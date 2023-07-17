All-Hogoheegee District
FIRST TEAM
P – Nathan Phillips, Lebanon, soph.; Dagan Barton, Lebanon, jr.; Seth Buchanan, Lebanon sr.
C – Dustin Bott, Holston, sr.
1B – Connor Smith, Chilhowie, jr.
2B – Chance Parker, Lebanon, jr.
3B – Dawson Tuell, Chilhowie, soph.
SS – Seth Buchanan, Lebanon, sr.
OF – Zach Hertig, Lebanon, sr.; Tucker Fontaine, Rural Retreat, jr.; Kaiden Atkinson, Rural Retreat, sr.
DH – Hamilton Addair, Patrick Henry, sr.
At-Large – Noah Bandrimer, Rural Retreat, jr; Caleb Roberts, Rural Retreat, jr.
SECOND TEAM
P – Caleb Roberts, Rural Retreat; Dawson Tuell, Chilhowie; Justin Gilman, Rural Retreat
C – Landon Bowman, Chilhowie
1B – Carter Lester, Patrick Henry
2B – Justin Gilman, Rural Retreat
3B – Nathan Phillips, Lebanon
SS – Isaac Booth, Chilhowie; Noah Tweed, Holston
OF – Dagan Barton, Lebanon; Eli Breeding, Lebanon; Brandon Bush, Chilhowie
DH – Brycen Sturgill, Rural Retreat; Luke Garrett, Lebanon
At-Large – Eli Williams, Northwood; Aiden Monahan, Patrick Henry; Ben Kilbourne, Chilhowie
HONORABLE MENTION
Holston – Brycen Richardson, Dillon Bott; Rural Retreat – Trever Shelton, Justin Pritchard; Patrick Henry – Max Owens, Alex Brown; Lebanon – Nick Belcher, Jacob Crabtree; Northwood – Richard Gonzalez, Owen Doane; Chilhowie – Levi Teaters, Zac Hall
Player of the Year: Seth Buchanan, Lebanon
Coach of the Year: Cody Compton, Lebanon