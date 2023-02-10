What are three words that still hold the same amount of meaning and produce as much excitement as they always have for Virginia High School League basketball fans?

One-game playoff.

Four such games will be contested in far Southwest Virginia this evening – two in boys and two in girls – with automatic bids to the regional tournament and league’s top seeds in those regional tourneys on the line following first-place ties atop the standings.

On the boys side, Lebanon (19-3) faces Chilhowie (19-3) at 6 p.m. in a Hogoheegee District battle at Emory & Henry College’s King Center and George Wythe (19-2) tangles with defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn (18-4) at the same time in a Mountain Empire District showdown at Galax High School.

In highly-anticipated girls games, three-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Honaker (15-7) squares off with Twin Valley (16-6) at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy at 7 p.m. with Black Diamond District supremacy on the line and Wise County Central (18-4) meets familiar nemesis Gate City (18-4) at Lee High in a Mountain 7 District matchup at 6 p.m.

The looming district tournaments no longer hold the luster they once did since regional tourney fields were expanded and only a handful of teams see their season end during the first phase of the postseason.

Most of the time district tournament’s third-place games hold more significance as far as seeding goes than the title contests, which are primarily just played for a trophy.

Yet, one-game playoffs are still as dramatic and entertaining as they’ve always been.

“I think our guys are fired up for the opportunity and know what’s at stake,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “You can argue that this game is bigger than any game in the district tournament as far as advancing into the region and who are you going to play in the region tournament and making sure you get there. If you don’t win Saturday, there are no guarantees you even make the region.”

Chilhowie posted a 68-67 win over visiting Lebanon on Jan. 27 after falling to the Pioneers 63-42 in Russell County earlier in the season.

Chilhowie’s losses have come to Abingdon, Virginia High and Lebanon. Abingdon won the Mountain 7 District regular-season title and VHS was the Southwest District regular-season champs.

Lebanon has lost to Honaker, Tazewell and Chilhowie.

“I think the key will be execution,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “Both teams will be hyped up and there will be a lot of energy, so whoever can execute better down the stretch will come out on top I think. … I think we both deserve to play in this game. It will be fun and we will learn something about ourselves win or lose.”

Meanwhile, George Wythe and Auburn each beat the other on their home floor in the previous encounters this season.

The Maroons won the first encounter 65-60 as Treyvon Rainey tossed in 19 points to lead GW’s usual balanced attack.

“After we lost to George Wythe in December, we knew that the only path to a chance at a regular-season championship was to beat them at our place in January and force this game,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons.

That is what happened as the Eagles earned a 65-53 win over the crew from Wytheville.

“To have two teams that have had exceptional years go to battle again one more time before the tournament begins is tremendously exciting for everyone involved,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “Often games like this come down to which team plays the hardest and execute the best. It's important that players manage all of the excitement that comes with playing in a one-game playoff.”

There will be plenty of excitement in a gym in Buchanan County tonight in what will actually be the fourth meeting between Honaker and Twin Valley’s girls this winter.

“These playoffs are not very common, so when you have one it is pretty special,” said Twin Valley coach Brian Moore. “In a lot of ways they capture the same feelings and create an atmosphere reminiscent of the old district tournaments. We are looking forward to the game and the atmosphere that comes with it.”

Honaker took a 40-36 triumph over Twin Valley on Dec. 20 in the first round of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Classic at Bristol’s Viking Hall and pummeled the Panthers, 53-28, on Jan. 6.

However, Twin Valley earned a 43-41 win over Honaker on Jan. 24 in what was the Tigers’ first BDD loss since 2018 and their first setback to a Class 1 opponent since 2020.

“In a game like this, both teams are familiar with their opponent. The deciding factor usually comes down to execution in the half court and who is able to take care of the little things,” Moore said. “Both teams want the win; staying focused and adjusting to the atmosphere and intensity of the game will be key for both teams. … I think both teams have respect for the other. We know that Honaker is going to be ready to play and they know that we will as well. This is the kind of game that coaches and players look forward to competing in and I expect players on both sides to step up. If I wasn't coaching, I'd buy a ticket for sure.”

Wise County Central and Gate City’s girls square off for the 35th time since Central debuted during the 2011-12 season after being born from the consolidation of J.J. Kelly and Pound.

The Warriors hold a 23-11 edge in the all-time series and beat Gate City twice this season, but a playoff was necessitated after Central’s league losses to Ridgeview and Union left them with a 10-2 record in Mountain 7 District play like the Blue Devils.