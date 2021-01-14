PREP BASKETBALL: Gallishaw picks up first win as Virginia High strands Pioneers

LEBANON, Va. – It may have seemed like forever, but in their sixth outing the Virginia High Bearcats and first-year head coach Julius Gallishaw picked up their first win.
The Bearcats connected on 10 3-pointers to grab a quality 50-43 Southwest District road win on Thursday night.
“It’s a monkey off my back, it’s been tough,” said Gallishaw of his first varsity victory. “With the COVID situation, having limited practices and things of that nature, it’s been tough. I just want to thank these kids, they played a great game tonight.”
There were three lead changes early. When Braxton Thompson and Darvarion Mozzell hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute, the Bearcats took a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The onslaught continued in the second quarter, hitting three more shots from long range to go up 28-21 at the half. They made 38 percent of their attempts in the first half, while Lebanon shot only 29 percent.
“We knew coming into the game that the zone [defense] was coming,” Gallishaw said. “We had a good shoot-around before the game to try to get a rhythm with our jump shots. Our guys just got into a good rhythm and shot the ball well.”
The exceptional shooting continued into the third quarter when they dropped in eight of their first 10 shots, including four treys. They stretched their advantage to 48-27 with 3:10 to play in the third quarter.
The Bearcats needed the cushion. They missed their last eight shots in the third frame and two free throws by Aquemini Martin were their only points the rest of the game. After committing five turnovers the first three quarters, they had 10 miscues the final eight minutes.
“We definitely struggled,” said Gallishaw. “Lebanon started making us go fast and we went fast and out of control. We lost our momentum at the end, but a win’s a win.”
The comeback fell short for the Pioneers. The loss ended a three-game Lebanon winning streak. They had won three consecutive contests in overtime.
“We’ve had some good luck the last few games and then tonight we didn’t have any luck at all, especially on the 3-point shooting,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “They really shot it well. They had a good first half shooting against Richlands and then it slowed down in the second half and I thought the same thing might happen against us. When they shoot like that, with confidence, they’re very athletic. We had to come out and start trying to chase them and that’s hard for us to do.”
The one-two punch of Sage Potts (17 points) and Preston Steele (15 points) again paced Lebanon. When he made a foul shot in the fourth quarter, it gave Steele his 1,000th career point.
Mozzell and Dalton Taylor shared scoring honors for Virginia High with 12 points each, coming from four 3s each. Martin added 11 points in the victory.