Prep Basketball Boxes

GIRLS
Honaker 63, John Battle 33
HONAKER (63) – Jessee 10, Hart 5, McNulty 14, Nolley 12, Miller 2, Ray 5, Lowe 0, Stevens 11, Farmer 4, Barton 0.
JOHN BATTLE (33) - Mckee 0, Ralston 7, Wallace 2, Kelley 4, Bishop 10, Smith 6, Odum 4, Little 0, Shutters 0.
Honaker 18 16 14 15—63
John Battle 10 5 12 6—33
3-point goals – Honaker 5 (Nolley 2, Stevens 3), John Battle 2 (Ralston 1, Bishop 1). Total fouls – Honaker 11, John Battle 16. Fouled ou
Twin Valley 56, East Ridge 38
TWIN VALLEY (56) – Davis 2, Gross 5, Lester 3, Moore 28, Deskins 4, Deel 2, Hawthorne 12.
People are also reading…
EAST RIDGE (38) – Adkins 8, Mann 4, Sawyers 0, Thacker 7, Easterling 11, Bentley 5, Rowsey 0, Stanley 3.
Twin Valley 12 11 11 22—56
East Ridge 11 9 7 11—38
3-point goals – TV 1 (Gross), ER 2 (Adkins, Stanley)
Rye Cove 53, Lee High 20
RYE COVE (53) – Goins 8, Harless 2, Hood 0, Love 2, Holland 13, Mosley 1, Gibson 5, G. Turner 20, J. Turner 2, Darnell 0.
LEE HIGH (20) – Seals 0, Sage 7, Garrett 2, Carter 3, Duncan 4, Hall 2, Johnson 2, Bates 0.
Rye Cove 13 14 18 8—53
Lee High 8 6 1 5—20
3-point goals – RC 6 (Holland 3, Goins 2, Gibson), L 2 (Sage, Duncan)
Richlands 69, Thomas Walker 17
RICHLANDS (69) – Trivett 22, Queen 10, Reynolds 13, Altizer 6, A. Rife 10, Lee 0, Humphrey 4, Bales 0, Lamie 4.
THOMAS WALKER (17) – Woods 0, McPherson 0, M. Marcum 4, C. Marcum 5, Bigge 3, Vanover 0, Bailey 1, Spurlock 4.
Richlands 26 16 15 12—69
Thomas Walker 2 6 8 1—17
3-point goals – Richlands 2 (Trivett, Reynolds), TW, none.
Wise Central 77, Lebanon 28
LEBANON (28) – Horne 0, Couch 13, Brooks 0, Keene 7, Hess 3, Varney 0, Sykes 0, Keys 0, Jones 2, Campbell 3.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (77) – E. Mullins 9, Jordan 11, Brickey 11, McAmis 18, Sturgill 3, Salyer 0, Slemp 3, Youmessi 2, Lawson 4, Tompkins 4, Villanueva 2, Looney 10.
Lebanon 3 10 5 10—28
Wise Central 24 22 19 12—77
3-point goals – Lebanon 2 (Couch, Keene), WC 10 (Jordan 3, Brickey 2, McAmis 2, E. Mullins, Slemp, Lawson)
Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41
ABINGDON (51) – Matney 0, Smith 0, Green 13, Baker 14, O’Quinn 5, Waters 10, Jennings 6, Ball 0, Fullen 1, Buddington 2.
TAZEWELL (41) – Rowe 6, Nunley 4, Day 16, Hancock 6, Gillespie 6, H. Davis 3, Mitchem 0, Wimmer 0.
Abingdon 7 18 7 19—51
Tazewell 3 11 13 14—41
3-point goals – AHS 2 (Baker, O’Quinn), Tazewell 4 (Day 2, Rowe, Nunley).
Holston 38, Council 29
COUNCIL (29) – Rasnake 13, Johnson 0, I. Stevens 6, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 2, M. Street 1, Keen 7.
HOLSTON (38) – Turner 10, Bowman 0, Musser 2, Keith 12, Widener 3, Crabtree 5, Cobler 2, Parks 4.
Council 15 6 2 6—29
Holston 8 14 11 5—38
3-point goals – Council 2 (Rasnake 2), Holston 2 (Keith, Widener)
Daniel Boone 70, Sullivan East 50
DANIEL BOONE (70) - Seymore 1 0-0 3, Dietz 0 0-0 0, Newton 0 0-0 0, Ky.Bacon 9 0-0 19, Jenkins 6 0-0 17, Ke.Bacon 1 0-0 3, Walters 1 3-3 5, Flores 7 0-2 16, Cox 1 0-0 3, Masters 1 0-0 2, Beach 1 0-2 2.
SULLIVAN EAST (50) - C. Cox 0 0-0 0, L. Cox 0 0-0 0, McCarter 1 0-0 2, Hurley 2 0-0 5, Cairns 2 3-4 7, Hicks 2 2-2 6, Hare 8 7-10 26, Ashbrook 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Woomer 1 0-0 2.
Daniel Boone 20 14 15 22 -- 70
Sullivan East 8 12 17 13 -- 50
3-Point Goals -- DB 11 (Jenkins 5, Flores 2, Ke. Bacon, Ky. Bacon, Cox, Seymore), SE 4 (Hare 3, Hurley). JV Game -- SE 44, DB 37.
Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39
RURAL RETREAT (54) - B.Moore 18, Davidson 2, Fiscus 7, Cox 7, Bailey 6, T.Moore 6,
BLAND COUNTY (39) - Rasnake 1, M.Tindall 18, C.Tindall 2, Dillow 6, B.Sanders 6, Meadows 4, D.Sanders 2,
Rural Retreat 17 17 11 9 - 54
Bland County 8 17 6 8 - 39
3-point goals: RR 2 (Fiscus, Cox); BC 2 (M.Tindall, Dillow).
Eastside 57, Marion 54
EASTSIDE (57) - Stanley 0 1-3 1, Carter 7 1-2 15, Hammons 6 4-9 18, Clay 7 3-11 17, McCoy 0 3-8 3, Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 13-35 57.
MARION (54) - Pennington 3 2-2 8, Osborne 4 2-3 12, Whitt 2 0-2 4, Moss 11 2-3 24, Greer 3 0-0 6, Langston 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 54.
Marion 10 17 14 13-54
Eastside 9 14 14 20-57
3-point goals – E 2 (Hammons), M 2 (Osborne). Total fouls- E 16, M 21. Fouled out – none.
BOYS
Abingdon 78, Tazewell 66
ABINGDON (78) – Honaker 6, Rogers 0, Turman 13, Osborne 14, Ramsey 33, Ketron 4, Pomrenke 0, Lambert 3, Dotson 3, Brooks 0, Smith 0, Muncy 0, Linkous 2
TAZEWELL (66) – Willis 22, Patterson 2, Creasy 14, Ray 24, Martin 0, Cline 0, Ghelerducci 0, Stone 4.
Abingdon 18 19 25 16—78
Tazewell 9 16 17 24—66
3-point goals – Abingdon 6 (Turman 3, Honaker 2, Dotson), Tazewell 6 (Ray 4, Creasy 2)
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 42
BLAND COUNTY (63) – Watters 15, Johnson 0, James 17, Boone 6, Smith 8, Nolley 3, Penley 4, Brady 3, Thompson 7, Pennington 0, Chewning 0, Myers 0, Coleman 0.
RURAL RETREAT (42) – Roberts 3, Shelton 0, Carico 2, Hight 21, Musser 8, Gilman 2, Patton 2, Worley 4, Onate 0.
Bland County 13 15 16 19—63
Rural Retreat 11 7 9 15—42
3-point goals – BC 5 (Nolley 2, James, Nolley, Brady), RR 5 (Hight 4, Roberts).
Marion 57, Eastside 44
MARION (57) – Whitt 3 0-0 6, Dimit 0 0-1 0, Langston 1 0-0 2, Osborne 7 0-0 18, Wolfe 6 1-4 13, Carroll 4 4-5 12, Sayers 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 5-9 57.
EASTSIDE (44) – C. Mullins 1 1-4 3, Sutherland 3 1-2 9, Fields 0 1-2 1, S. Mullins 4 3-4 11, Collins 0 0-0 0, E. Mullins 1 0-0 3, Lawson 2 0-0 4, McCoy 3 7 7-11 13. Totals 14 13-23 44.
Marion 22 12 12 11-57
Eastside 14 8 4 18-44
3-point goals – M 1 (Osborne), E 3 (Sutherland 2, E. Mullins). Total fouls – M 24, E 17. Fouled out – none.
Daniel Boone 77, Sullivan East 74
DANIEL BOONE (77) - Duncan 0, Churchwell 0, Kirkpatrick 3, Rowland 2, Livingston 41, Erickson 4, Hamlin 7, Long 20, Smith 0, Burke 0, Lawitzke 0.
SULLIVAN EAST (74) - Tate 1, Witcher 5, Lowe 1, Ringley 5, Ridlehuber 3, Cross 6, Fisher 15, Laisure 25.
Daniel Boone 16 19 23 19 - 77
Sullivan East 12 20 20 22 - 74
3-point goals: DB 8 (Long 4, Livingston 3, Hamlin); SE 8 (Tate 2, Witcher, Ringley, Ridlehuber, Cross, Fisher, Laisure).