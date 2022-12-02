Prep Basketball

Preseason Coaches Poll
Black Diamond District Girls
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Honaker (4) 16
2. Grundy (1) 13
3. Twin Valley 10
4. Council 6
5. Hurley 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brian Woodson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today