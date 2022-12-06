 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World Cup

Portugal, Morocco advance in World Cup

  • 0

LUSAIL, Qatar — After Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup in a bold call by Portugal coach Fernando Santos, Goncalo Ramos — the superstar striker’s unlikely replacement — made himself an instant star by leading the team to a 6-1 win over Switzerland and into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Morocco 3, Spain 0

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.

The Moroccans were playing in only their second knockout game at a World Cup, an event which is being held in the Middle East for the first time in its nearly 100-year history.

Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid and previously played for Real Madrid, converted the deciding penalty in the shootout. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech, who returned to the national team after a dispute with the previous coach, also scored for Morocco.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons. Leyton Fowler is definitely a weapon to watch in Saturday's Class 1 state semifinals. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts