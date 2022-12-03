Prep Basketball Boxes

GIRLS
George Wythe 35, John Battle 18
GEORGE WYTHE (35) – Luttrell 2, Cannoy 2, Berry 6, Scott 0, Tate 4, Faulkner 1, Malavolti 0, Wolfe 10, Carter-Bennett 10.
JOHN BATTLE (18) – McKee 5, Wallace 0, Kelley 4, Bishop 1, Smith 2, Odum 2, Little 0, Shutters 0, Blaylock 4.
George Wythe 4 13 10 8—35
John Battle 5 3 4 6—18
3-point goals – GW 4 (Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 2), JB 1 (McKee).
Eastside 65, Virginia High 35
EASTSIDE (65) – Stanley 8, Bower 2, Frazier 0, Bond 4, carter 10, Clay 15, Compton 0, McCoy 4, Hammons 22.
VIRGINIA HIGH (35) – Wilson 9, Wright 9, Hutton 0, Page 1, Carpenter 0, Cobb 2, McCloud 3, M. Kariuki 11, T. Kariuki 0.
Eastside 22 25 13 5—65
Virginia High 5 10 10 10—35
3-point goals – Eastside 4 (Hammons 4), VHS 5 (M. Kariuki 3, Wilson, Wright)
Honaker 38, Ridgeview 36
HONAKER (38) – Hart 1 0-0 2, McNulty 2 4-9 8, Nolley 3 4-6 10, Miller 1 0-0 3, Stevens 2 2-3 8, Jessee 1 3-4 5, Ray 1 0-0 2, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-22 38.
RIDGEVIEW (36) – Strouth 5 3-4 14, Hill 1 0-1 2, Grant 1 1-3 3, Sykes 2 1-3 6, Abshire 2 1-2 6, Rasnick 0 0-0 0, Sutherland 0 1-3 1, Mullins 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-17 36.
Honaker 11 12 7 8—38
Ridgeview 3 10 11 12—36
3-point goals – Honaker 3 (Stevens 2, Miller), Ridgeview 3 (Strouth, Sykes, Abshire). Total fouls – Honaker 20, Ridgeview 20. Fouled out – Nolley, Strouth. Technicals – none.
BOYS
Virginia High 82, Marion 55
MARION (55) – Whitt 1 0-0 2, Langston 2 2-3 6, Osborne 3 0-1 7, Wolfe 6 3-6 16, Carroll 9 0-0 19, Dimit 0 0-0 0, Keheley 0 1-2 1, Davis 0 0-0 0, Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Sayers 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 6-14 55.
VIRGINIA HIGH (82) – Worley 5 0-2 11, Cheers 3 0-0 8, Green 1 2-2 5, Martin 5 2-2 12, Carpenter 7 5-6 20, Mozell 4 0-0 11, Owens 0 0-0 0, Lang 2 0-0 4, Woolen 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 0-0 9, Totals 31 9-12 82.
Marion 6 18 10 21—55
Va. High 21 12 22 27—82
3-point goals – Marion 3 (Osborne, Wolfe, Carroll), Virginia High 11 (Mozell 3, Smith 3, Cheers 2, Worley, Green, Carpenter). Total fouls – Marion 15, Virginia High 17. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.