 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Basketball Boxes

  • 0

GIRLS

George Wythe 35, John Battle 18

GEORGE WYTHE (35) – Luttrell 2, Cannoy 2, Berry 6, Scott 0, Tate 4, Faulkner 1, Malavolti 0, Wolfe 10, Carter-Bennett 10.

JOHN BATTLE (18) – McKee 5, Wallace 0, Kelley 4, Bishop 1, Smith 2, Odum 2, Little 0, Shutters 0, Blaylock 4.

George Wythe 4 13 10 8—35

John Battle 5 3 4 6—18

3-point goals – GW 4 (Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 2), JB 1 (McKee).

Eastside 65, Virginia High 35

EASTSIDE (65) – Stanley 8, Bower 2, Frazier 0, Bond 4, carter 10, Clay 15, Compton 0, McCoy 4, Hammons 22.

VIRGINIA HIGH (35) – Wilson 9, Wright 9, Hutton 0, Page 1, Carpenter 0, Cobb 2, McCloud 3, M. Kariuki 11, T. Kariuki 0.

People are also reading…

Eastside 22 25 13 5—65

Virginia High 5 10 10 10—35

3-point goals – Eastside 4 (Hammons 4), VHS 5 (M. Kariuki 3, Wilson, Wright)

Honaker 38, Ridgeview 36

HONAKER (38) – Hart 1 0-0 2, McNulty 2 4-9 8, Nolley 3 4-6 10, Miller 1 0-0 3, Stevens 2 2-3 8, Jessee 1 3-4 5, Ray 1 0-0 2, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-22 38.

RIDGEVIEW (36) – Strouth 5 3-4 14, Hill 1 0-1 2, Grant 1 1-3 3, Sykes 2 1-3 6, Abshire 2 1-2 6, Rasnick 0 0-0 0, Sutherland 0 1-3 1, Mullins 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-17 36.

Honaker 11 12 7 8—38

Ridgeview 3 10 11 12—36

3-point goals – Honaker 3 (Stevens 2, Miller), Ridgeview 3 (Strouth, Sykes, Abshire). Total fouls – Honaker 20, Ridgeview 20. Fouled out – Nolley, Strouth. Technicals – none.

BOYS

Virginia High 82, Marion 55

MARION (55) – Whitt 1 0-0 2, Langston 2 2-3 6, Osborne 3 0-1 7, Wolfe 6 3-6 16, Carroll 9 0-0 19, Dimit 0 0-0 0, Keheley 0 1-2 1, Davis 0 0-0 0, Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Sayers 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 6-14 55.

VIRGINIA HIGH (82) – Worley 5 0-2 11, Cheers 3 0-0 8, Green 1 2-2 5, Martin 5 2-2 12, Carpenter 7 5-6 20, Mozell 4 0-0 11, Owens 0 0-0 0, Lang 2 0-0 4, Woolen 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 0-0 9, Totals 31 9-12 82.

Marion 6 18 10 21—55

Va. High 21 12 22 27—82

3-point goals – Marion 3 (Osborne, Wolfe, Carroll), Virginia High 11 (Mozell 3, Smith 3, Cheers 2, Worley, Green, Carpenter). Total fouls – Marion 15, Virginia High 17. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons. Leyton Fowler is definitely a weapon to watch in Saturday's Class 1 state semifinals. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts