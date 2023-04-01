BRISTOL, Tenn. – The wind was gusting on Saturday and West Ridge High School senior Carter Gibson responded by swinging the bat with gusto.

Gibson homered twice to lead the Wolves to an 11-5 win over the William Byrd Terriers from Vinton, Virginia, in the Johnny Whited Classic at Tod Houston Field.

The standout slugger connected for a two-run homer to right field off Byrd’s Brogan Dent to highlight a five-run second inning and then smacked a solo shot to left-center against Jacob Dickerson in the sixth. The second smash was much more prodigious and thus Gibson’s favorite of his two bombs.

“Oh yeah,” Gibson said. “The one to right was a wall-grazer. … The conditions were favorable.”

No matter the environment and no matter the ballpark, Gibson can flat out hit.

His season home run total now stands at four.

“He’s swinging the bat really well right now,” said West Ridge coach Michael Hoover. “He’s seeing the ball well.”

Everybody in West Ridge’s lineup was locked in on Saturday as the Wolves pounded out 13 hits.

Drew Hoover went 4-for-4, while Wade Witcher homered and tallied four RBIs.

“I thought we had some good at-bats up and down the lineup,” Michael Hoover said. “We were having some good competitive at-bats and it’s good to see those guys having success.”

West Ridge is off to an 8-3 start.

“It’s a good group,” Michael Hoover said. “They are fun to be around and are working hard. Our conference is very tough and we have to be ready to play every day. We can’t expect to take a day off and be successful.”

The Wolves certainly looked the part of a serious contender on Saturday.

“We keep playing like that, we’ll be a pretty good baseball team,” Gibson said. “We gotta keep it rolling and can’t get complacent. Today was just a great day. It was a fun game.”

Tennessee High 7, William Byrd 6

Andrew Dingus helped cap on an eventful week for the Tennessee High Vikings by delivering a big-time blast and a timely bloop.

The senior connected for a solo dinger in the third inning and then hit a two-out, tiebreaking RBI bloop single in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Bristolians ahead to stay.

After splitting a pair of intense Upper Lakes Conference games with archrival Sullivan East on Monday and Tuesday, Tennessee High rallied to take a 7-4 triumph over Louisville of Ohio on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Vikings (10-1) overcame deficits of 4-1 and 6-5 against the squad from the Roanoke area on Saturday.

“It’s been an exhausting week,” Dingus said.

Dingus had half of Tennessee High’s four hits, but the Vikings did draw seven walks.

There weren’t too many style points to be had.

“Us vs. us today wasn’t very good,” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts. “We kind of slept-walk through it. We didn’t really compete like we have been, but we found a way. An ugly win is better than a good loss, I guess. … There were no cupcakes on the schedule this week, for sure. This game could have gone either way too.”

After finishing third at the 2022 TSSAA Class AAA state tournament, the Vikings have been impressive in the season’s early stages. They are averaging 7.7 runs per game.

Dingus, who has signed with Milligan University, is a mainstay.

“The first scrimmage this season against Science Hill we kicked it all over the place, but we have been steady since then,” Dingus said. “I’m proud of our guys and we just click really well.”