 13 10 10-52
3-point goals – Floyd 6 (Cantrell 4, Underwood, K. Swortzel), VHS 5 (Worley 3, Carpenter Cheers). Total fouls – Floyd 17, VHS 18. Fouled out – Martin.
Radford 49, Graham 28
GRAHAM (28)
Ray 4 3-4 11, Floyd 3 0-0 7, Sexton 2 0-0 4, Graham 0 0-2 0, Pruitt 1 0-0 3, Wallace 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 3-6 28.
RADFORD (49)
Kelly 9 4-5 22, Cormany 5 3-5 15, Woodard 1 0-0 2, Kanipe 1 1-1 3, Ferguson 1 1-2 3, Martin 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 11-15 49.
Graham 4 8 8 8 - 28
Radford 11 16 9 13 - 49
3- point goals – Graham 3 (Floyd, Pruitt, Ferguson), Radford 2 (Cormany 2). Total Fouls – Graham 15, Radford 7. Fouled Out – Graham (Graham), Radford (none).
Auburn 79, Honaker 46
HONAKER (46) – P. Musick 7 0-0 16, Whitt 0 0-0 0, Bandy 3 2-2 8, Hart 2 0-0 4, C. Boyd 2 0-0 6, Barnhart 0 0-0 0, Hilton 0 0-0 0, S. Gill 0 0-0 0, Lowe 4 4-7 12, A. Musick 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0, M. Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-9 46.
AUBURN (79) – Duncan 5 0-0 13, Royal 5 1-1 13, Millirons 3 0-0 6, Gordon 6 0-1 12, B. Gill 5 2-4 12, Warren 1 1-2 4, Sutphin 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-2 5, DeHart 0 0-0 0, Tickle 0 2 2 2, Hale 3 0-1 6, Marrs 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 7-13 79.
Honaker 6 20 16 4—46
Auburn 22 21 24 12—79
3-point goals – Honaker 4 (P. Musick 2, C. Boyd 2), Auburn 6 (Duncan 3, Royal 2, Warren 1). Total fouls – Honaker 8, Auburn 9. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
GIRLS
J.I. Burton 68, E. Montgomery 47
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (47) – Underwood 7 5-6 22, Akers 0 0-0 0, Boone 1 0-0 2, Felty 2 0-0 5, Bruce 0 2-2 2, Bower 6 1-1 16, Roupe 0 0-0 0, Gadd 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-9 47.
J.I. BURTON (68) – A. Phipps 1 0-0 3, R. Sensabaugh 8 2-3 18, T. Phipps 3 0-0 8, Williams 5 2-3 15, Hollinger 3 3-3 9, Absher 3 2-2 8, Fields 3 0-0 6, M. Sensabaugh 0 1-3 1. Totals 26 10-14 68.
E. Montgomery 5 17 12 13-47
J.I. Burton 15 19 16 18-68
3-point goals – EM 7 (Underwood 3, Bower 3, Felty), Burton 6 (Williams 3, T. Phipps 2, A.Phipps). Total fouls – E 16, Burton 12. Fouled out – Bruce, Hollinger.
GATE CITY 69, GLENVAR 32
GLENVAR (32)
Johnson 0 0-0 0, M.Harris 6 2-2 14, Forster 0 0-0 0, Strausbaugh 0 0-0 0, R.Harris 7 4-5 18, McMahan 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-7 32.
GATE CITY (69)
Gibson 4 2-2 13, J.Carrico 6 0-1 12, M.Bays 3 3-4 9, Steele 3 1-2 7, Ervin 7 0-2 19, Davison 0 0-0 0, M.Carrico 1 0-0 2, A.Bays 1 2-2 5, Baker 0 0-2 0, Hensley 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-15 69.
Glenvar 5 12 4 11 -- 32
Gate City 23 19 15 12 -- 69
3-point goals--Glenvar (none), Gate City 9 (Ervin 5, Gibson 3, A.Bays). Total fouls--Glenvar 13, Gate City 13. Fouled out--none. Technical fouls--none.
Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49
EASTSIDE (71)
Stanley 3 0-0 6, Carter 5 2-2 12, McCoy 2 1-4 5, Hammonds 3 3-4 9, Clay 13 8-11 36, Rasnick 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27 14-21 71
FORT CHISWELL (49)
M. King 2 0-0 6, K. King 3 0-2 6, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Jackson 5 6-10 18, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Akers 0 0-0 0, Viars 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Adams 5 1-2 16. TOTALS 16 7-14 49
Eastside 14 21 23 13–71
Fort Chiswell 11 13 11 14–49
3-point goals: Clay 2, Rasnick, M. King 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Adams 5. Total fouls: Eastside 14, Fort Chiswell 17. Fouled out: Robinson.
Wise Central 68, Floyd County 66
FLOYD COUNTY (66) – Hamlin 1 1-2 3, Hilton 9 3-6 22, Harman 6 1-2 15, C. Thompson 3 0-0 6, M. Thompson 6 5-5 20, Bond 0 0-0 0, Snavely 0 0-0 0, Wade 0 0-0 0, Blevins 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-15 66.
WISE CENTRAL (68) – Mullins 0 2-2 2, Jordan 5 4-4 16, Looney 7 4-6 18, Brickey 4 0-2 9, McAmis 7 9-11 23, Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Sturgill 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 19-25 68.
Floyd County 15 6 19 26-66
Wise Central 17 20 16 15-68
3-point goals – Floyd 6 (M. Thompson 3, Harman 2, Hilton), Central 3 (Jordan 2, Brickey). Total fouls - Floyd 20, Central 15. Fouled out – none.
Jefferson Christian 53, Tri-Cities Christian 22
JEFFERSON CHRISTIAN (53)
Hopkins 2, Stale 0, AK.Reed 5, Merix 3, Hurley 3, Ab.Reed 12, Stanley 0, Weddle 0, Dunbar 24, Shirey 4.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (22)
McCready 0, Bosken 0, Gonzalez 0, Sanders 1, Greene 3, Dixon 13, Barb 0, Pierce 3, Williams 2.
Tri-Cities Christian 3 8 6 5 - 22
Jefferson Christian 13 13 12 15 - 53
3-point goals: JC 3 (Dunbar, A.Reed, Merix); TC 0.