Prep Basketball Boxes
GIRLS
Union 46, Virginia High 45
Virginia High (45)
Wilson 1, Wright 11, Hutton 6, Page 0, Carpenter 13, Cobb 3, McCloud 8, M.Kariuki 3, T.Kariuki 0.
Union (46)
Lamb 4, Blagg 0, McKinney 3, Lopez 2, Slagle 27, Rutherford 0, Hughes 2, Bailey 8, Henderson 2.
Virginia High 13 17 7 8 — 45
Union 10 14 11 11—46
3-point goals: VH 10 (Wright 3, Carpenter 3, Hutton 2, Cobb, M.Kariuki); UN 3 (Bailey 2, Slagle).
Patrick Henry 44, Council 23
PATRICK HENRY (44) – Addair 19, Maiden 8, Buckley 0, Yarbert 6, Cook 7, Harvey 0, Fields 0, Wallace 0, Goodspeed 0, Barr 4.
COUNCIL (23) – Rasnake 14, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 4, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 0, M. Street 0, Keen 5.
Patrick Henry 10 8 16 10—44
Council 9 4 2 8—23
3-point goals – PH 2 (Addair, Cook), Council 2 (Rasnake 2)
George Wythe 64, Marion 58
MARION (58) – Widner 0, Mullis 0, Pennington 5, Osborne 6, Moss 15, Greer 16, Whitt 16.
GEORGE WYTHE (64) – Luttrell 8, Cannoy 5, Berry 16, Scott 0, Tate 11, Faulkner 2, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 5, Carter-Bennett 10.
Marion 5 13 22 18—58
George Wythe 19 9 19 17—64
3-point goals – Marion 6 (Whitt 2, Osborne 2, Greer 2), GW 7 (Carter-Bennett 2, Luttrell 2, Cannoy, Berry, Wolfe).
Cumberland Gap 57, Thomas Walker 37
CUMBERLAND GAP (57) – Glover 18, Hollins 15, Foster 8, Nash 7, Beeler 5, Hoskins 4, Middleton 0, Rockford 0, Pendleton 0, Bailey 0.
THOMAS WALKER (37) – M. Marcum 11, Woods 10, C. Marcum 6, McPherson 6, Bailey 2, Vanover 2, Bigge 0, Spurlock 0.
Cumberland Gap 20 14 9 14—57
Thomas Walker 6 10 12 9—37
3-point goals – CG 4 (Glover, Hollins, Foster, Nash), TW 1 (McPherson).
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
Lebanon 57, Honaker 44
LEBANON (57)
H.Musick 2, Hertig 2, Wess 3, Parker 0, Vencill 2, Keene 28, Lambert 20, Breeding 0, Tatum 0, Reece 0.
HONAKER (44)
P.Musick 19, Whitt 2, Bandy 10, Hilton 0, Gill 4, Hart 5, Boyd 3, A.Musick 2, Boyd 0.
Lebanon 14 16 11 16 — 57
Honaker 8 8 14 14 — 44
3-point goals: LB 6 (Keene 3, Lambert 3); HK 2 (P.Musick, Bandy).
Ridgeview 67, J.I. Burton 52
RIDGEVIEW (67) – Counts 1, Evans 3, L. Sutherland 0, Owens 4, Justus 4, Robinette 27, Steele 0, Hill 18, O’Quinn 6, Christian 4, Scanlon 0, Phipps 0.
J.I. BURTON (52) – Williams 10, Co. Hart 0, D. Sturgill 2, Cl. Hart 15, Gilliam 6, Godsey 12, Tate 5, Lane 2, Keys 0, I. Sturgill 0.
Ridgeview 14 17 22 14—67
J.I. Burton 13 13 10 16—52
3-point goals – Ridgeview 3 (Robinette 2, Evans), JIB 4 (Williams 2, Cl. Hart 2).
West Ridge 58, Elizabethton 45
ELIZABETHTON (45) – Whaley 0, Stephens 7, Wallin 0, Barnett 10, Mitchell 17, Bates 0, Churchill 0, Paulson 4, Hobbs 0, Ball 7.
WEST RIDGE (58) – Horne 24, Witcher 18, Sherfey 0, Gill 0, Harris 1, Bright 0, Frazier 4, Leming 3, Tate 0, Arnold 8.
Elizabethton 3 13 15 14—45
West Ridge 13 18 12 15—58
3-point goals – Elizabethton 4 (Barnett 2, Mitchell 2), WR 3 (Witcher 2, Leming).