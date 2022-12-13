Prep Basketball Boxes

GIRLS
Daniel Boone 70, Sullivan East 51
SULLIVAN EAST (51)
McCarter 1 0-0 3, Hurley 0 0-0 0, Cairns 3 0-0 9, Hicks 0 0-4 0, Hare 9 8-10 30, Ashbrook 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 1-4 5, Woomer 0 0-0 0 Totals 17 9-14 51
DANIEL BOONE (70)
Dietz 1 0-0 3, Ky. Bacon 10 0-5 20, Jenkins 2 0-0 5, Ke. Bacon 1 0-0 2, Walters 2 3-3 7, Flores 11 0-1 27, Cox 0 0-0 0, Masters 0 0-0 0, Ki. Bacon 3 0-1 6 Totals 30 3-9 70
Sullivan East 10 15 13 13 -- 51
Daniel Boone 16 17 22 15 -- 70
3-point goals—East 8 (Hare 4, Cairns 3, McCarter 1), Boone 7 (Flores 5, Jenkins 1, Dietz 1)
People are also reading…
Tennessee High 50, Virginia High 31
TENNESSEE HIGH (50) – Carter 0 0-2 0, Flaherty 0 0-0 0, Cross 4 7-10 16, Kinch 3 2-8 9, Foote 0 2-4 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Wolfebarger 5 1-3 11, West 1 0-0 3, Haga 0 0-0 0, Strouth 0 2-2 2, Tabor 1 1-4 3, Canter 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 15-33 50.
VIRGINIA HIGH (31) – Wilson 1 2-4 4, Wright 3 0-0 8, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Page 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 1 5-8 7, Cobb 3 0-1 7, McCloud 1 0-0 2, M. 0 0-0 0, T. Kariuki 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 8-15 31.
Tennessee High 10 8 15 17-50
Virginia High 3 7 12 9-31
3-point goals – THS 3 (Cross, Kinch, West), VHS 3 (Wright 2, Cobb). Total fouls – THS 16, VHS 23. Fouled out – Hutton.
Tri-Cities Christian 60, I.C. Imagine 38
I.C. IMAGINE (38)
Cannady 7, Skierczynski 8, Torres 0, Hensley 6, Harrison 0, Adamson 4, Honrado 13, Johnson 0.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (60)
McCready 1, Bosken 2, French 2, Sanders 9, Dixon 19, Young 2, Barb 6, Pierce 5, Williams 14.
I.C. Imagine 4 9 13 12 - 38
Tri-Cities Christian 11 19 17 13 - 60
3-point goals: IC 2 (Cannady 2); TC 3 (Dixon 3).
Marion 46, Northwood 4
MARION (46) – Pennington 0, Widener 2, Moss 7, Whitt 11, Greer 11, Osborne 8, Langston 5, Myers 2, Mullins 0, Russell 0.
NORTHWOOD (4) – Betts 2, Briggs 2.
Marion 23 7 10 6—46
Northwood 2 0 2 0—4
3-point goals – Marion 4 (Osborne 2, Langston, Greer), Northwood, none.
Twin Springs 54, Patrick Henry 38
TWIN SPRINGS (54) – Taylor 2, Dunn 20, Brunzell 2, Larkins 4, Davidson 8, Gillenwater 4, Kaylee Keith 12.
PATRICK HENRY (38) – Addair 2, Avery Maiden 14, Sophia Wright 22.
Twin Springs 13 15 15 11—54
Patrick Henry 6 8 14 10—38
3-point goals – TS 5 (Keith 4, Dunn), PH, none.
George Wythe 57, Giles 15
GEORGE WYTHE (57) – Luttrell 2, Cannoy 4, Berry 11, Scott 5, Tate 13, Faulkner 8, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 5.
GILES (15) – Simmons 3, Condrey 0, Agee 2, Gusler 3, Frazier 3, Douthat 0, Mitcham 0, Bowles 2, A. Price 0, M. Price 0, Ware 0.
George Wythe 20 21 8 8—57
Giles 6 3 2 4—15
3-point goals – GW 7 (Berry 3, Tate 2, Malvolti, Carter-Bennett), Giles 1 (Simmons).
Ridgeview 60, Wise Central 55
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (55) – Mullins 0, Youmessi 0, Jordan 17, Brickey 2, Tompkins 0, McAmis 26, Sturgill 0, Looney 10.
RIDGEVIEW (60) – Strouth 14, Rasnick 0, Perry 5, Sutherland 6, Stanley 0, Hill 13, Grant 12, Mullins 2, Wright 0, Sykes 2, Abshire 6.
Wise Central 14 14 18 9—55
Ridgeview 8 18 11 23—60
3-point goals – Central 4 (Jordan 4), Ridgeview 7 (Abshire 2, Grant 2, Strouth, Perry, Sutherland). JV game – Central won.
BOYS
Daniel Boone 88, Sullivan East 51
SULLIVAN EAST (51)
Tate 1 0-0 2, Witcher 0 0-0 0, Lowe 1 0-0 3, Grubbs 1 0-0 3, Ringley 0 0-0 0, Ridlehuber 1 0-0 2, Cross 2 3-4 7, Fisher 7 4-4 21, Laisure 5 3-4 13 Totals 18 10-13 51
DANIEL BOONE (88)
Duncan 0 0-0 0, Kirkpatrick 2 0-0 4, Rowland 6 0-0 16, Livingston 14 4-4 38, Utsman 0 0-0 0, Erickson 3 0-0 6, Hamlin 4 0-0 10, Long 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 0-0 0, Burke 1 0-0 2, Lawitzke 2 0-0 6 Totals 34 4-4 88
Sullivan East 17 7 15 12 -- 51
Daniel Boone 21 26 28 13 -- 88
3-point goals—East 5 (Fisher 3, Lowe 1, Grubbs 1), Boone 16 (Livingston 6, Rowland 4, Hamlin 2, Long 2, Lawitzke 2)
Tennessee High 50, Virginia High 47
TENNESSEE HIGH (50) – Brown 0, Sizemore 7, Musick 20, Fritts 5, Phillips 5, Phipps 0, Singleton 0, Dufore 10, Gentry 3. Totals 20 3-5 50.
VIRGINIA HIGH (47) - Mozzell 0, Worley 14, Owens 2, Lang 0, Cheers 6, Perry 0, Green 5, Martin 10, Smith 0, Carpenter 10. Totals.
Tennessee High 13 16 11 10-50
Virginia High 9 16 9 13-47
3-point goals – THS 7 (Musick 2, Sizemore, Fritts, Phillips, Dufore, Gentry), VHS 3 (Cheers 2, Carpenter). Total fouls – THS 20, VHS 13. Fouled out – Brown.
Marion 63, Northwood 49
MARION (63)
Whitt 6, Langston 4, Keheley 2, Reid Osborne 15, Parker Wolfe 12, J.B. Carroll 17, Sayers 7.
NORTHWOOD (49)
Turley 6, Ayers 3, Maiden 3, Sam Rhea 9, Johnson 8, Williams 6, Owen Doane 10, Kirk 4.
Marion 10 13 15 25 - 63
Northwood 12 10 16 11 - 49
3-point goals: MR 4 (Osborne 2, Carroll, Sayers); NW 3 (Ayers, Rhea, Johnson 1). JV-MR 55-30.
Jenkins (Ky.) 74, Castlewood 33
JENKINS (74) – Howard 2, Davis 6, Webb 13, Sexton 8, Fields 6, Bison 2, Lesnar 0, Hayes 18, Stewart 11, Marrus 6, Watts 2.
CASTLEWOOD (33) – Sanders 0, King 6, A. Glovier 0, Dishman 15, McConnell 1, Dotson 11.
Jenkins 19 22 25 8—74
Castlewood 5 15 4 9—33
3-point goals – Jenkins 8 (Hayes 4, Webb 3, Sexton), Castlewood 2 (King, Dishman)
Holston 57, Richlands 50
RICHLANDS (50) – Ratliff 2, Blankenship 6, Reynolds 17, Boyd 4, Mullins 18, Lewis 2, Waddle 1, Arms 0.
HOLSTON (57) – Finley 20, Collie 0, Tweed 0, Di. Bott 0, Du. Bott 2, Hess 2, Ca. Caywood 9, Co. Caywood 24.
Richlands 6 5 15 14—50
Holston 25 10 6 16—57
3-point goals – Richlands 4 (Blankenship 2, Reynolds, Mullins), Holston 2 (Ca. Caywood, Co. Caywood)
George Wythe 92, Giles 37
GEORGE WYTHE (92) – Delp 6, T. Rainey 7, Huff 11, B. Rainey 4, Kirner 18, Goode 20, Campbell 20, Hale 2, Pulliam 4.
GILES (37) – Pennington 3, Gillespie 2, Heenan 0, Saunders 0, Price 6, Simpkins 3, Farrell 2, Miller 2, Duggan 6, Williams 0, Wallace 5.
George Wythe 29 29 22 10—92
Giles 16 9 7 5—37
3-point goals – GW 13 (Goode 6, Delp 2, Kirtner 2, T. Rainey, Huff, Campbell), Giles 6 (Price 2, Williams 2, Pennington, Duggan)
Ridgeview 84, Wise Central 69
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (69) – P. Collins 16, Boggs 7, E. collins 32, Church 0, Collie 4, Carter 2, Dotson 8, Gillewnater 0, Stanley 0, Villiard 0.
RIDGEVIEW (84) – Counts 2, Evans 0, Sutherland 4, Owens 7, Justice 13, Robinette 31, Steele 2, Hill 18, O’Quinn 3, Compton 2, Scanlon 2, Phipps 0.
Wise Central 15 22 15 17—69
Ridgeview 21 22 14 27—84
3-point goals – Central 4 (Dotson 2, P. Collins, E. Collins), Ridgeview 5 (Robinette 3, Justice, Owens)
Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry 52
TWIN SPRINGS (68) – Owens 25, Mullins 2, Lane 25, Kilgore 2, Horne 2, Dingus 0, Castle 0, Hughes 2, Cox 2, Calhoun 0, Counts 6, Salyer 2.
PATRICK HENRY (52) – Addair 7, Jackson 0, McFail 4, Blevins 9, Ka. Gobble 17, Cline 5, Hall 10, Dunn 0, Ko. Gobble 0.
Twin Springs 18 22 16 12—68
Patrick Henry 15 9 9 19—52
3-point goals – TS 7 (Owens 5, Lane 2), PH 5 (Ka. Gobble 2, Addair, Blevins, Cline)