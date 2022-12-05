Prep Basketball Boxes
BOYS
Rural Retreat 54, Eastern Montgomery 39
RURAL RETREAT (54)
Smelser 9, Roberts 22, Shelton 0, Crockett 4, Hight 10, Musser 4, Gilman 0, Dutton 3, Worley 2,
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (39)
Bruce 5, Pinedo 0, Sutphin 9, Lindamood 16, Howard 0, Mello 0. Brown 5, Lawson 3.
Rural Retreat 10 12 16 16 — 54
Eastern Montgomery 7 13 13 6 — 39
3-point goals: RR 5 (Roberts 3, Smelser, Dutton); EM 6 (Lindamood 4, Bruce, Sutphin).
Holston 57, Marion 53
People are also reading…
MARION (53) — Whitt 9, Langston 5, Keheley 7, Osborne 17, Wolfe 5, Carroll 10, Davis 0, Sayers 0
HOLSTON (57) – Finley 20, Co.Caywood 23, Collie 5, Dillon Bott 1, Dustin Bott 5, Ca.Caywood 3.
Marion 8 5 19 21-53
Holston 12 14 23 8-57
3-point goals — Marion 5 (Whitt 3, Osborne 2), Holston 6 (Finley 3, Collie, Dustin Bott, Cade Caywood).