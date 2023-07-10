All-Region 2D
FIRST TEAM
P – Porter Gobble, John Battle, soph.; Noah Sills, John Battle, jr.; Carter Sayers, Marion, jr.
C – Keith Chandler, Union, fr.
1B – Evan Hankins, John Battle, soph.
2B – Bhraedon Meredith, Virginia High, jr.
3B – Elijah Childress, John Battle, soph.
SS – Porter Gobble, John Battle, soph.
OF – Broadie Bailey, John Battle, jr.; Tre Blankenship, Tazewell, jr.; Mason Pugh, Marion, soph.
DH – Ryan Mix, John Battle, sr.
At-Large – Robbie Wilson, Wise County Central, sr.; Ollie Foy, Virginia High, fr.
SECOND TEAM
P – Gavin Duty, Tazewell; Lucas Whitt, Virginia High; Brady Adams, Union
C – CJ Earls, Richlands
1B – Jackson Myers, Tazewell
2B – Eli McMurray, Gate City
3B – Aidan Miller, Graham
SS – Connor Cline, Tazewell
OF – Conner Davidson, Virginia High; Brandon Beavers, Ridgeview; Sam Whitman, Union
DH – Reid Osborne, Marion
At-Large – Luke Childress, Tazewell; Ashton Bolling, Wise County Central
Player of the Year: Evan Hankins, John Battle
Coach of the Year: Jimmy Gobble, John Battle