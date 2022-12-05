 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Basketball Boxes

  • 0

Prep Basketball Boxes

BOYS

Rural Retreat 54, Eastern Montgomery 39

RURAL RETREAT (54)

Smelser 9, Roberts 22, Shelton 0, Crockett 4, Hight 10, Musser 4, Gilman 0, Dutton 3, Worley 2,

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (39)

Bruce 5, Pinedo 0, Sutphin 9, Lindamood 16, Howard 0, Mello 0. Brown 5, Lawson 3.

Rural Retreat 10 12 16 16 — 54

Eastern Montgomery 7 13 13 6 — 39

3-point goals: RR 5 (Roberts 3, Smelser, Dutton); EM 6 (Lindamood 4, Bruce, Sutphin).

Holston 57, Marion 53

People are also reading…

MARION (53) — Whitt 9, Langston 5, Keheley 7, Osborne 17, Wolfe 5, Carroll 10, Davis 0, Sayers 0

HOLSTON (57) – Finley 20, Co.Caywood 23, Collie 5, Dillon Bott 1, Dustin Bott 5, Ca.Caywood 3.

Marion 8 5 19 21-53

Holston 12 14 23 8-57

3-point goals — Marion 5 (Whitt 3, Osborne 2), Holston 6 (Finley 3, Collie, Dustin Bott, Cade Caywood).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons. Leyton Fowler is definitely a weapon to watch in Saturday's Class 1 state semifinals. 

Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

Graham junior Ty’Drez Clements created a buzz among Virginia High School League football fans last week by rushing for 409 yards and seven scores in the Region 2D title game.

Cody Dolin enjoyed a front row seat to the fast-paced show.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts