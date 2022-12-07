 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Basketball Boxes

  • 0

Prep Basketball Boxes

GIRLS

Union 46, Virginia High 45

Virginia High (45)

Wilson 1, Wright 11, Hutton 6, Page 0, Carpenter 13, Cobb 3, McCloud 8, M.Kariuki 3, T.Kariuki 0.

Union (46)

Lamb 4, Blagg 0, McKinney 3, Lopez 2, Slagle 27, Rutherford 0, Hughes 2, Bailey 8, Henderson 2.

Virginia High 13 17 7 8 — 45

Union 10 14 11 11—46

3-point goals: VH 10 (Wright 3, Carpenter 3, Hutton 2, Cobb, M.Kariuki); UN 3 (Bailey 2, Slagle).

Patrick Henry 44, Council 23

People are also reading…

PATRICK HENRY (44) – Addair 19, Maiden 8, Buckley 0, Yarbert 6, Cook 7, Harvey 0, Fields 0, Wallace 0, Goodspeed 0, Barr 4.

COUNCIL (23) – Rasnake 14, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 4, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 0, M. Street 0, Keen 5.

Patrick Henry 10 8 16 10—44

Council 9 4 2 8—23

3-point goals – PH 2 (Addair, Cook), Council 2 (Rasnake 2)

George Wythe 64, Marion 58

MARION (58) – Widner 0, Mullis 0, Pennington 5, Osborne 6, Moss 15, Greer 16, Whitt 16.

GEORGE WYTHE (64) – Luttrell 8, Cannoy 5, Berry 16, Scott 0, Tate 11, Faulkner 2, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 5, Carter-Bennett 10.

Marion 5 13 22 18—58

George Wythe 19 9 19 17—64

3-point goals – Marion 6 (Whitt 2, Osborne 2, Greer 2), GW 7 (Carter-Bennett 2, Luttrell 2, Cannoy, Berry, Wolfe).

Cumberland Gap 57, Thomas Walker 37

CUMBERLAND GAP (57) – Glover 18, Hollins 15, Foster 8, Nash 7, Beeler 5, Hoskins 4, Middleton 0, Rockford 0, Pendleton 0, Bailey 0.

THOMAS WALKER (37) – M. Marcum 11, Woods 10, C. Marcum 6, McPherson 6, Bailey 2, Vanover 2, Bigge 0, Spurlock 0.

Cumberland Gap 20 14 9 14—57

Thomas Walker 6 10 12 9—37

3-point goals – CG 4 (Glover, Hollins, Foster, Nash), TW 1 (McPherson).

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

Lebanon 57, Honaker 44

LEBANON (57)

H.Musick 2, Hertig 2, Wess 3, Parker 0, Vencill 2, Keene 28, Lambert 20, Breeding 0, Tatum 0, Reece 0.

HONAKER (44)

P.Musick 19, Whitt 2, Bandy 10, Hilton 0, Gill 4, Hart 5, Boyd 3, A.Musick 2, Boyd 0.

Lebanon 14 16 11 16 — 57

Honaker 8 8 14 14 — 44

3-point goals: LB 6 (Keene 3, Lambert 3); HK 2 (P.Musick, Bandy).

Ridgeview 67, J.I. Burton 52

RIDGEVIEW (67) – Counts 1, Evans 3, L. Sutherland 0, Owens 4, Justus 4, Robinette 27, Steele 0, Hill 18, O’Quinn 6, Christian 4, Scanlon 0, Phipps 0.

J.I. BURTON (52) – Williams 10, Co. Hart 0, D. Sturgill 2, Cl. Hart 15, Gilliam 6, Godsey 12, Tate 5, Lane 2, Keys 0, I. Sturgill 0.

Ridgeview 14 17 22 14—67

J.I. Burton 13 13 10 16—52

3-point goals – Ridgeview 3 (Robinette 2, Evans), JIB 4 (Williams 2, Cl. Hart 2).

West Ridge 58, Elizabethton 45

ELIZABETHTON (45) – Whaley 0, Stephens 7, Wallin 0, Barnett 10, Mitchell 17, Bates 0, Churchill 0, Paulson 4, Hobbs 0, Ball 7.

WEST RIDGE (58) – Horne 24, Witcher 18, Sherfey 0, Gill 0, Harris 1, Bright 0, Frazier 4, Leming 3, Tate 0, Arnold 8.

Elizabethton 3 13 15 14—45

West Ridge 13 18 12 15—58

3-point goals – Elizabethton 4 (Barnett 2, Mitchell 2), WR 3 (Witcher 2, Leming).

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons. Leyton Fowler is definitely a weapon to watch in Saturday's Class 1 state semifinals. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts