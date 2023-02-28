BOYS
Volunteer 59, Tennessee High 58
TENNESSEE HIGH (58) – Brown 4 2-4 10, Musick 3 4-4 10, Phillips 6 0-0 14, Fritts 1 0-2 3, Phipps 0 0-1 0, Dufore 7 6-8 21, Sizemore 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-18 58.
VOLUNTEER (59) – Minton 5 2-2 12, Harrison 5 0-0 19, Knittel 5 6-10 16, Head 1 2-2 4, Christian 4 0-1 8. Totals 23 10-15 59
Tenn. High 11 13 12 12 2 8-58
Volunteer 8 12 16 12 3 9-59
3-point goals – THS 4 (Phillips 2, Fritts, Dufore), V 3 (Harrison). Total fouls – THS 15, V 16. Fouled out – Fritts.
