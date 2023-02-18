ALLEN GREGORY — BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

SALEM, Va. – The “Professor” of far Southwest Virginia prep wrestling has aced another exam.

With his usual cerebral approach, Union junior Thomas Potter earned his third straight VHSL Class 2 state title Saturday night at the Salem Civic Center.

Potter pinned Chatham junior Matthew Marlowe in three minutes and 23 seconds for the 165-pound title. Marlowe came out charging and executed a reversal, but Potter maintained his poise and gradually set up his decisive cradle move.

“I didn’t start out at my best, but you have to expect the unexpected in this sport,” Potter said. “I always try to stay calm and react to whatever my opponent gives me. I was finally able to get my opponents leg up.”

Unlike many of the state champions who celebrated with wild gyrations and gestures to opposing fans, Potter accepted his latest victory in stylish fashion.

“It’s all business for me,” Potter said. “I just want to look up and thank everyone who has supported me.”

Triumph then turned to heartbreak for Union fans as senior Johnny Satterfield lost on a wild 3-2 tie breaker to Glenvar junior Ethan Flowers in the 175 pound finals.

“I gave it my best and it was a good match, but it just wasn’t meant to be for me,” an emotional Satterfield said.

There was more good news for Union in the 120-pound weight class as freshman Canaan Spears won by pin at 5:22.

Union collected a total of 119 points to finish fourth in the team standings, while Strasburg earned the title with 209 1/2 points. Wise County Central (102) was seventh while John Battle (74) finished eighth.

In the 106 pound final, John Battle senior Owen Almany was pinned by a cross face cradle move at 3:47 by James River sophomore Xaiden Wynn.

Almany, who took a 2-0 lead in the first period, was seeking to become the sixth wrestler in school history to win a state crown.

“I got a good shot in early and rode (Wynn) out,” Almany said. “We went to the bottom, and then he got a cradle in and rolled me. I knew that move was coming because he got me with it last year here when I was up 11-4 in the quarterfinals.”

The low-key Almany accepted his loss with grace.

“I really just wanted to put a show on for my father and our fans in my last year. It’s hard, but at least I made it to the finals like my brother did” Almany said.

Tristen Hass of Graham lost a 10-7 decision in the 150-pound final after rallying for a pin in the semifinals. Hass started at safety on the G-Men football team that won the Class 2 title this past fall across the street from the Salem Civic Center at Salem Stadium.

In the 285-pound finals, Wise County Central senior Brady Sturgill lost by pin at 3:37 while Virginia High junior Orrin King finished third with a 31-second pin. Sturgill advanced with a first round pin in the semifinals.

Defending state champ Talan Hall delivered a third place effort at 113 pounds.

Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis dropped a 7-3 decision in the 144-pound semifinals Saturday morning.