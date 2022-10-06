PRAISING ALBERT: Gobble, Wagner recall facing Pujols

The final ledger will show that Albert Pujols wound up with 703 career regular-season home runs over the course of his 22 years in the major leagues and one of those blasts happened to come against a left-handed pitcher from Bristol.

Former John Battle High School star Jimmy Gobble surrendered No. 266 on June 14, 2007, when he was in the midst of his best season for the Kansas City Royals and Pujols was in his prime for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gobble still recalls that encounter at Kauffman Stadium in clear detail.

“It was the [seventh] inning and we were up by a lot,” Gobble said. “I threw him a first-pitch, two-seam fastball right down the middle. He took it and the umpire [Mark Carlson] called it a ball. No clue how it was a ball. So, since the score was one-sided I threw the same pitch again in the same location and he literally hit it to the moon. I actually turned and watched that ball.”

Pujols went 1-for-4 with a walk, strikeout and that solo homer off Gobble during matchups in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

“If a base was open, I’d be careful and try and get him to swing at my pitch,” Gobble said. “You have to be careful with great hitters and pitch to your strengths and understand where you can miss at.”

Gobble and Pujols were both selected in the 1999 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft: Gobble going to Kansas City with the 43rd overall selection after his senior season at Battle and Pujols getting picked in the 13th round out of Maple Woods Community College in Missouri.

Sullivan South High School alums Dan Wright (second round, Chicago White Sox), Scott Wade (19th round, Atlanta Braves) and Willie McKenzie (30th round, Cleveland Indians) were chosen that year too.

Pujols is the last player from the ’99 MLB Draft class still active as he heads to the 2022 playoffs with the Cardinals and Gobble marvels at the longevity.

Gobble’s playing days ended in 2010 and he’s entering his fifth season as the head baseball coach of the John Battle Trojans.

“On the good days, I still think I could be out there,” Gobble said. “But on days where everything hurts, I think no chance and how in the world could someone play that long. Impressive.”

Former Tazewell High School ace Billy Wagner had a long career of his own as an All-Star relief pitcher for five teams from 1995-2010.

Pujols hit .261 (6-for-23) with four strikeouts, one walk and zero home runs versus Wagner, while going 1-for-2 against the fireballing left-hander in the 2006 National League Championship Series.

The two were also teammates on six NL All-Star teams.

“I was very fortunate to face Albert and I guess lucky that he didn’t hit a home run,” Wagner said. “He’s probably in the top-five best hitters I faced. He was very difficult to face, because he wasn’t one-dimensional. He could hit for average as well as take you deep if you made a mistake. Albert has always been a beast and I have enjoyed watching him. He is, and always has been, a true professional.”

The final regular-season homer for Pujols came on Monday against Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, who spent the summer of 2015 with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates.

In yet another example of how good Pujols has been and for how long, he has homered off guys who once pitched for the Bristol Tigers (Jose Lima), Bristol White Sox (Charlie Haeger, Scott Carroll, Chris Bassitt) and Bristol Pirates.

“I think what has allowed Albert to have great success is he has always had simple mechanics and that allowed him to make quick adjustments,” Wagner said.

Gobble and Wagner were both effusive in their praise of the way Pujols carries himself.

“Albert is just a great person,” Wagner said. “Baseball is lucky to have such a great ambassador for the game.”

Gobble held a charity golf tournament each offseason during his playing days with the proceeds going to a local cancer center. Autographed items from big-time baseball stars would be auctioned off and Pujols always donated some gear.

“He would sign any and everything,” Gobble said. “His approach and what type of person he is off the field is a great representation of MLB.”