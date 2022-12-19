Prep Basketball Boxes

BOYS
West Greene 97, Sullivan East 81
WEST GREENE (97) – McComas 0, Frye 32, Dempster 14, Brittian 0, Campbell 12, Droese 5, Dearinger 0, Logan 0, Turner 31, McConley 3.
SULLIVAN EAST (81) – Tate 20, Witcher 15, Lowe 6, Ringley 0, Ridlehuber 0, Cross 13, Fisher 8, Laisure 19.
West Greene 25 25 21 26—97
Sullivan East 11 27 23 20—81
3-point goals – WG 8 (Campbell 3, Frye 2, Dempster 2, Turner), SE 8 (Witcher 2, Lowe 2, Tate, Cross, Fisher, Laisure)
West Ridge 76, Cloudland 32
WEST RIDGE (76) – Horne 7, Witcher 9, Sherfey 19, Gill 2, Harris 10, Bright 6, Frazier 3, Leming 5, Tate 7, Arnold 10.
People are also reading…
CLOUDLAND (32) – Sexton 15, Morgan 3, Clarke 0, N. Carraway 4, A. Carraway 5, McKinney 0, Cole 5, Balado 0, Street 0.
West Ridge 30 16 20 10—76
Cloudland 10 7 11 4—32
3-point goals -- WR 12 (Sherfey 6, Harris 2, Horne, Witcher, Bright, Leming), Cloudland 6 (Sexton 2, Mogan, N. Carraway, A. Carraway, Cole).
Patrick Henry 82, Castlewood 26
PATRICK HENRY (82) –Addair 16, Jackson 5, McFail 5, Blevins 13, Ko. Gobble 10, Ka. Gobble 4, Cline 4, Hall 22, Dunn 3.
CASTLEWOOD (26) – Sanders 0, Shouse 5, King 5, Glovier 0, Dishman 16, Harvey 0, McConnell 0, Dotson 0.
Patrick Henry 15 27 28 12—82
Castlewood 11 6 9 0—26
3-point goals – PH 8 (Addair 4, Ko. Gobble 2, Blevins, Hall), Castlewood 3 (Shouse, King, Dishman)
Chilhowie 88, Tazewell 53
TAZEWELL (53) – Blankenship 11, Cline 7, Creasy 9, Jarrett 1, Day 8, Patterson 5, Duty 12.
CHILHOWIE (88) – Kilbourne 5, Booth 4, Hall 22, Sturgill 1, Bartuski 19, Taylor 3, Lee 1, Will Goodwin 18, Tucker 9, Thomas 6.
Tazewell 14 16 14 9—53
Chilhowie 25 29 13 21—88
3-point goals – Tazewell 6 (Bay 2, Duty 2, Creasy, Cline), Chilhowie 13 (Hall 4, Goodwin 2, Bartuski 2, Kilbourne 2, Tucker 2, Taylor). JV game – Chilhowie won.
John Battle 51, Holston 43
HOLSTON (43) – Finley 12, Collie 5, Tweed 0, Di. Bott 11, Du. Bott 11, Ca. Caywood 0, Co. Caywood 14, Hess 0.
JOHN BATTLE (51) – Barr 0, Bailey 6, Meade 8, Emerson 1, Blackburn 2, Reynolds 0, Ratliff 15, Danser 3, Gibson 5, Owens 0, Gobble 11.
Holston 9 12 14 8—43
John Battle 9 10 14 18—51
3-point goals – Holston 6 (Du. Bott 3, Finley, Collie, Co. Caywood), JB 5 (Ratliff 2, Danser, Gibson, Bailey). JV game – Holston won.
Grayson County 61, Rural Retreat 35
RURAL RETREAT (35) – Smelser 2, Roberts 4, Shelton 0, Crockett 15, Hight 2, C. Carico 5, Gilman 2, Worley 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (61) – Dunbar 4, Gillespie 19, Dowell 15, Phipps 0, Mac. Goad 10, Mav. Goad 9, Gamble 0, Kelly 0, Mc. Goad 0, Von Erich 4.
Rural Retreat 5 12 12 8—35
Grayson County 5 18 22 6—61
3-point goals – RR 4 (Gillespie 2, Mac. Goad 2), GC 2 (Roberts, C. Carico)
GIRLS
John Battle 58, Holston 34
HOLSTON (34) – Cobler 0, Bowman 1, Turner 9, Parks 0, Musser 0, Stitt 0, Keith 6, Widener 16, Crabtree 2.
JOHN BATTLE (58) – McKee 3, Ralston 19, Wallace 4, Kelley 5, Bishop 17, Smith 5, Odum 0, Singleton 0, Bennett 0, Little 0, Blaylock 5, Shutters 0.
Holston 4 7 10 13—34
John Battle 14 16 15 13—58
3-point goals – Holston 3 (Widener 3), JB 4 (Ralston 2, McKee, Blaylock)