VHSL
;Region 1D
;BOYS
;Black Diamond District
;Dist.;Overall
Honaker;6-0;14-7
Grundy;4-2;12-7
Hurley;2-4;5-15
Twin Valley;0-6;0-17
;Cumberland District
;Dist.;Overall
Twin Springs;7-1;13-6
Eastside;7-2;11-9
J.I. Burton;6-3;12-9
Thomas Walker;3-6;6-14
Rye Cove;3-6;4-16
Castlewood;0-8;0-20
;Hogoheegee District
;Dist.;Overall
Lebanon;8-1;18-3
Chilhowie;7-1;16-3
Patrick Henry;6-3;12-9
Northwood;3-6;7-12
Holston;1-7;4-15
Rural Retreat;1-8;5-15
;Region 2D
;Mountain 7 District
;Dist.;Overall
Abingdon;9-1;15-5
Ridgeview;8-2;16-4
Gate City;7-3;8-12
Union;5-5;7-12
Wise Central;4-7;9-10
Lee High;2-9;5-15
John Battle;1-9;8-12
;Southwest District
;Dist.;Overall
Virginia High;6-0;15-5
Graham;4-2;8-9
Marion;2-3;9-10
Richlands;2-5;7-13
Tazewell;1-5;4-13
***
GIRLS
;Region 1D
;Black Diamond District
;Dist.;Overall
Twin Valley;7-1;16-6
Honaker;6-1;14-6
Grundy;4-4;9-12
Council;1-5;3-16
Hurley;0-7;4-16
;Cumberland District
;Dist.;Overall
Eastside;9-0;16-4
J.I. Burton;7-2;11-10
Rye Cove;5-4;12-9
Twin Springs;3-5;9-10
Thomas Walker;2-7;4-16
Castlewood;0-8;6-12
;Hogoheegee District
;Dist.;Overall
Rural Retreat;8-0;16-5
Lebanon;5-2;13-8
Holston;3-4;7-12
Patrick Henry;2-5;4-17
Northwood;0-7;0-19
;Region 2D
;Mountain 7 District
;Dist.;Overall
Wise Central;9-2;16-4
Gate City;8-2;16-4
Ridgeview;7-3;14-6
Union;7-3;12-8
John Battle;3-7;8-12
Abingdon;2-8;4-16
Lee High;0-11;1-19
;Southwest District
;Dist.;Overall
Richlands;7-0;18-1
Marion;4-1;15-3
Tazewell;2-4;5-15
Virginia High;1-4;5-14
Graham;0-6;2-15
***
TSSAA
BOYS
;Class 3A Region 1
;Dist.;Overall
Tennessee High;5-2;23-6
Unicoi County;5-2;20-7
Sullivan East;4-3;13-12
Volunteer;3-4;16-9
Elizabethton;1-7;7-13
;Class 4A Region 1
;Dist.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;7-0;16-9
David Crockett;3-3;11-10
West Ridge;3-3;17-8
Daniel Boone;3-5;10-7
Science Hill;1-6;4-21
GIRLS
;Class 3A;Region 1
;Dist.;Overall
Elizabethton;8-0;22-4
Tennessee High;3-4;13-14
Unicoi County;3-4;14-13
Volunteer;3-4;7-17
Sullivan East;1-6;8-20
;Class 4A Region 1
;Dist.;Overall
David Crockett;7-1;22-5
Daniel Boone;5-3;20-8
Science Hill;3-4;10-16
West Ridge;3-5;14-15
Dobyns-Bennett;1-5;9-17