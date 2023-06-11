VHSL Victors
A look at local pitchers who earned the win in Virginia High School League state championship baseball games.
2023: Nathan “Tater” Phillips, Lebanon (Class 1)
2021: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon (Class 2)
2015: Austin Ray, Virginia High (2A)
2014: Chandler Daniels, Virginia High (2A)
2011: Derrick Murphy, Honaker (Group A, Division 2)
2008: Justin Wilson, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*
2001: Keith Davis, John Battle (Group A)*
2000: Daniel Rutter, John Battle (Group A)
1998: Ryan Adkins, J.J. Kelly (Group A)
1996: Todd Zirkle, Powell Valley (Group A)
1996: Israel Pope, Virginia High (Group AA)
1993: Shawn Fouch, Virginia High (Group AA)*
1992: Shawn Fouch, Virginia High (Group AA)*
1991: Trevor Ruth, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*
1989: Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly (Group A)
1988: Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*
1986: Jeff Phillips, Castlewood (Group A)
1984: Tim West, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*
1983: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)
1983: Greg Turner, Virginia High (Group AA)
1982: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)
1981: Mike Baumgardner, Virginia High (Group AA)
1981: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)
1979: Hank Ringley, Coeburn (Group A)
1975: Gary Pate, Coeburn (Group A)*
1971: Johnny Huff, Castlewood (Group A)
*denotes the win came in relief.