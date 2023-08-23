MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT PRESEASON COACHES POLL 1. Union 2. Gate City 3. Ridgeview 4. Abingdon 5. Lee High 6. Wise County Central 7. John Battle ABINGDON FALCONS
Coach: Garrett Amburgey
2022 Record: 5-6 (3-3)
Key returners: Alex Hawkins, LB, jr.; Brayden Self, LB, sr.; Luke Honaker, QB, jr.; Gage Crabtree, OL, jr. Sage Blevins, OL, sr.; Noah Gilliam, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Aidan Woods, TE, soph.; Austin Lucas, DL, DL, jr.
Key losses: Dasean Lucas, OL-DL; Kadin Hounshell, OL; Eli Singleton, OL
Outlook: One year after advancing to the Class 3 semifinals behind a cast of seniors, Abingdon experienced a rare losing record last season with a young roster.
People are also reading…
A total of eight seniors and 14 starters return, including eight on offense.
This production centers on Honaker. Relying on a mix of grit and speed, Honaker carried the offense at times last season while scoring nine touchdowns and amassing 1,298 total yards.
Honaker will have a couple of big targets in the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Woods at tight end and 6-5 Lucas Brooks at receiver.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Hawkins (six touchdowns) runs with power, while 6-3 junior Owen Barr provides speed.
Crabtree (6-0, 220), Blevins and Gilliam at center front the new-look offensive line.
Self, Hawkins (33 solo tackles) and Honaker are active at linebacker, while Blevins and Lucas Droguett return on the defensive line.
Barr and junior Caden Sheffield anchor the secondary.
Senior kicker Toby Reid connected on 23 extra points last season.
The Falcons dropped district games to Gate City (24-7), Ridgeview (20-13) and Union (37-0).
AHS fans have high hopes for the deep junior class.
Coach’s Quote: “We were a very average team last year. Our guys are hungry to take a step forward.”
ROSTER
1 Owen Barr
2 Spencer Wellenhoffer
3 Lucas Honaker
4 Isaac Brooks
5 Brayden Self
6 Baylee Blevins
7 Caden Sheffield
8 Ethan Stanley
9 Max Ferguson
10 Alex Hawkins
11 Sully Perkins
12 Payton Molinary
15 Drew Baker
16 Daniel Blackmon
17 Lucas Brooks
18 Oliver Summitt
20 Griffin King
21 Zayne Bolen
22 Daigwan Hunter
24 Dylan Lee
25 Gage King
34 Christian Miller
35 Kieffer Widener
37 Skyler Bentley
38 L.J. Ratliff
41 Noah Miller
42 Tobias Reid
44 Isaac Doss
45 Kymani Johnson
46 Tykenevan Thompson
50 Austin Lucas
51 Gage Crabtree
52 Sage Blevins
54 Lucas Droguett
56 Alex Lucas
57 Noah Gilliam
63 Logan Brady
67 Creed Maness
68 Brogan Clay
69 Ayden May
70 Derek Penley
72 Turner Remine
73 Cole Remine
78 Landon Fuller
79 Bradley Lunsford
80 Troy Pennington
81 Davis Monge
83 Zach Stone
84 John Berry
85 Lincoln Baxter
87 Garrett McClure
88 Aidan Woods
Schedule
Aug. 25 John Battle H
Sept. 1 Christiansburg H
Sept. 8 Gate City A
Sept. 15 Richlands A
Sept. 22 Tennessee High A
Sept. 29 Wise County Central H
Oct. 6 Marion H
Oct. 20 Ridgeview A
Oct. 27 Union H
Nov. 3 Lee High A
GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Jeremy Houseright
2022 Record: 8-4 (5-1)
Key returners: Mason Hickman, RB-LB, soph.; Luke Bledsoe, QB, sr.; Eli McMurray, WR, sr.
Promising newcomers: Kaden Houseright, WR, fr.; Jackson Jones, QB, jr.
Key losses: Brendan Cassidy, TE; Devon Clark, OL; Cameron Dolan, OL; Ethan Fleming, RB
Outlook: Following a prolonged period of retooling, Gate City emerged last season with its first winning record since 2014 and first playoff victory in eight years.
Thanks to the return of 16 seniors and a talented cast of underclassmen, the vibe remains high at Legion Field.
A three-starter, Bledsoe passed for 11 scores last season and directed the offense with maturity.
Dobyns-Bennett transfer Jackson Jones is another option at quarterback.
McMurray is a playmaker at receiver, while junior Gabe Johnson and senior Layton Barnett also have experience catching passes.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Hickman powered for five scores at running back last season, but the loss of Fleming (1,327 yards rushing, 14 TDs) hurts.
Seniors David Doran and Wyatt Hall front the new-look offensive line.
Defense was a strongpoint last season and the story starts with Hickman at linebacker. With power and leverage, Hickman collected 90 tackles as a freshman.
After reeling off seven straight wins last season, GC lost 41-0 to Ridgeview for Mountain 7 District title and defeated Union 21-14 in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs. The season ended with 61-14 loss to eventual state champion Graham
Coach’s Quote: “We started getting that belief from our kids last year and that was one of the main reasons why we went on that winning streak. Now the question is can we do it two years in a row.”
ROSTER
2 Gabe Johnson
3 Eli McMurray
4 Elijah Hurd
6 Landen McDonald
7 Kaden Houseright
8 Luke Bledsoe
10 Walker Hillman
11 Layton Barnett
12 Jackson Jones
13 Bryson Smith
14 Tanner Fleming
15 Bryson Bailey
20 Blake Qualls
21 Eli Hicks
22 Keven Hall
23 Hayden Wilson
24 Garrett McClain
25 Dalton Browning
28 Keegan Light
30 Carter Derting
31 Connor Ritter
32 Ethan McConnell
33 Jude Crawford
34 Jerod Carter
35 Corey Byrd
40 Carter Howard
41 Mason Hickman
42 Keegan Bright
43 Zach Depriest
44 Trent Williams
45 Isaiah Falin
50 Nick Youmans
51 Bodie Morgan
52 Casen Harmon
53 Connor Darnell
55 Jacob Bowman
56 David Doran
58 Nathan Penley
59 Judd Kegley
62 Logan Cassidy
63 Caden Fields
64 Aiden Freeman
65 Nathaniel Gilliam
66 Domenic Collins
67 Riley Jones
68 Connor McDavid
69 Hayden Frazier
71 Payton Berry
72 Wyatt Hall
74 Nathaniel Wells
75 Kaidyn Brown
78 Nathaniel Sloan
84 Brenton Sloan
85 Ethan Ferguson
Schedule
Aug. 25 Richlands A
Sept. 1 Middlesboro (Ky) H
Sept. 8 Abingdon H
Sept. 15 Marion H
Sept. 22 Union A
Sept. 29 Tennessee High A
Oct. 13 Lee High H
Oct. 20 John Battle A
Oct. 27 Wise County Central H
Nov. 3 Ridgeview A
JOHN BATTLE TROJANS
Coach: Bradley Ricker
2022 Record: 1-9 (0-6)
Key returners: Braxton Emerson, QB, sr.; Broadie Bailey, WR, sr.; Izaya Self, WR, sr.; Gavin Chappell, TE, sr.; Brayden Emerson, WR, sr.; Charlie Mullins, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Bryson Harris, RB, soph.; Drake Houser, LB, soph.
Key losses: Ryan Mix, OL,; Elijah Childress, RB
Outlook: With a sophomore-heavy cast, John Battle ended last season on a seven-game losing skid.
Ricker hopes those learning-on-the job experiences pay dividends this season as 16 seniors return.
After being sidelined a by a hip injury last season, left-hander Braxton Emerson returns at quarterback.
Bailey is a proven target, while Chappell, Selz and senior Landon Odum also have experience.
The mix in the backfield includes Selz, Harris, Houser and senior Arrow Brooks.
Six-foot-three baseball standout Noah Sills could also see time at quarterback after throwing for 12 scores last season as a junior.
Mullins is the leader on the offensive line at center. Junior Riley Kiser, sophomores J.J. Hampton and Braison Brush and senior Braedyn Bailey are also line candidates.
Senior Ethan Dillard and Braedyn Bailey return at linebacker, with Broadie Bailey and Selz and senior Caleb Lockhart in the secondary
Kiser and Sills man the ends, with sophomores Hunter Reynolds and Jayden Garrett on the line.
In addition to the 47-6 setback to Abingdon to open the 2022 season, the Trojans allowed at least 39 points in every loss.
The only win for Battle was a 19-6 decision at Washington County rival Holston in week three where the Trojans collected 251 total yards. That broke a 14-game losing skid.
Coach’s Quote: “This is our most experienced team. Our seniors gained game experience as sophomore and juniors, and we’re excited to see what they can do with it.”
ROSTER
1 Braxton Emerson
2 Brason Hayes
3 Drake Houser
4 Izaya Selz
5 Landon Odum
6 Caleb Lockhart
7 Braylin Moran
8 Brayden Emerson
9 Bryson Harris
10 Broadie Bailey
11 Ethan Dillard
12 Nick Freeman
13 Marty Rosenbalm
14 Arrow Brooks
15 Trey Robertson
17 Jacob France
18 Noah Sills
20 Tyler Rose
21 Gavin Chappell
22 Ryan Vanhoy
25 Izick Leab
26 Mikael Endres
28 Grady Hause
30 Bonham Bowman
32 Bradley Rosenbalm
33 Devonte Walling
42 Asher Livingston
44 Gaige Leab
50 J.J. Hampton
51 Riley Kiser
52 Grayson Keene
53 Hunter Reynolds
54 Brylee Lunsford
55 Arison Allison
56 Jayden Buffalow
57 Braedyn Bailey
58 Lucas Cox
60 Conner Horton
61 Ayden Scalf
61 Cole Smiley
66 Braison Brush
70 Charlie Mullins
71 Blake Blevins
72 Jessee Owens
73 Jayden Garrett
75 Dawson Aspiote
79 Colton Kestner
Schedule
Aug. 25 Abingdon A
Sept. 1 Virginia High H
Sept. 8 Holston H
Sept. 22 Patrick Henry A
Sept. 29 Lebanon H
Oct. 6 Wise County Central A
Oct. 13 Ridgeview H
Oct. 20 Gate City H
Oct. 27 Lee High A
Nov. 3 Union A
LEE HIGH GENERALS
Coach: Joey Carroll
2022 Record: 6-5 (2-4)
Key returners: Brynnen Pendergraft, QB, jr.; Grayson Huff, RB, sr.; Konner Early, WR, so.; Casey Mooneyham, OL, sr.; Andrew Rutherford, LB, jr.; Logan Moore, DL, jr.
Promising newcomers: N/A
Key losses: Brayden Hammonds, WR; Carson Willis, OL; Connor Roop, LB
Outlook: Lee High is coming off its first winning record since 2016 and second straight playoff berth.
Add in 12 returning starters, and you can see why Lee fans are so upbeat.
The fun starts with the 6-foot, 160-pound Pendergraft. A three-year starter, he passed for 2,100 yards and 24 scores last season with six interceptions.
Early was a productive target last season with 48 receptions for 729 yard and 10 scores. He also generated 402 yards in kick returns.
Brayden Hammonds was a key loss after catching 51 passes and 982 yards and 11 scores.
When Pendergraft tests the opposing secondary, look for the powerful Huff (1,243 yards rushing, 15 scores) to blast up the middle.
Mooneyhan anchors the line corps.
Defense is the key to improvement as the Generals allowed nearly 30 points per game in 2022.
Rutherford (61 solo tackles) and Huff must play key roles at linebacker.
Coach’s Quote: “We took a step forward last year, but we felt like we left a couple of games out there that we could have won. We truly feel like there is nobody on our schedule that we look at and say that we can’t beat them.”
ROSTER
1 Zack Gregory
2 Grayson Huff
3 Logan Lester
4 Konner Early
5 Virgil Hobbs
6 Clay Robbins
7 Aiden Bates
8 Stephen May
9 Brynnen Pendergraft
10 Landon Bishop
11 Andrew Smith
12 Braedyn Sawyers
13 Maliki Wilder
14 Taft Aldridge
15 Cutchin Wynn
16 Grant Howell
17 Paxton Wampler
18 Nathan Starrett
20 Scotty Napier
24 Nathan Shelburne
25 Blake Fleming
28 Andrew Rutherford
30 Thomas Huff
31 Sean Davis
32 Andrew Holmes
33 Chase Pearce
34 Jacob Haynes
35 Braxton McPherson
41 Evan Scott
42 Keegan Taylor
50 Zander Gibson
51 Lance Maggard
52 Hayden Hobbs
53 Rhett Robbins
54 Daniel Sprinkle
55 Casey Mooneyhan
56 Ajay Huff
57 Elias Eisenmenger
58 Daniel Coomer
59 Ethan Newberry
60 Camden Sykes
62 Ryder Woliver
64 Conner Mullins
65 Jarron Shuler
70 Christian Baker
74 Jacob Snodgrass
74 Jacob Davis
Schedule
Aug. 25 Union H
Sept. 1 Thomas Walker H
Sept. 15 Pineville (Ky.) A
Sept. 22 Ridgeview A
Sept. 29 Rye Cove A
Oct. 6 J.I. Burton H
Oct. 13 Gate City A
Oct. 20 Wise County Central A
Oct. 27 John Battle H
Nov. 3 Abingdon H
RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK
Coach: Dewayne Stanley
2022 Record: 11-2 (6-0)
Key returners: Ryan O’Quinn, jr.; Gabe Hackney, RB, sr.; Branson Honaker, WR-LB, jr.; Kolter Scanlon, DE, soph.
Promising newcomers: Hayden Baker, WR, jr.; Logan Sutherland, WR, jr.; Alan Mullins, DB, soph,
Key losses: Cannon Hill, RB-WR; Brandon Beavers, WR; Koda Counts, WR; Zack Owens, OL; Elijah Rasnick, OL; Walker Lester, DL,
Outlook: Over the past two seasons with the cast of O’Quinn, Hill and Beavers, Ridgeview won 20 games, advanced to two Region 2 title games and won the 2022 Mountain 7 title.
Hill and Beavers have graduated, but the 6-foot-2, 200-pound O’Quinn is back after throwing for 53 scores and 4,774 yards the past two seasons.
Honaker is the other returning starter on offense.
The only veterans on defense are junior lineman Jonathan Salyers along with Honaker (115 tackles) at middle linebacker and Scanlon at end.
O’Quinn, Sutherland, Mullins and Baker man the secondary.
The versatile Hill supplied 117 tackles last season and 1,383 total yards en route to being names the Mountain 7 player of the year
With Beavers (43 receptions, 980 yards) now in the football program at Emory & Henry, look for Baker, Honaker, senior Luke Collins and the athletic Sutherland to emerge as the new targets.
Counts is now playing at Bluefield University after starring at receiver.
Hackney and junior Chace Fuller hope to find running holes behind a new offensive line.
Sophomore Connor Smith hit more than 40 extra points last season and refined his technique over the summer in several kicking camps.
Beavers is now in the football program at Emory & Henry,
Stanley said he relishes the challenge of reloading in football-hungry Dickenson County.
Coach’s Quote: “We had a lot of good players and high expectations last season, but there were days where it was miserable. We have a good group of kids this season who like each other and work hard. It’s exciting.”
ROSTER
2 Logan Sutherland
3 Luke Collins
4 Dalton Mullins
5 Jaalan Deel
6 Bentley Brockhoff
8 Kolter Scanlon
9 Landon Mullins
10 Hayden Baker
11 Isaiah Colley
12 Ryan O’Quinn
15 Chace Fuller
16 Gabe Hackney
17 Branson Honaker
18 Tristan Stevens
19 Elijah Stallard
20 Blake Gayle
22 Brandt Mullins
24 Braylon Reed
25 Landon Shafer
27 Scott Deel
28 Elijah Abshire
32 Jacob Rasnick
33 Alan Mullins
34 Cainnan Peaks
48 Tanner Hill
50 Morgan Dye
51 Noah Rasnick
52 Jeremiah Johnson
53 Jacob Viers
54 Chris Hill
55 Waylon Perrigan
56 Brayden Cox
58 Cooper Powers
59 Austin Rose
60 Gunner McCoy
61 Connor Neece
62 Jonathan Salyers
63 Haddon Fleming
65 Jason Mullins
67 Jaeson Butts
68 Myles Phipps
70 Eli Mullins
71 Jayden Johnson
72 Eli Mullins
73 Isaiah Blankenship
75 Caden Younce
77 Mason Stallard
85 Conner Smith
Schedule
Aug. 25 J.I. Burton H
Sept. 1 Grundy H
Sept. 8 Wise County Central A
Sept. 15 Virginia High A
Sept. 22 Lee High H
Sept. 29 Richlands A
Oct. 6 Union A
Oct. 13 J ohn Battle A
Oct. 20 Abingdon H
Nov. 3 Gate City H
UNION BEARS
Coach: Travis Turner
2022 Record: 7-4, 4-2
Key returners: Reyshawn Anderson, QB, sr.; Keith Chandler, LB, soph.; Paul Huff, DB, soph.; Brent Lovell, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Braxton Bunch, WR, soph.
Key losses: Johnny Satterfield, RB; Peyton Honeycutt, RB; Tanner Bishop, OL; Jacob Hamilton, OL; Zach Hall, DL; Gabe Sneed, DL
Outlook: Union churned out another winning record last season but the Bears failed to earn a playoff victory for the first time since 2011.
That’s one of several goals for the 2023 squad, which features of mix of 11 seniors and a deep cast of talented underclassmen.
The magic starts with Anderson, who accounted for 1,255 yards rushing and 21 total scores last season.
Five starters each graduated on offense and defense.
Senior Keyshawn Anderson is in the mix at running back with Chandler and senior William Lowery. Five different running backs saw playing time last season, including the rugged Satterfield.
Sophomore receivers Paul Huff, Kam Bostic and Bunch have a range of skills at receiver.
Sophomores Jacob Horton and junior Aayden Johnson return on the offensive line.
Huff returns in the secondary along with senior Izaak Keith at inside linebacker, Huff at defensive back and Lovell at tackle. Huff earned All-Region 2D honors last season.
Chandler, who made 74 tackles last season, is an anchor at inside linebacker.
Union, which started five freshmen at times, ended last season with a 21-14 playoff loss to Gate City. The Bears made four turnovers and allowed GC to score with 29 seconds remaining.
Coach’s Quote: “We want to get back to that point where we’re able to compete and play for the region championship, We’ve had great practices this fall and the kids have dedicating themselves to the program.”
ROSTER
1 Keonte Orsby
2 Kam Bostic
3 Preston McCray
4 Paul Huff
5 William Lowery
7 Braxton Bunch
8 Camden Wharton
9 Braxton Collins
10 Reyshawn Anderson
11 Carlos Anderson
12 Abe Hall
13 Nick Burns
14 Cayden Phillips
15 Hunter Elliott
16 Keshawn Milbro
17 Keyshawn Anderson
18 Kam Stivers
20 Kamron Bishop
21 Lucas Callahan
24 Ben Herron
25 Jayden Ison
26 Ray Jones
27 Bayley Sturgill
28 Keith Chandler
30 Dylan Collins
31 Hayden Charron
32 Julian Tanner
33 Brayden Wharton
35 Evan Catron
40 Tony Taylor
42 Colton Kennedy
43 Elijah Anderson
44 Josh Guerrant
45 Brayden Mosier
49 Riley Orange
50 Izaak Keith
52 Landon Honeycutt
54 Noah Ingle
55 Colton Brown
56 Evan Roberts
58 Bryson Miller
59 Trinity Bishop
60 Jacob Horton
62 Brent Lovell
64 Aiden Kopepasah
65 Chandler Garrett
66 E.J. Hernandez
68 Jake Carpenter
70 Kaleb Stacy
71 Brayden Chandler
72 Aayden Johnson
74 Malaki Kennedy
75 Logan Moore
77 Chris Mays
81 Ethan Burke
83 Bryson Brock
85 Trayvion McCoo
88 Anthony Davis
Schedule
Aug. 25 Lee High A
Sept. 1 Richlands H
Sept. 8 Science Hill H
Sept. 15 Graham A
Sept. 22 Gate City H
Sept. 29 Twin Springs A
Oct. 6 Ridgeview H
Oct. 13 Wise County Central A
Oct. 27 Abingdon A
Nov. 3 John Battle H
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL WARRIORS
Coach: Jason Mullins
2022 Record: 4-7 (1-5)
Key returners: Owen Amos, TE, jr.; Jude Davis, LB, jr.; Austin Clevinger, DL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Sincere Haggins, QB, sr.; London Horne, RB, fr.; Aaron Mullins, DB, fr.
Key losses: Dane Elkins, WR; Brady Sturgill, OL; Ricky Onate, PK; Braden Church, QB-DB; Alec Gent, RB
Outlook: With a series of close losses, Wise Central qualified as the hard luck team of far Southwest Virginia last season.
The trail of pain included defeats against defeats came against Virginia High (38-35), Abingdon (27-26), Union (28-21), Lee High (35-30) and Gate City by a 21-14 margin.
Mullins must replace 16 seniors, while the 2023 roster includes just four seniors.
The biggest loss was quarterback Braeden Church, a three-year starter who ran for 1,035 yards and passed 631 last season.
Haggins is a key at quarterback. A transfer from inner-city Baltimore, Haggins drew early-season raves for his arm strength and quickness.
Gent added 1,367 yards rushing and 18 scores last season. Look for Davis to get carries, while Horne, freshman Blake Brook and junior Jackson Willey have speed.
Junior Nate West is in the mix at slot back, while Amos and Ethan Collins are big targets at receiver.
Clevinger anchors the offensive line at guard, while juniors Noah Trent and Marshal Dingus are also veterans. The 6-4, 260-ound Dingus has the size and leadership skill to be a force, according to his coach.
Davis (52 tackles) and Clevinger (28 tackles, five sacks) are the primary stoppers on defense, where a total of eight veterans return.
Collins, a six-foot-three basketball standout, will see time in the secondary.
The rugged Clevinger provides stability on the offensive line at guard, while junior Marshal Dingus (6-4, 270) returns at tackle along with junior Noah Trent at guard.
West and Amos also have experience in the secondary, while freshman Aaron Mullins is in line to start at cornerback.
Another bright spot for Wise Central fans is the large group of eighth and ninth graders.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a lot of potential, but we also have a lot of unknowns. I have been impressed with what the kids have been able to do in practice.”
ROSTER
1 London Horne
2 Sincere Haggins
3 Nate West
4 Jackson Wiley
5 Gabe Thomoson
6 Maddox Hafemeister
7 Zeke O’Quinn
8 Owen Amos
9 Talan Yates
10 Aaron Mullins
12 Jude Davis
13 Ethan Collins
14 Blake Brooks
15 Caden Isbell
16 Jayden Hill
18 Colton Asbury
20 Shawn Collier
21 Oluwatimileyin Babatunde
22 Caden Sexton
23 Mika Shortt
24 Jessee Greear
25 Lavant Calvent
30 Favian Onate
32 Alex Williams
33 Dalton Sturgill
35 Levi Cathell
43 Isaac Cowden
50 Noah Trent
51 Ford Riley
52 Hadley Martin
53 Cole Fleenor
54 Aiden Phillips
55 Parker Adkins
56 Branden Cretchfield
57 Rickey Kennedy
58 Austin Gilliam
59 Joshua Vaughan
60 Thomas Meade
61 Mark Miller
62 Adam Yeary
66 Marshal Dingus
69 Joseph Overden
70 Dustin Davidson
71 Aiden Osborne
72 Austin Clevinger
75 Bramble Stidham
78 McKinley Sluss
Schedule
Aug. 25 Eastside A
Sept. 1 Marion A
Sept. 8 Ridgeview H
Sept. 15 Letcher County (Ky.) H
Sept. 29 Abingdon A
Oct. 6 John Battle H
Oct. 13 Union H
Oct. 20 Lee High H
Oct. 27 Gate City A
Nov. 3 Grundy A