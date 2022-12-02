 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball

Preseason Coaches Poll 

Black Diamond District Girls 

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Honaker (4) 16

2. Grundy (1) 13

3. Twin Valley 10

4. Council 6

5. Hurley 5

