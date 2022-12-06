Prep Basketball Boxes

GIRLS
Sullivan East 65, Unaka 43
SULLIVAN EAST (43)
C. Cox 0, L. Cox 0, McCarter 6, Hurley 12, Bradford 0, Cairns 12, Brewer 0, Hicks 0, Hare 30, Holly 0, Ashbrook 0, Johnson 2, Woomer 3.
UNAKA (65)
Lund 2, Ramsey 21, E. Taylor 0, H. Taylor 5, Yontz 2, Faust 9, Dugger 2, Hauge 2.
Sullivan East 18 15 16 16 — 65
Unaka 12 4 18 9 — 43
3-Point Goals — SE 10 (Hare 4, Hurley 3, Cairns 2, McCarter), UN 6 (Faust 3, Ramsey 2, H. Taylor)
Honaker 48, Lebanon 31
LEBANON (31)
Varney 12, Horne 2, Couch 5, Brooks 0, Keene 8, Sykes 0, Hess 0, Keys 2, Jones 2, Campbell 0.
HONAKER (48)
Kate Jessee 16, Riley Hart 10, Alayna McNulty 10, Miller 5, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 5, Farmer 2, Barton 0.
Lebanon 6 8 17 0 - 31
Honaker 12 16 8 12 - 48
3-point goals: LB 2 (Varney 2); HK 2 (Miller, Stevens). JV-HK won.
Gate City 62, Tennessee High 48
GATE CITY (62)
Gibson 4 1-2 11, Jaydyn Carrico 7 0-0 14, Davidson 0 0-0 0, M. Carrico 0 2-2 2, M. Bays 4 0-0 9, A. Bays 0 1-2 1, Braylin Steele 7 1-2 15, L. Ervin 3 0-0 8, Baker 0 0-0 0, Henley 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0, Martin 1 0-0 2 Totals 26 5-8 62
TENNESSEE HIGH (48)
Carter 0 0-2 0, Kendall Cross 4 4-5 15, Kinch 3 2-4 9, Foote 3 3-5 9, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Wolfenbarger 3 0-1 6, West 0 0-0 0, Haga 0 0-0 0, Strouth 0 0-0 0, Tabor 3 0-0 6, Flaherty 0 0-0 0 Totals 14 9-17 48
Gate City 5 13 18 26 -- 62
Tennessee High 10 13 12 13 -- 48
3-point goals—Gate City 5 (Gibson 2, Ervin 2, Bays 1), Tennessee High 5 (Cross 3, Kinch 1, Wilson 1)
Castlewood 27, Patrick Henry 23
CASTLEWOOD (27) – Sutherland 6, Summers 3, Proffitt 8, Hall 6, Varney 2, Worley 2.
PATRICK HENRY (23) – Adair 7, Avery Maiden 10, Wright 4, Barr 2.
Castlewood 4 5 3 15—27
Patrick Henry 6 2 2 13—23
3-point goals – Castlewood, none. PH (Adair).
Rye Cove 49, Lee High 27
LEE HIGH (27) – Seals 3, Sage 2, Garrett 0, Carter 1, Duncan 11, Hall 6, Johnson 4, Bates 0.
RYE COVE (49) – Harless 4, Hood 4, Love 5, Holland 13, Mosley 0, Gibson 7, G. Turner 12, J. Turner 4, Darnell 0.
Lee High 6 4 12 5—27
Rye Cove13 14 9 13—49
3-point goals – Lee 5 (Duncan 3, Seals), RC 2 (Hood, Holland).
Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33
RURAL RETREAT (35) – B. Moore 17, Fiscus 8, Cox 3, Bailey 2, T. Moore 5.
FORT CHISWELL (33) – Akers 2, Brown 5, M. King 2, K. King 9, Jackson 8, Robinson 7.
Rural Retreat 5 13 8 9—35
Fort Chiswell 5 6 4 18—33
3-point goals – RR 1 (Cox) FC 3 (Brown, K. King, Robinson) JV game – RR won.
Marion 58, Northwood 6
NORTHWOOD (6) – Kimberlin 2, Betts 3, Briggs 1, Armstrong 0, Briggs 0.
MARION (58) – Pennington 4, Osborne 2, Whitt 7, Moss 19, Greer 15, Langston 2, Widener 3, Russell 4, Myers 2.
Northwood 0 4 2 0-6
Marion 19 14 7 58
3-point goals – N none, M 3 (Whitt, Langston, Widener). Fouled out – none
BOYS
Abingdon 95, Tazewell 30
TAZEWELL (30) – Patterson 13, Ray 9, Creasy 1, Stone 3, Martin 0, Duty 2, Cline 2, Williams 2, Ghelareucci 0.
ABINGDON (95) – Honaker 12, Rogers 3, Turman 7, Osborne 19, Ramsey 23, Ketron 17, Pomrenke 2, Lambert 4, Dotson 4, Brooks 4, Muncy 0, Linkous 0.
Tazewell 13 10 4 3—30
Abingdon 27 25 29 13—95
3-point goals – Tazewell 4 (Ray 3, Stone), AHS 8 (Honaker 3, Rogers, Turman, Osborne, Ramsey, Ketron).
Patrick Henry 69, Castlewood 39
CASTLEWOOD (39) – Sanders 0, Shouse 10, King 0, A. Glovier 0, Dishman 24, McConnell 0, Mullins 0, Clark 0, Skeens 0, J. Glovier 0, Dotson 5, Salyers 0.
PATRICK HENRY (69) –Ka. Gobble 11, Addair 8, Cline 7, Blevins 16, Hall 16, Ko. Gobble 8, McFail 2, Dunn 1.
Castlewood 8 14 9 8—39
Patrick Henry 17 24 16 12—69
3-point goals – Castlewood 1 (Dishman), PH 2 (Addair, Cline).
Thomas Walker 57, Cumberland Gap 44
CUMBERLAND GAP (44) – Osborne 0, Powell 8, Douglass 7, Powers 6, Ellison 18, Youngs 3, Surber 0, Harris 0, Byird 2, Goins 0, James 0, Massengill 0, Seals 0, Bailey 0.
THOMAS WALKER (57) – Kimberlin 27, A. Grabeel 5, Will 4, Lowe 0, C. Grabeel 11, McCurry 0, Epperly 6, Collins 4.
Cumberland Gap 10 10 10 14—44
Thomas Walker 13 19 6 19—57
3-point goals – CG 7 (Ellison 4, Douglass, Powers, Yonts), TW 2 (Kimberlin, C. Grabeel)
Sullivan East 62, Unaka 49
UNAKA (49) – Oliver 0, Wilson 13, Salinas 0, Lewis 4, Douglas 0, Bloom 7, Dayton 3, Ramsey 3, Depriest 0, Shoemaker 12, Lambert 0, Powell 7.
SULLIVAN EAST (62) – Tate 11, Witcher 5, Lowe 0, Grubbs 0, Ringley 0, Donahue 0, Ridlehuber 0, Cross 13, Fisher 26, Laisure 7.
Unaka 8 13 13 15—49
Sullivan East 18 12 19 12—61
3-point goals – U 4 (Wilson 2, Bloom, Powell), SE 5 (Fishre 4, Witcher)
Tennessee High 71, Gate City 52
GATE CITY (52)
Barnett 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-2 4, McMurray 3 0-0 8, Austin 0 3-4 3, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Byrd 1 0-0 2, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Cassidy 2 1-4 5, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Garrett 5 3-4 16, Morris 7 0-0 14 Totals 20 7-14 52
TENNESSEE HIGH (71)
Brown 7 1-1 17, Sizemore 0 0-0 0, C. Musick 6 6-6 18, Fritts 0 0-2 0, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Phipps 2 0-1 4, Floyd 0 0-0 0, Hutson 0 0-0 0, Singleton 0 0-0 0, D. Musick 0 0-0 0, Dufore 9 3-4 24, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Gentry 1 0-0 2 Totals 28 10-14 71
Gate City 9 12 14 17 -- 52
Tennessee High 27 10 14 20 -- 71
3-point goals—Gate City 5 (Garrett 3, McMurray 2), Tennessee High 5 (Dufore 3, Brown 2)
Marion 63, Northwood 40
NORTHWOOD (40) – Turley 5, Ayers 9, Maiden 4, Rhea 8, Williams 3, Dyess 1, Doane 10. Totals 13 12-23 40
MARION (63) – Whitt 8, Langston 6, Keheley 4, Osborne 15, Wolfe 19, Carroll 8, Sayers 3. Totals 26 8-21 63.
Northwood 13 8 8 9-40
Marion 15 16 23 9 - 63
3-point goals – N 2 (Turley, Ayers), M 3 (Whitt 2, Osborne. Fouled out none.