Region 1D Basketball
GIRLS
Player of Year: Haylee Moore, Twin Valley
Coach of Year: Terry Sturgill, J.I. Burton
First Team
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley; Azzy Hammons, Eastside; Brelyn Moore, Rural Retreat; Sarah Williams, J.I. Burton; Jessi Looney, Grundy; Morgan Varney, Lebanon; Alayna McNulty, Honaker; Annabelle Fiscus, Rural Retreat.
Second Team
Gracie Turner, Rye Cove; Taylor Clay, Eastside; Tailor Nolley, Honaker; Avery Maiden, Patrick Henry; Kalli Miller, Honaker; Rayne Hawthorne, Twin Valley; Ella Rasnake, Council; Heileigh Vencill, Twin Valley.
Honorable Mention
Ashton Keith, Holston; Reghan Sensabaugh, J.I. Burton; Chloe Couch, Lebanon; Shaina Addair, Patrick Henry; Talyn Moore, Rural Retreat; Naquila Harless, Rye Cove; Patricia Bigge, Thomas Walker; Kayli Dunn, Twin Springs.
BOYS
Player of Year: Connor Lane, Twin Springs
Defensive Player of Year: Eli McCoy, Eastside
Coach of Year: Tyler Webb, Twin Springs
First Team
Connor Lane, Twin Springs; Jake Hall, Patrick Henry; Eli McCoy, Eastside; Bradley Owens, Twin Springs; Keyton Keene, Lebanon; Parker Bandy, Lebanon; Caden Boyd, Honaker.
Second Team
Aiden Bartuski, Chilhowie; Zac Hall, Chilhowie; Peyton Musick, Lebanon; Clay Hart, J.I. Burton; Landon Johnson, Grundy; Cayden Dishman, Castlewood; Landon Bailey, Hurley; Jaylon Hart, Honaker
Honorable Mention
Isaiah Boyd, Grundy; Nick Kimberlin, Thomas Walker; Shawn Mullins, Eastside; Carter Roach-Hodge, Rye Cove; Cole Caywood, Holston; Gatlin Hight, Rural Retreat; Andy Lambert, Lebanon; Isaac Booth, Chilhowie; Dalton Blevins, Patrick Henry.